FC 27 FUT Champions explained: Everything you need to know

Gaming
FUT Champions is back for EA Sports FC 27, and it’s better than ever. Some key changes to the mode give players a little more freedom. Here’s how FUT Champions works in FC 27, and all of the information you need on when it starts and what rewards you can earn.
01
What Is FUT Champions?
Champions is the most competitive mode in FC 27. The mode was first introduced in FIFA 17 as the Weekend League, at which point you needed to complete 40 games in 48 hours. Over the years, the demands have reduced significantly, making it a more accessible mode for players of all abilities.
FUT Champions is a mode inside Ultimate Team, where players have 15 matches to try and win as many as possible. The more games you win, the better the rewards you get. The mode only runs over the weekend, and you need to earn points to enter.
02
How does FUT Champions work?
By playing Rivals mode, you’ll earn Champions Qualification Points. You get some for every match you play, with more being rewarded for a win than a loss. You also get more points per match if you’re in higher divisions.
Once you have 1,000 Qualification Points, you redeem those to enter FUT Champions for the weekend. You then have the full weekend to play up to 15 matches, trying to win as many as you can.
Since you need to qualify, and points are easier to get for players in high divisions, Champions is considered to be the most competitive mode in the game. Unlike in previous years’ games, entry is open to everyone, but you need to play enough games to qualify by Friday evening’s start time.
Each weekend, the FUT Champions mode opens at 11:00 AM PST on Friday, and closes at 12:00 AM (midnight) PST the following Monday.
03
What’s new in EA FC 27?
This year, the majority of the mode remains the same. You still have 15 matches to play, you still need to earn 1,000 Qualification Points to enter, and you can still get rewards the moment you finish all of your matches.
The number of games you need to play has been reduced from 40 to 30 over the years, and then to 20, and finally to 15 for FC 25.
While the gameplay elements haven’t changed for FC 27, the rewards have changed dramatically. Instead of set packs and players rewarded for each number of wins, you earn Champions Tokens in FC 27, which you can then spend in the store. The number of tokens you get for each tier is:
- 1 win - 15 Champions Tokens
- 2 wins - 20 Champions Tokens
- 3 wins - 30 Champions Tokens
- 4 wins - 40 Champions Tokens
- 5 wins - 50 Champions Tokens
- 6 wins - 60 Champions Tokens
- 7 wins - 75 Champions Tokens and 10,000 coins
- 8 wins - 90 Champions Tokens and 15,000 coins
- 9 wins - 110 Champions Tokens and 25,000 coins
- 10 wins - 135 Champions Tokens and 35,000 coins
- 11 wins - 165 Champions Tokens and 50,000 coins
- 12 wins - 215 Champions Tokens and 75,000 coins
- 13 wins - 275 Champions Tokens and 105,000 coins
- 14 wins - 350 Champions Tokens and 145,000 coins
- 15 wins - 450 Champions Tokens and 250,000 coins
04
What rewards can players earn?
Once you’ve completed your matches and redeemed your tokens, you can head over to the Champions Tokens tab in the store to spend them on whatever you’d like. The full list of rewards you can buy with Champions Tokens is:
- 2x 77+ Gold Players Pack - 5 Tokens
- 10x 75+ Gold Players Pack - 15 Tokens
- Uppercut Jump Punch Celebration Item - 15 Tokens
- 1 of 5 83+ Gold Player Pick - 15 Tokens
- 5x 82+ Gold Players Pack - 25 Tokens
- 10x 80+ Gold Players Pack - 25 Tokens
- Cocky Strut Celebration Item - 25 Tokens
- TOTW Player Pack - 25 Tokens
- 20x 81+ Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) - 50 Tokens
- 1 of 4 85+ Gold Player Pick (Untradeable) - 50 Tokens
- 1 of 5 FUT Champions TOTW 3 Player Pick (Untradeable) - 50 Tokens
- 2x 86+ Gold Players Pack - 75 Tokens
- 10x 83+ Gold Players Pack - 75 Tokens
- 10x 84+ Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) - 100 Tokens
- Frontline Flair Evolution - 100 Tokens
- 1 of 5 82+ FUT Champions TOTW 3 Player Pick (Untradeable) - 100 Tokens
- 5x 86+ Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) - 125 Tokens
- 3x 88+ Gold Players Pack - 200 Tokens
Also, remember that you don’t have to spend your tokens on the weekend you earn them. Instead, you can save them up and spend them once you have enough for a reward you really want.
05
Why should you play FUT Champions?
While FUT Champions is aimed at experienced, high level players, it’s a mode that anyone should play if they’re able to qualify. The rewards are the best of any mode in the game, getting you the most players and coins for the time you spend playing.
Even if you’re a casual player who is only able to get a couple of wins out of the 15 games, the rewards are still worth your time.
Also, since the mode’s matchmaking is based on your record in the game that weekend, you’ll be matched with players with similar records to you. Therefore, any player will be competitive in some matches, earning some useful rewards to upgrade their team.
06
Tips for success
If you want to do well, the best thing you can do is prepare well. Make sure you have tactics set up and the best team you can afford. You don’t want to start slowly and waste the first couple of matches.
Also, try not to play all of the games at once. 15 games of FC 27 without a break can be exhausting, so take breaks and come back when you feel fresh. Also, it helps to take a break when you’re frustrated. Feeling that way can make you abandon the basics, hurting your ability to win matches. If you lose, take a break, and come back with a fresh mindset. Those things will help you more than any technical, on-pitch tips.
Hopefully, you can now jump into FUT Champions in FC 27 and start earning the best rewards in the game.
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