Forza Horizon 6: All 15 Barn Finds and how to unlock them

In Forza Horizon 6 , 15 legendary vehicles lie dormant in dilapidated barns hidden all over Japan: the Barn Finds are back. If you find them all, you can build yourself a garage that's really something to be proud of – for free. This Barn Finds guide shows you which cars await you, how to unlock the barns and where to find each one.

01 How do Barn Finds work in Forza Horizon 6?

Barn finds are a feature of the Horizon series that should not be missing in any spin-off. And in part 6, they return in their usual strength. However, unlocking them works differently this time than in previous installments: You first have to increase your Discover Japan stamp before the barns appear on the map. If you simply drive there without having the necessary progress, you won't find anything.

Forza Horizon 6 rewards you for exploring Japan © Xbox Game Studios

You can check your current status in the campaign menu under Collector's Journal and "Discover Japan". There are seven levels in total and more barns are unlocked with each new level. Usually two at a time. The level designations from bottom to top: Visitor, Tourist, Traveller, Pathfinder, Navigator, Adventurer, Master Explorer.

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How to increase your Discover Japan rank quickly

Story missions (yellow map markers) earn you the most points. These also include touge and road races, destroying regional mascots, food delivery rank increases, house purchases and uncovered regions. Important: you don't need to complete everything. There are more than enough activities to reach the final level.

Once you have found a barn, the car will be sent for restoration. This takes a while. You can complete the repair immediately in exchange for credits, but in most cases it's not worth it. Just keep driving, do a few races and the car will repair itself.

02 All 15 Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 6

# Car Unlocking level Region 1 Honda NSX-R GT (2005) Visitor Ohtani 2 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 (1987) Tourist Ito 3 Toyota 2000GT (1969) Tourist Ito 4 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (1971) Traveller Nangan 5 Nissan PAO (1989) Traveller Minamino 6 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R (1998) Pathfinder Takashiro 7 Lincoln Continental (1962) Pathfinder Hokubu 8 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 (1984) Pathfinder Shimanoyama 9 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 (1982) Pathfinder Ohtani/Tokyo City 10 Lamborghini Diablo SV (1997) Navigator Ito 11 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution (1997) Navigator Shimanoyama 12 Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack (2005) Adventurer Shimanoyama 13 Nissan R390 GT1 (1998) Adventurer Ohtani 14 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B (1991) Master Explorer Takashiro 15 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette (1983) Master Explorer Ito

03 Level 1: Visitor

Honda NSX-R GT (2005)

Tip: A narrow dirt track (almost) always leads to the Barn Finds © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Honda NSX-R GT (2005)

Region: Ohtani

Unlock level: Visitor

The first barn find awaits you shortly after starting the game. The NSX-R GT is a real Japanese car with motorsport DNA. Aluminum body, mid-engine, tight set-up. As an A-class vehicle, it cuts a fine figure in road races.

The NSX is located near the Kinkaku-Ji temple © Xbox Game Studios

Location: In the dense forest in the Ohtani region. It is best to follow the winding gravel track to the west of the search zone and then take the small path near the Kinkaku-Ji temple. The entrance is inconspicuous, so keep your eyes open.

04 Level 2: Tourist

Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 (1987)

Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 © Xbox Game Studios

Car: Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 (1987)

Region: Ito (South)

Unlock level : Tourist

The Sierra Cosworth RS500 is one of the most iconic touring cars of the 80s. With its turbo four-cylinder engine and characteristic rear spoiler, it is an absolute must for fans of this era.

Location: Ito region, in the southern part. A small wooded hill south of the junction on the edge of the search zone. You can almost see the barn from the road.

Toyota 2000GT (1969)

Toyota 2000GT (1969) © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Toyota 2000GT (1969)

Region: Ito (North)

Unlock level: Tourist

One of the strangest and at the same time most sought-after Japanese classics of all. The 2000GT is considered Japan's first true sports car icon - and it's also waiting for you in the Ito region.

Here you can find the Toyota 2000GT (1969) © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: North of the Ito region, near Minka House. The barn is tucked away in a small copse on the south-eastern edge of the search zone, directly between two paths leading to the beach. A short detour is worthwhile: the treasure car further north is directly on the path.

05 Level 3: Traveller

Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (1971)

The Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (1971) is in the very south-west of the map © Xbox Game Studios

Car: Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (1971)

Region: Nangan

Unlock level: Traveller

The great-grandfather of all GT-Rs. The Skyline 2000GT-R is motorsport history in sheet metal form. With this Barn Find, you can get one of the oldest and most important Nissan classics in the series.

Location: Nangan region, in the very south of the search zone. Behind the houses on the main road, a dirt track branches off and leads you directly to the barn.

Nissan PAO (1989)

The Nissan PAO © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Nissan PAO (1989)

Region: Minamino

Unlock level: Traveller

Admittedly, the PAO is the most curious find in this list. The retro city car from Nissan is the exact opposite of a racing car, but that's exactly what makes it special. A must-have for collectors.

Follow the narrow path to find the Nissan PAO © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Minamino region, north-eastern edge of the search zone. Follow a dirt track from the main road. The barn is at the end of the path in the forest.

06 Level 4: Pathfinder

The most Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 6 await you on level 4, with four barns opening at once. These include a classic racing car from the World Rally Championship and an old-school Porsche.

Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R (1998)

Forza Horizon 6 launches an attack on the racing game throne © Xbox Game Studios

Car: Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R (1998)

Region: Takashiro

Unlock level: Pathfinder

The racing GT-R from the JGTC, painted in bright Pennzoil yellow, with everything a true motorsport fan needs. One of the most visually impressive Barn Finds in the game.

You will find the barn right next to the dirt race © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Takashiro region, eastern edge of the search zone. The barn is located in the forest between the U-shaped road section. Tip: there is also a treasure car nearby by the waterfall. It's worth taking directly.

Lincoln Continental (1962)

A true classic: the Lincoln Continental © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Lincoln Continental (1962)

Region: Hokubu

Unlock level: Pathfinder

An American classic in the middle of Japan. The Lincoln Continental is the most stylish vehicle on this list. Chrome bumpers, sweeping bodywork, pure 60s flair.

You will find the Lincoln Continental below the colourful flower fields © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Hokubu region. The barn is in the trees next to the colorful flower fields, just south of the centre of the search zone. Easy to find.

Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 (1984)

An off-road classic: the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 (1984)

Region: Shimanoyama

Unlock level: Pathfinder

One of the fastest rally cars of its time. The 205 T16 won the World Rally Championship twice. In the mid-80s, it was simply unbeatable. In Foza Horizon 6, it cuts an excellent figure as a Barn Find.

The Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 is hiding in the centre of the speed camera zone © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Shimanoyama region, north-east corner of the search zone. Follow a wide dirt track up the short hill. The barn is clearly visible, almost recognizable from the main road.

Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 (1982)

The Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 belongs in every collection © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 (1982)

Region: Ohtani/Tokyo City

Unlock level: Pathfinder

The classic Porsche: narrow-gauge, rear-engined, treacherous in bends and legendary on the straights. A Barn Find that is well worth it.

You can find the Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 in the north of Tokyo © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Ohtani/Tokyo City region. In the bamboo forest next to the dirt track between the two main roads towards Mei's house, north side of the search zone.

07 Level 5: Navigator

Lamborghini Diablo SV (1997)

The Lamborghini Diablo SV is a rocket in the A class © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Lamborghini Diablo SV (1997)

Region: Ito

Unlock level: Navigator

The Diablo SV is the most practical and wildest find on this list. According to PC Gamer, it is one of the best Barn Finds in the game. It performs strongly in street races and looks fantastic at the same time.

Keep your eyes peeled for a gap in the forest © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Ito region. The easiest way: drive along the main road through the search zone until you reach the long, deforested strip near a three-way intersection. Drive down the hill with the felled trees opposite the blue excavator, then turn right around the bend. The barn is on the eastern edge of the search zone.

Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (1997)

Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (1997)

Region: Shimanoyama

Unlock level: Navigator

The Pajero Evolution is rally history in SUV format. Powerful, robust and with a penchant for gravel tracks. A real weapon for off-road races in Foza Horizon 6.

Drive west from the Chaser Zero event © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Shimanoyama region, south-west edge of the search zone. In the forest, not far from the Bandai Azuma Skyline Drift Zone. The dirt track to the barn is clearly visible on the map.

08 Level 6: Adventurer

Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack (2005)

The Mitsubishi Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack (2005)

Region: Shimanoyama

Unlock Level: Adventurer

The name is a tongue twister, but the car behind it isn't. This Lancer Evolution Time Attack is a custom-built racing variant with a motorsport past.

The barn is located near the small town of Narai-Juku © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Shimanoyama region, almost in the centre of the search zone, with a view of the town of Narai-Juku to the south. Drive up the dirt road from the Narai-Juku Circuit Race event, then turn right onto the path. The barn is visible over the hill. Direct neighbor to the Peugeot 205 T16 Barn Find and close to a Porsche 959 treasure car.

Nissan R390 GT1 (1998)

The Nissan R390 GT1 is a Le Mans classic © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Nissan R390 GT1 (1998)

Region: Ohtani

Unlock level: Adventurer

The R390 was Nissan's only serious attempt at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it is correspondingly rare. As a Bar Find in FH6, the vehicle is a real gem for any collector.

Follow the dirt track north of the Matsumi Great Bridge © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Ohtani region, border area to Shimanoyama. Follow a dirt track on the north-eastern edge of the search zone. Alternatively accessible via the main road north-east of the search zone, near the Bridge Underpass Trailblazer start gate.

09 Level 7: Master Explorer

The last two barns are only available once you have achieved the gold stamp as a master explorer. The effort is worth it: both vehicles are real highlights.

Mazda #55 Mazda 787B (1991)

The Mazda 787B in Forza Horizon 6 has seen better days © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Mazda #55 Mazda 787B (1991)

Region: Takashiro

Unlock level: Master Explorer

The most iconic car on this entire list. The 787B won the 24h Le Mans in 1991 as the only Japanese car to date. Its rotating Wankel engine sounds unlike anything else on the track. And it drives just as well in Forza Horizon 6 as you would expect from a Le Mans winner. You shouldn't miss out on this Barn Find.

The Mazda 787B is hiding west of Hirosaki Castle © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Takashiro region, the most difficult Barn Find in the game despite the open environment. The barn is located in the forest directly north of the search zone, behind buildings, hiking trails and farmland. Take the dirt track on the north-western edge of the zone from the main road.

Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette (1983)

The Tomica Skyline is a true classic © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Car: Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette (1983)

Region: Ito

Unlock level: Master Explorer

Silhouette racing cars of the early 80s are spectacular machines. Wide body panelling over narrow standard frames, extreme power-to-weight ratio. The Tomica Skyline is a highlight for Japanese motorsport fans.

The Skyline is located southwest of Kitayama Big Daisugi © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Ito region, south-west edge of the search zone. Where the main road enters the zone in the west, a wide dirt track leads southwards to the barn, which is unusually easy to recognise on the map.

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is a former esports pro in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has been reporting on the gaming world since the 1990s and now covers new games, writes game guides and provides hardware purchase recommendations.