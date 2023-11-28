F1 calendar 2024: All dates at a glance

At the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was crowned Formula 1 World Champion for the third time in a row. Oracle Red Bull Racing had bagged the Constructors' World Championship at the round before in Japan.

In just a few months, the reigning world champion and his team will be on a mission to defend their titles. The 2024 Formula 1 calendar below details all races scheduled for the coming season.

But first , find out how Christian Horner and Adrian Newey brought Oracle Red Bull Racing to the top of Formula 1 in the film Unfiltered: Horner and Newey .

01 The 2024 Formula 1 calendar

The Formula 1 calendar for the 2024 season has now been set. With 24 races, fans and drivers can look forward to the longest Formula 1 season of all time. The season finale will once again be the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place on December 8, 2024.

Here you can find an overview of all Formula 1 races in 2024:

Race Date Grand Prix Location 1 March 2 Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir 2 March 9 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah 3 March 24 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne 4 April 7 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka 5 April 21 Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai 6 May 5 Miami Grand Prix Miami Gardens 7 May 19 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola 8 May 26 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco 9 June 9 Canadian Grand Prix Montreal 10 June 23 Spanish Grand Prix Montmeló 11 June 30 Austrian Grand Prix Spielberg 12 July 7 British Grand Prix Silverstone 13 July 21 Hungarian Grand Prix Mogyoród 14 July 28 Belgian Grand Prix Stavelot 15 August 25 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort 16 September 1 Italian Grand Prix Monza 17 September 15 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku 18 September 22 Singapore Grand Prix Singapore 19 October 20 United States Grand Prix Austin 20 October 27 Mexico City Grand Prix Mexico City 21 November 3 São Paulo Grand Prix São Paulo 22 November 23 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas 23 December 1 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail 24 December 8 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi

02 Things get started in Bahrain

As in previous years, the 2024 Formula 1 season will open in Bahrain. The 2023 race was a resounding success for Oracle Red Bull Racing as World Champion Verstappen secured victory, followed by team-mate Sergio Pérez . Third place went to Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin.

03 Second stop is Saudi Arabia

The race on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia celebrated its premiere in the 2021 season and Verstappen finished second. In the 2022 season, the Dutchman got his first win on his way to becoming a double world champion. At the GP in 2023, victory went to Pérez, who celebrated his fifth triumph in Formula 1 - the fourth at a street circuit.

04 Eyes down for a trip Down Under

Pérez's charge from the pit lane to fifth was spectacular © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The third race of the season will take us Down Under. After a break in 2021, the Australian Grand Prix returned to the Albert Park circuit in 2022.

In a turbulent 2023 race, Verstappen secured pole position and victory. Pérez, who started with penalties due to maintenance work, was also in top form and triumphantly caught up to finish in fifth place. With 10th place, Yuki Tsunoda scored the first point of the season for Scuderia AlphaTauri.

05 Going big in Japan

The Suzuka International Racing Course is the mostly on, sometimes off, home of the Japanese Grand Prix. Verstappen took maximum points from Japan in 2023 with the race win as well as the fastest lap and pole position. We head back to the 5.807km Suzuka racetrack on April 7, 2024.

06 Heading back to China

Max at the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix © Sky Lin / Red Bull Content Pool

The Chinese Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar after a four year absence. The last running of the Chinese Grand Prix was in 2019 and now in 2024 were finally heading back to the Shanghai International Circuit. Will Oracle Red Bull Racing get their first victory at the circuit since Daniel Ricciardo's win in 2018?

07 Make a dash for Miami

Verstappen's unrelenting pace on worn hard tires was the decisive factor © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Miami Grand Prix made its debut in 2022 and was back the following year to determine a winner on the tight and narrow circuit. Verstappen again showed his dominance. Although the Dutchman started the race from 10th place, he secured victory in the end. Again in front of team-mate Pérez, who had started on pole.

08 Monaco is the one they all want to win

Max and his mechanics were all smiles after a fourth win this year © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Of course, the cult race par excellence on the narrow circuit in Monte Carlo can not be missing from the 2024 F1 season. After Pérez was successful in 2022, victory last year went to serial world champion Verstappen, who played to his strengths in unpredictable race conditions that switched between sun and rain.

09 Heat hits the Red Bull Ring in late June

There was little doubt who the fans turned up to see ... © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

On July 2, 2023, the Austrian Grand Prix took place at the Red Bull Ring and Verstappen sent the crowd wild with his fourth win at the venue. For good measure, the Dutchman also won the weekend's Sprint Race. You can be sure he'll be pushing for win number five in 2024.

10 The best of British

The British Grand Prix was first contested in 1926 and is fast approaching its centenary year. The most recent racer to create history at Silverstone was Verstappen. In 2023 he finished ahead of British drivers Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton to top the podium. That was Verstappen’s first win at the British Grand Prix and he’ll be out to make it two in a row in 2024.

11 Zandvoort has a crowd favorite

No doubt who is the crowd favourite in Zandvoort © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

It’s been great to have the Dutch Grand Prix back on the F1 calendar, returning as it did in 2021 following a 35 year hiatus. Since it’s been back there’s only been one driver that the locals want to see win… home hero Verstappen. He won a wet weather race from pole in 2023 and the partisan crowd will want the same result in 2024.

12 There’s always a show at Monza

The Italian Airforce fly over Monza © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The Italian Grand Prix never disappoints and the 2023 race was no exception. Verstappen’s victory was his tenth consecutive race win in a row, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive race victories in 2013. Verstappen, Pérez and polesitter Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari made up the podium.

13 Marina Bay is getting a great rep

In the 2023 World Championship this was the first race of the season not won by an Oracle Red Bull Racing driver. Here’s where Verstappen's record streak of ten consecutive wins and the team’s record streak of fifteen consecutive wins both ended. It wasn’t all bad news though, AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson scored his first points in Formula One by finishing ninth in the race. Still, there’s room for improvement here in 2024.

14 We're heading back to Vegas

Sergio Pérez in front of Caesars Palace © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

We were treated to a real premiere at the penultimate race of the 2023 Formula 1 season. The Las Vegas Grand Prix was the third and last race of the 2023 season to take place in the USA.

The 6.12 kilometer long street circuit returns in 2024. It features six right-hand and 11 left-hand corners as well as three long straights. Expect top speeds of up to 342kph.

15 What will be waiting for us in Abu Dhabi?

The nerve jangling finale of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remains the most remarkable conclusion to any sport season in recent years. Verstappen’s final lap pass on Hamilton clinched the Dutchman his first World Championship and he hasn’t looked back since. Will Verstappen be lifting championship number four when we return to Abu Dhabi in 2024?