Red Bull Mirage is back in the desert for both Coachella weekends

After a groundbreaking 2025 debut, Red Bull Mirage returns to Coachella as a desert oasis with elevated views, Nobu dining, and next-level ways to experience the Quasar stage.

01 What is Red Bull Mirage?

Located directly across from the Quasar stage, Red Bull Mirage is a three-story, 20,000+ square-foot hospitality destination inspired by Quasar’s design. Built as a place to spend time between sets, Mirage brings together curated programming, pop-up experiences, and premium food and beverage offerings within Coachella’s festival grounds.

Red Bull Mirage is a three-story, 20,000+ square-foot destination © Chad Wadsworth Red Bull Mirage is inspired by Quasar’s music and design © Chad Wadsworth

02 Is Red Bull Mirage open to all festival attendees?

Yes. Mirage is located within the festival grounds and is open to all Coachella attendees, with designated GA areas and programming throughout the weekend.

Sign up for updates and access to RSVP

03 When is Red Bull Mirage happening?

Weekend 1: April 10–12, 2026

Weekend 2: April 17–19, 2026

Festival Hours: 12:00 PM – 1:00 AM

04 What are the Red Bull Mirage Experiences?

Red Bull Mirage Club

Open to all festivalgoers, the ground-level area of Red Bull Mirage offers shaded seating, misting fans, and a screen viewing of Quasar programming. With a special menu of Red Bull beverages, it’s the place to cool off, recharge, and stay in the flow throughout the day.

Nobu Omakase at Red Bull Mirage

Set within Red Bull Mirage overlooking the Quasar Stage, Nobu at Coachella offers an elevated dining escape inside the festival. Reserve via Dorsia for a curated omakase by Nobu sushi chefs and all-day Floor 1 access to Red Bull Mirage.

Book your Nobu Omakase at Red Bull Mirage experience

Red Bull Mirage Viewing

Festival attendees can access multiple levels of Red Bull Mirage via a first-come, first-served early entry basis. Sign up for text alerts to find out how you can enter and real-time updates during the festival.

Table Reservations

With limited availability, Red Bull Mirage Table Service offers an elevated vantage point of the Quasar Stage, complete with priority seating and private restrooms. Festival goers enjoy globally celebrated Nobu cuisine, with table reservations available exclusively via Dorsia. Designed for groups, the space provides room to settle comfortably while maintaining uninterrupted sightlines to extended sets.

