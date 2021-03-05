Demon’s Souls contains a ton of amazing locales ripe for taking awesome Photo Mode snapshots perfect for Red Bull Capture Point . Lining up these shots can be a challenge thanks to the game’s notoriously high difficulty, but trust us when we say it’s worth it.

Our goal in this feature is to bring you our top five favorite shots from all over this amazing game, but with a bit of a treacherous twist. Here are five of the most dangerous places to snap a pic in Demon’s Souls.

Smithing Grounds

Before walking into the tunnel and approaching the dreaded Armored Spider , we wanted to take in some of the beautiful architecture of the mine. Unfortunately, the minions within had other plans and decided to try and crush us with massive boulders thrown from a balcony. If you want to check this area out for yourself, go right ahead! Just make sure you check the skies before choosing where to shoot...

The Armored Spider from Demon's Souls © Sony Japan Studio

Island’s Edge

The initial walkway to the Shrine of Storms might be the most surprising and challenging level in all of Demon’s Souls. We see these slow-moving skeletons and think “oh, this will be simple,” only for the bony boys to start rolling at us faster than we can roll away. Not only that, but before we can react there’s a sword in our gut and the words “YOU DIED” mocking us. It made us wonder what they could be hiding…

Island's Edge in Demon's Souls © Demon's Souls

Island’s Edge (again!)

After we fight through the skeletons’ barrage, we make our way through the large stone gates. We are then immediately met with a Vanguard, a boss we’d already taken care of back in the tutorial mission. This time, however, he’s joined, not only by more skeletons shooting arrows from the ledges above, but by the massive stingray-looking Storm Beasts flying around shooting crystals at us. When Demon’s Souls stacks the deck, it really stacks the deck!

A Vanguard in Demon's Souls © Demon's Souls

The Lord’s Path

After defeating the first boss of the main game, the Phalanx, we press on and see the Boletarian Palace’s stone wall stretching out in front of us. The wall is lined with enemies, but we just defeated a boss so we’re not afraid of a few common enemies!

As we make our way toward the first enemy we hear a loud screech, an explosion, and suddenly we’re lying on the ground, in flames and very much dead. The Red Dragon’s surprise appearance shatters any expectation that the path to the Tower Knight will be easy, but at least it takes care of the monsters on the wall.

And speaking of the Tower Knight...

The Tower Knight from Demon's Souls © Sony Japan Studio

The Tower Knight

This guy is no joke. Towering (pun intended) over our hero and protected by his massive shield, the Tower Knight can ruin a Demon’s Souls run in no time. We thought taking care of the archers lining the walls might give us a place to hide and strategize, but the Tower Knight had other ideas in the form of massive javelins made of pure energy. There’s nowhere for us to hide after walking through the fog to the Tower Knight, we just have to pray that our loadout is enough.