Screenshot from Forza Horizon 6 shows the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.
© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios
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Forza Horizon 6: All 15 Barn Finds and how to unlock them

In Forza Horizon 6, the iconic Barn Finds are back, rewarding you with free cars for locating them. Discover all 15 in our guide and how to find each one.
By Phil Briel (@nophilterde)
9 min readUpdated on

Summary

  1. 1
    How do Barn Finds work in Forza Horizon 6?
  2. 2
    All 15 Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 6
  3. 3
    Level 1: Visitor
  4. 4
    Level 2: Tourist
  5. 5
    Level 3: Traveller
  6. 6
    Level 4: Pathfinder
  7. 7
    Level 5: Navigator
  8. 8
    Level 6: Adventurer
  9. 9
    Level 7: Master Explorer
In Forza Horizon 6, 15 legendary vehicles lie dormant in dilapidated barns hidden all over Japan: the Barn Finds are back. If you find them all, you can build yourself a garage that's really something to be proud of – for free. This Barn Finds guide shows you which cars await you, how to unlock the barns and where to find each one.
01

How do Barn Finds work in Forza Horizon 6?

Barn finds are a feature of the Horizon series that should not be missing in any spin-off. And in part 6, they return in their usual strength. However, unlocking them works differently this time than in previous installments: You first have to increase your Discover Japan stamp before the barns appear on the map. If you simply drive there without having the necessary progress, you won't find anything.
A screenshot from Forza Horizon 6 shows the Discover Japan journal.

Forza Horizon 6 rewards you for exploring Japan

© Xbox Game Studios

You can check your current status in the campaign menu under Collector's Journal and "Discover Japan". There are seven levels in total and more barns are unlocked with each new level. Usually two at a time. The level designations from bottom to top: Visitor, Tourist, Traveller, Pathfinder, Navigator, Adventurer, Master Explorer.

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Story missions (yellow map markers) earn you the most points. These also include touge and road races, destroying regional mascots, food delivery rank increases, house purchases and uncovered regions. Important: you don't need to complete everything. There are more than enough activities to reach the final level.
Once you have found a barn, the car will be sent for restoration. This takes a while. You can complete the repair immediately in exchange for credits, but in most cases it's not worth it. Just keep driving, do a few races and the car will repair itself.
02

All 15 Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 6

#

Car

Unlocking level

Region

1

Honda NSX-R GT (2005)

Visitor

Ohtani

2

Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 (1987)

Tourist

Ito

3

Toyota 2000GT (1969)

Tourist

Ito

4

Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (1971)

Traveller

Nangan

5

Nissan PAO (1989)

Traveller

Minamino

6

Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R (1998)

Pathfinder

Takashiro

7

Lincoln Continental (1962)

Pathfinder

Hokubu

8

Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 (1984)

Pathfinder

Shimanoyama

9

Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 (1982)

Pathfinder

Ohtani/Tokyo City

10

Lamborghini Diablo SV (1997)

Navigator

Ito

11

Mitsubishi Montero Evolution (1997)

Navigator

Shimanoyama

12

Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack (2005)

Adventurer

Shimanoyama

13

Nissan R390 GT1 (1998)

Adventurer

Ohtani

14

Mazda #55 Mazda 787B (1991)

Master Explorer

Takashiro

15

Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette (1983)

Master Explorer

Ito

03

Level 1: Visitor

Honda NSX-R GT (2005)

Screenshot from Forza Horizon 6 shows the discovery of a Barn Find.

Tip: A narrow dirt track (almost) always leads to the Barn Finds

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Honda NSX-R GT (2005)
  • Region: Ohtani
  • Unlock level: Visitor
The first barn find awaits you shortly after starting the game. The NSX-R GT is a real Japanese car with motorsport DNA. Aluminum body, mid-engine, tight set-up. As an A-class vehicle, it cuts a fine figure in road races.
A screenshot of Kinkaku-Ji temple in Forza 6.

The NSX is located near the Kinkaku-Ji temple

© Xbox Game Studios

Location: In the dense forest in the Ohtani region. It is best to follow the winding gravel track to the west of the search zone and then take the small path near the Kinkaku-Ji temple. The entrance is inconspicuous, so keep your eyes open.
04

Level 2: Tourist

Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 (1987)

A screenshot from the Forza 6 game

Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

© Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 (1987)
  • Region: Ito (South)
  • Unlock level: Tourist
The Sierra Cosworth RS500 is one of the most iconic touring cars of the 80s. With its turbo four-cylinder engine and characteristic rear spoiler, it is an absolute must for fans of this era.
Location: Ito region, in the southern part. A small wooded hill south of the junction on the edge of the search zone. You can almost see the barn from the road.

Toyota 2000GT (1969)

Ascreenshot of the Toyota 2000GT in Forza 6.

Toyota 2000GT (1969)

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Toyota 2000GT (1969)
  • Region: Ito (North)
  • Unlock level: Tourist
One of the strangest and at the same time most sought-after Japanese classics of all. The 2000GT is considered Japan's first true sports car icon - and it's also waiting for you in the Ito region.
A screenshot from the Forza Horizon 6 game

Here you can find the Toyota 2000GT (1969)

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: North of the Ito region, near Minka House. The barn is tucked away in a small copse on the south-eastern edge of the search zone, directly between two paths leading to the beach. A short detour is worthwhile: the treasure car further north is directly on the path.
05

Level 3: Traveller

Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (1971)

A screenshot of the map from Forza Horizon 6.

The Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (1971) is in the very south-west of the map

© Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (1971)
  • Region: Nangan
  • Unlock level: Traveller
The great-grandfather of all GT-Rs. The Skyline 2000GT-R is motorsport history in sheet metal form. With this Barn Find, you can get one of the oldest and most important Nissan classics in the series.
Location: Nangan region, in the very south of the search zone. Behind the houses on the main road, a dirt track branches off and leads you directly to the barn.

Nissan PAO (1989)

A screenshot of the Nissan PAO in Forza Horizon 6.

The Nissan PAO

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Nissan PAO (1989)
  • Region: Minamino
  • Unlock level: Traveller
Admittedly, the PAO is the most curious find in this list. The retro city car from Nissan is the exact opposite of a racing car, but that's exactly what makes it special. A must-have for collectors.
A screenshot of the map in Forza Horizon 6.

Follow the narrow path to find the Nissan PAO

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Minamino region, north-eastern edge of the search zone. Follow a dirt track from the main road. The barn is at the end of the path in the forest.
06

Level 4: Pathfinder

The most Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 6 await you on level 4, with four barns opening at once. These include a classic racing car from the World Rally Championship and an old-school Porsche.

Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R (1998)

Screenshot from Forza Horizon 6 shows the Nissan Skyline GT-R

Forza Horizon 6 launches an attack on the racing game throne

© Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R (1998)
  • Region: Takashiro
  • Unlock level: Pathfinder
The racing GT-R from the JGTC, painted in bright Pennzoil yellow, with everything a true motorsport fan needs. One of the most visually impressive Barn Finds in the game.
A screenshot of the map from Forza Horizon 6.

You will find the barn right next to the dirt race

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Takashiro region, eastern edge of the search zone. The barn is located in the forest between the U-shaped road section. Tip: there is also a treasure car nearby by the waterfall. It's worth taking directly.

Lincoln Continental (1962)

A screenshot of the Lincoln Continental from Forza Horizon 6.

A true classic: the Lincoln Continental

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Lincoln Continental (1962)
  • Region: Hokubu
  • Unlock level: Pathfinder
An American classic in the middle of Japan. The Lincoln Continental is the most stylish vehicle on this list. Chrome bumpers, sweeping bodywork, pure 60s flair.
Location of the Lincoln Continental barn find in Forza Horizon 6.

You will find the Lincoln Continental below the colourful flower fields

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Hokubu region. The barn is in the trees next to the colorful flower fields, just south of the centre of the search zone. Easy to find.

Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 (1984)

Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Barn Find in Forza Horizon 6.

An off-road classic: the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 (1984)
  • Region: Shimanoyama
  • Unlock level: Pathfinder
One of the fastest rally cars of its time. The 205 T16 won the World Rally Championship twice. In the mid-80s, it was simply unbeatable. In Foza Horizon 6, it cuts an excellent figure as a Barn Find.
Location of the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 in Forza Horizon 6.

The Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 is hiding in the centre of the speed camera zone

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Shimanoyama region, north-east corner of the search zone. Follow a wide dirt track up the short hill. The barn is clearly visible, almost recognizable from the main road.

Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 (1982)

Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 Barn Find in Forza Horizon 6.

The Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 belongs in every collection

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 (1982)
  • Region: Ohtani/Tokyo City
  • Unlock level: Pathfinder
The classic Porsche: narrow-gauge, rear-engined, treacherous in bends and legendary on the straights. A Barn Find that is well worth it.
Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 Barn Find in Forza Horizon 6.

You can find the Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 in the north of Tokyo

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Ohtani/Tokyo City region. In the bamboo forest next to the dirt track between the two main roads towards Mei's house, north side of the search zone.
07

Level 5: Navigator

Lamborghini Diablo SV (1997)

Lamborghini Diablo SV in Forza Horizon 6.

The Lamborghini Diablo SV is a rocket in the A class

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Lamborghini Diablo SV (1997)
  • Region: Ito
  • Unlock level: Navigator
The Diablo SV is the most practical and wildest find on this list. According to PC Gamer, it is one of the best Barn Finds in the game. It performs strongly in street races and looks fantastic at the same time.
Lamborghini Diablo SV Barn Find in Forza Horizon 6 Location.

Keep your eyes peeled for a gap in the forest

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Ito region. The easiest way: drive along the main road through the search zone until you reach the long, deforested strip near a three-way intersection. Drive down the hill with the felled trees opposite the blue excavator, then turn right around the bend. The barn is on the eastern edge of the search zone.

Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (1997)

Barn Find Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution.

Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (1997)
  • Region: Shimanoyama
  • Unlock level: Navigator
The Pajero Evolution is rally history in SUV format. Powerful, robust and with a penchant for gravel tracks. A real weapon for off-road races in Foza Horizon 6.
Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution Barn Find location in Forza Horizon 6.

Drive west from the Chaser Zero event

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Shimanoyama region, south-west edge of the search zone. In the forest, not far from the Bandai Azuma Skyline Drift Zone. The dirt track to the barn is clearly visible on the map.
08

Level 6: Adventurer

Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack (2005)

Barn find Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack in Forza Horizon 6.

The Mitsubishi Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack (2005)
  • Region: Shimanoyama
  • Unlock Level: Adventurer
The name is a tongue twister, but the car behind it isn't. This Lancer Evolution Time Attack is a custom-built racing variant with a motorsport past.
Mitsubishi Sierra Lancer Evolution Time Attack location.

The barn is located near the small town of Narai-Juku

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Shimanoyama region, almost in the centre of the search zone, with a view of the town of Narai-Juku to the south. Drive up the dirt road from the Narai-Juku Circuit Race event, then turn right onto the path. The barn is visible over the hill. Direct neighbor to the Peugeot 205 T16 Barn Find and close to a Porsche 959 treasure car.

Nissan R390 GT1 (1998)

Nissan R390 GT1 barn find in Forza Horizon 6.

The Nissan R390 GT1 is a Le Mans classic

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Nissan R390 GT1 (1998)
  • Region: Ohtani
  • Unlock level: Adventurer
The R390 was Nissan's only serious attempt at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it is correspondingly rare. As a Bar Find in FH6, the vehicle is a real gem for any collector.
Forza Horizon 6 Nissan R390 GT1 Barn Find location.

Follow the dirt track north of the Matsumi Great Bridge

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Ohtani region, border area to Shimanoyama. Follow a dirt track on the north-eastern edge of the search zone. Alternatively accessible via the main road north-east of the search zone, near the Bridge Underpass Trailblazer start gate.
09

Level 7: Master Explorer

The last two barns are only available once you have achieved the gold stamp as a master explorer. The effort is worth it: both vehicles are real highlights.

Mazda #55 Mazda 787B (1991)

Mazda 787B Barn Find in Forza Horizon 6.

The Mazda 787B in Forza Horizon 6 has seen better days

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Mazda #55 Mazda 787B (1991)
  • Region: Takashiro
  • Unlock level: Master Explorer
The most iconic car on this entire list. The 787B won the 24h Le Mans in 1991 as the only Japanese car to date. Its rotating Wankel engine sounds unlike anything else on the track. And it drives just as well in Forza Horizon 6 as you would expect from a Le Mans winner. You shouldn't miss out on this Barn Find.
Mazda 787B Forza Horizon 6 Barn Find location.

The Mazda 787B is hiding west of Hirosaki Castle

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Takashiro region, the most difficult Barn Find in the game despite the open environment. The barn is located in the forest directly north of the search zone, behind buildings, hiking trails and farmland. Take the dirt track on the north-western edge of the zone from the main road.

Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette (1983)

Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette Barn Find in Forza Horizon 6.

The Tomica Skyline is a true classic

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

  • Car: Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette (1983)
  • Region: Ito
  • Unlock level: Master Explorer
Silhouette racing cars of the early 80s are spectacular machines. Wide body panelling over narrow standard frames, extreme power-to-weight ratio. The Tomica Skyline is a highlight for Japanese motorsport fans.
Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette Barn Find location in Forza Horizon 6.

The Skyline is located southwest of Kitayama Big Daisugi

© Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Location: Ito region, south-west edge of the search zone. Where the main road enters the zone in the west, a wide dirt track leads southwards to the barn, which is unusually easy to recognise on the map.

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