© Chad Wadsworth
Music
Red Bull Mirage is back in the desert for both Coachella weekends
The multi-level social destination, Red Bull Mirage returns to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with new programming and food right in the heart of the festival.
After a groundbreaking 2025 debut, Red Bull Mirage returns to Coachella as a desert oasis with elevated views, Nobu dining, and next-level ways to experience the Quasar stage.
01
What is Red Bull Mirage?
Located directly across from the Quasar stage, Red Bull Mirage is a three-story, 20,000+ square-foot hospitality destination inspired by Quasar’s design. Built as a place to spend time between sets, Mirage brings together curated programming, pop-up experiences, and premium food and beverage offerings within Coachella’s festival grounds.
02
Is Red Bull Mirage open to all festival attendees?
Yes. Mirage is located within the festival grounds and is open to all Coachella attendees, with designated GA areas and programming throughout the weekend.
Sign up for updates and access to RSVP HERE.
03
When is Red Bull Mirage happening?
- Weekend 1: April 10–12, 2026
- Weekend 2: April 17–19, 2026
Festival Hours: 12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
04
What are the Red Bull Mirage Experiences?
Red Bull Mirage Club
Open to all festivalgoers, the ground-level area of Red Bull Mirage offers shaded seating, misting fans, and a screen viewing of Quasar programming. With a special menu of Red Bull beverages, it’s the place to cool off, recharge, and stay in the flow throughout the day.
Nobu Omakase at Red Bull Mirage
Set within Red Bull Mirage overlooking the Quasar Stage, Nobu at Coachella offers an elevated dining escape inside the festival. Reserve via Dorsia for a curated omakase by Nobu sushi chefs and all-day Floor 1 access to Red Bull Mirage.
Red Bull Mirage Viewing
Festival attendees can access multiple levels of Red Bull Mirage via a first-come, first-served early entry basis. Sign up for text alerts to find out how you can enter and real-time updates during the festival.
Table Reservations
With limited availability, Red Bull Mirage Table Service offers an elevated vantage point of the Quasar Stage, complete with priority seating and private restrooms. Festival goers enjoy globally celebrated Nobu cuisine, with table reservations available exclusively via Dorsia. Designed for groups, the space provides room to settle comfortably while maintaining uninterrupted sightlines to extended sets.