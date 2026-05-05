Dale Earnhardt Jr. brings his voice to the Wings for Life World Run

When organizers were searching for the perfect voice to inspire participants for the Wings for Life World Run, they needed an athlete who understood the intricacies of racing.

They needed a voice that would reflect drive, determination, and the heart of a champion.

They needed Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

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Dale Earnhardt, Jr. voices the "Catcher Car" for Wings for Life World Run © Kaylee Hiner

So when Earnhardt was asked if he would lend his vocals to the "Catcher Car" - which motivates and entertains runners throughout the Wings for Life World Run on May 10 - the NASCAR driver, team owner, and TNT Sports/Amazon Prime Video broadcaster was thrilled.

Earnhardt understands first-hand the challenges of returning to a sport he loves after being sidelined by a severe injury. His genuine connection to the mission behind the Wings For Life Foundation - a global charity dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injuries - resonates with participants running for those who can’t.

“The opportunity to work with Red Bull is a great opportunity,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve been aware of a lot of the things that they've done over the years, and it's always been sports-based, competition-based.

“I didn't know a ton about any of their charitable initiatives. I found this pretty compelling every step, funds researched to find a cure for spinal injury. Any research project that receives funding from this must publish those results publicly.

“And it's global. People from across the world can participate.”

Since 2004, the Wings For Life Foundation has supported 344 research projects globally, with 100 percent of the funds targeted directly to finding a cure for spinal cord injury. More than 310,000 runners took part in the 2025 event, creating the world’s largest running race and raising more than $9.6 million.

Participants can choose one of over 50 different locations for this year’s Wings for Life World Run, including Earnhardt’s home state of North Carolina.

One aspect that differentiates the Wings for Life World Run from conventional events is the absence of a finish line. That’s where Earnhardt comes in - virtually behind the wheel of the Catcher Car.

Between his roles as team owner, broadcaster, podcaster, and even actor - voicing the character “Junior” in the 2006 Pixar film Cars - Earnhardt was uniquely qualified for this latest part.

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is a NASCAR driver, team owner, and broadcaster © Kaylee Hiner (kaylee@dalejr.com) this is the name of the photographer Quotation It's such a different unique run, there's not a finish line. The finish line is moving, it's when the catcher car passes you is when your race is over with. So it adds some unpredictability and a unique element to the traditional run from the start to the finish. Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

“It is challenging to do a character of sorts,” Earnhardt said. “And I thought this was more character than real life. But I tried to have fun with it. I had a lot of fun recording my lines. As I recorded them, I sort of understood better what the role was and hoped that I did a good job.

“With my background in racing and competition, all of that should be a fun connection for the participants. So, there’s a little coaching, there’s a little ribbing and having fun with the participants. Hopefully they enjoy it.”

Earnhardt knows how quickly a passion and career can be disrupted. He missed two races in 2012 following a crash and sat out half of the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series season due to concussion-related symptoms. The downtime was devastating for the then-41-year-old racer.

He retired from full-time competition in 2017 and has since expanded his philanthropic efforts, supporting more than 90 charities through the Dale Jr. Foundation.

While no one close to Earnhardt has experienced spinal cord injury, the global reach and transparency of the Wings for Life World Run were what drew him in.

“The size of it really stood out to me,” Earnhardt said. “It’s a worldwide event, and people participate in so many different ways. Knowing how the research is handled and that the results are shared publicly made it feel like a truly meaningful opportunity.”

For Earnhardt, lending his voice to the Catcher Car was both an honor and a chance to motivate participants around the world - one mile at a time.

Registration for the Wings for Life World Run 2026 is open now and available right up until the start at 11am UTC on Sunday, May 10, 2026.