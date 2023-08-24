Introducing “Established”: What do skate shops mean to you?

Torey Pudwill: Skate shops were a place when I was young that I could go hang out and feel like I was somebody. They were a stepping - stone into feeling like skateboarding was my life. As I got older, I could just go and get anything I needed to skate. There’re no rules in there, yo u kind of get put in your place a little bit. It’s education, man. It was like a library, I could go in there and study. I could pick up a new video or mag and learn something. Just being able to try out all these different brands and develop different interests, the skate shop was the catalog for that. The support that the shops give to the skateboarders, their companies and careers, it goes such a long way. A skate shop with real skaters working there influence everyone who comes in.

CJ Collins: I think just in general, I always loved going into skate shops when I was a kid, and I still love going into them. When I was younger, shops gave me the mindset that I want to try my hardest to get sponsored by a shop and be in their ads [laughs].

Jiro Platt: I don’t really know how much of an impact my local skate shop has had on me but it’s great to know that I can go to Labor and have people I know there help me out. KCDC isn’t really my local, but they’ve had a big impact on me because they used to do these skate clinics for kids on weekends. I used to go there every weekend and skate and learn a lot, I met some good friends there too.

Jake Wooten: Without having my local shop growing up, I wouldn’t have had that valuable insight from the older skaters, I wouldn’t have had some of the coolest pro decks available to me, nor would I have been able to be as tight knit with my community as I am . Not to mention skate shop owners were the first people to ever have my back in skateboarding and allow me to enter some of these contests.

Alessandro Sorgente: The only way I got skate products growing up was from skate shops. I used to save up money and beg my parents for new boards and shoes when I went through stuff.