What is the best way to learn Apex Legends?

In 2026, popular live streamer Nicholas ‘Jynxzi’ Stewart made a splash with his announcement that he was embarking on a new project. He wanted to learn how to play Apex Legends. Only a few games later, he crashed out, calling Apex “the hardest game” he has ever played.

However, it doesn’t have to be.

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Lots can be learned by watching the struggles Jynxzi faced and seeking a different direction. Taking a step-by-step approach to learning Apex Legends, rather than splashing straight into the deep end, should leave aspiring Apex players more hopeful about their in-game capabilities.

01 Top tips: Learning from Jynxzi’s recent ventures into Apex Legends

Following Jynxzi’s journey into Apex, where he was coached by some of the most accomplished players in the game, several clips circulated about how challenging the experience was.

However, Jynxzi faced certain unnecessary challenges in his approach to tackling the game.

Keeping cool might be a challenge, but patience is key when learning Apex © @Jynxzi

Choose your lobby carefully

The first tip newcomers can learn from Jynxzi’s approach is to avoid queuing with very highly ranked players. Due to Jynxzi’s approach of taking tutoring from some of Apex Legends’ best players, he was often launched into lobbies that were far more aggressive, experienced and intense.

Joining less experienced players can be a much smoother introduction to the game. If you don’t have company, there are other game modes that can help you find your feet.

Don’t underestimate the value of game knowledge

Jynxzi also quickly moved into the main Battle Royale game mode, not feeling it necessary to spend extended time in “easier” or non-competitive game modes as a very experienced gamer.

In reality, taking the time to understand the core game features, even as an experienced gamer, can be incredibly valuable.

Crashing out over the game’s difficulty, as Jynxzi clipped on several occasions, produces great content as a streamer. However, it doesn’t add much value to the learning process.

Apex Legends is a unique Battle Royale, with more complex movement, weapons systems, and added features compared to predecessors like Fortnite or PUBG. If you are a complete newcomer, it is ok to feel frustrated. Crashouts are understandable, but a little forgiveness is needed.

Instead of launching headfirst, work out how to get started and where to hone your skills.

02 Getting started: Where is the first point of call on launch?

A new Apex Legends player should always start with the basics, ego pushed aside.

Whether you are a lifelong FPS fan or completely new to first-person gameplay, your first point of call when you first approach Apex Legends should be the Firing Range.

For new players, there are two primary reasons for prioritizing the Firing Range as a first location:

Adjusting to Apex Legends movement

Familiarization with the weapon classification system and ammo types

Apex Legends movement

Knowing how a Legend moves before hitting a lobby is extremely helpful © Electronic Arts

When Respawn and EA first launched Apex Legends in 2019, the game became immediately renowned for its emphasis on movement.

As with any game in the Battle Royale genre, movement is naturally a focal point of gameplay. However, Apex Legends takes its emphasis on movement to new heights compared to its predecessors.

Before heading into a full game, it is incredibly useful to understand how fast you can cover ground, the degree to which speed is reduced during crouching, weapon carrying, or administering regenerative items, and how much acceleration can be gained through movements such as sliding.

Furthermore, Apex Legends offers more experienced players opportunities to experiment with wall jumping, tap strafing, and bunny hopping.

Several Legends (playable characters) also grant additional movement boosts.

When launching Apex Legends for the first time, six characters are available. Out of these six starting Legends, four have abilities explicitly connected to movement. It is also important to be aware of which Legends are better suited to new players – depending on past gaming experience, some will be easier than others.

Weapon and ammunition classification systems

The Apex Legends Firing Range also allows new players to fully familiarise themselves with the game’s weapon and ammunition classification systems.

There are eight gun types in the game, with seven ammunition types.

Familiarity with Apex’s weapons system adds an extra layer of comfort © Electronic Arts

Gun type does not guarantee ammunition type. For example, the HAVOC Rifle, classified as an AR (Assault Rifle), takes Energy Ammo. Meanwhile, the VK-47 Flatline, another AR, only takes Heavy Rounds. The R-301 Carbine? That is also an AR, but it doesn’t take Energy Ammo or Heavy Rounds – only Light Rounds.

In the Firing Range, new players can familiarize themselves with the weapons and ammunition systems so that looting is a smoother process when they first land in a true game.

When the main Battle Royale mode launches, weapons and ammunition must be collected from the floor and loot bins (with opportunities to collect higher-tier gear through care packages that drop in-game). Knowing which ammunition to collect without having to recheck your loadout is a useful skill in fast-paced gameplay.

03 Honing skills: How alternate game modes can help you learn Apex Legends

Nervous new players have an alternate game mode that is perfect for increasing confidence before launching into a Battle Royale lobby.

While some experienced FPS or Battle Royale regulars might scoff at the idea of bot lobbies, there should be no shame in utilizing Apex’s Bot Royale to get in some extra practice and gameplay familiarity.

Bot Royale’s merging of the main game mode’s Battle Royale format with a bot-heavy lobby gives new players a safe space to explore the game’s core mechanics in a more dynamic environment.

Wildcard reduces the variables of a standard Apex Game © Electronic Arts

Although the mode originally launched as single-player in a bot-only lobby, it now features a mix of bots and human players with extremely tight matchmaking restrictions. This means any human accounts in your Bot Royale lobby will be of a very similar rank to yourself. Typically, there are 1-5 human teams, with 15-19 bot squads.

New Apex Legends players may also find value in the Wildcard game mode, which is a shorter, more streamlined version of the main Battle Royale. Easy healing, simplified Legends, and faster matches all help someone get to grips with the game fundamentals with less pressure or information overload.

Dabbling in these two game modes, especially after spending ample time working out the game mechanics in the Firing Range, should set players up for a much easier venture into Apex Legends.

Don’t skip steps, learn from Jynxzi’s 2026 Apex frustrations. This easier, more forgiving process is the best way to learn Apex Legends.

About the author Who is Hannah Marie ZT? Hannah Marie ZT is a journalist specializing in esports, gaming, and digital culture. Since starting her journey reporting in Apex Legends, she has expanded her expertise to include Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Valorant, Fighting Games, and Indie Games, while also passionately supporting women’s initiatives. Website: www.hannahmariezt.co.uk , Twitter: @hannahmariezt