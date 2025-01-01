Fit for 2025: How to train like a professional athlete

The new year often brings a renewed commitment to fitness. But what if you could re-prioritize your health goals by adopting a workout routine inspired by top athletes? Here, we highlight four Red Bull athletes and share their training tips, tricks and exercises to inspire your fitness goals .

01 Aaron Colton, Motorcycle Stunt Rider

Aaron Colton © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

Aaron Colton’s fitness is a key factor in his success as one of the world’s top motorcyclists.

Colton has had a self-described “up and down” fitness routine for the last 10 years, but after experiencing shoulder, knee and back issues, he knew he needed to prioritize being consistent with his fitness regimen.

With help from Red Bull’s Athlete Performance Center, he’s worked to button up nutrition plus strength and conditioning to add mass and get rid of pain, ultimately giving him career longevity.

Colton’s strength program is pretty traditional, consisting of squats, bench press and deadlifts. He also completes aerobic exercises as warmups, which helps improve his reaction time.

“In the last three years, I’ve gained 26 pounds,” he said. “Not only have I evolved as an athlete, but I’ve almost completely diminished the pain I’ve had for years.”

With the added mass, he’s stronger and able to complete the same work he’s been doing for over a decade, but with less effort.

“I’ve had to change all my bike setups and gear sizes, but I now exert less energy to do the same job that I used to do,” Colton said. “That’s not just on a motorcycle, that’s in life—as a father, at the airport hucking luggage—it’s all of the above. I’ve just become a much more well-rounded athlete.”

02 Bergen Reilly, Volleyball

Bergen Reilly © Charlotte Gottfried / Red Bull Content Pool

Many assume volleyball players generate power from their upper body, but it actually comes from their legs. That’s why Team USA and University of Nebraska’s Bergen Reilly focuses much of her fitness routine on her lower body.

“During the season, we lift about four times per week,” Reilly said. “We do a lot of squats and hang cleans to get our legs going and we also do box jumps, wall squats and a little bit of arms.”

Reilly said she’ll usually lift in the morning with practice in the afternoon lasting anywhere from 1.5 to 3 hours. “In the spring, we’ll play beach volleyball, and after practice, do conditioning in the sand,” Reilly said. “Summer is our true offseason when we hammer getting stronger and more in shape.”

For Reilly and her team, a big part of getting and staying in shape involves countermovement exercises—working on being “springy” and using the force of the ground to jump off it as quickly as possible.

With only one rest day, Reilly’s schedule requires her to keep moving, which is where Red Bull helps her power through this tough routine.

“Sometimes we have 8:00 p.m. games which are hard to stay awake for,” Reilly said. “Hyping yourself up at 8:00 p.m. can be challenging, but Red Bull has saved me many times and helps me feel ready for the moment.”

03 Kate Courtney, Mountain Bike Athlete

Kate Courtney © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

World Cup mountain biking champion Kate Courtney's fitness routine goes beyond just riding. “We do hours of riding, interval sessions, a little running, and a good amount of gym work,” she said, all aimed at building power on the bike and staying injury-free.

Courtney’s training is tailored with support from a team that helps her focus on strength and mobility. After training sessions, she incorporates physical therapy to counteract the effects of riding in a hunched position.

“When I was younger, I focused on coordination and balance, but now I focus on form and precise movements,” she explained. “It’s about finding areas to improve and having the right program to build power and strength.”

Her strength sessions are about 90 minutes long, targeting heavy lifts, while the core/mobility session often follows a tough ride. This balanced routine not only builds physical strength but helps Courtney’s mental performance.

“I use Red Bull when I’m doing intervals and pushing really hard in the gym,” Courtney said. “I also use it when it’s a test day as it helps my body and mind kick it up a notch.”

04 Kai Lenny, Big Wave Surfer

Kai Lenny © Trevor Moran / Red Bull Content Pool

Professional big wave surfer Kai Lenny’s fitness routine varies depending on the season. In the summer, he focuses on endurance, while in the winter, he lifts heavy, works on hip mobility, and prioritizes recovery. “I need strong muscles to survive giant waves,” Lenny said, emphasizing the importance of building strength.

At home in Hawaii, Lenny trains three to five times per week, depending on surf conditions. If the waves are good, he’ll surf. If not, he’ll hit the gym. When traveling, he’ll adapt his workouts and reach for Red Bull, giving him caffeine to stay alert and sugars as an energy source for his body. “Red Bull is vital for travel and adjusting to time zones,” he said, noting the boost it provides him before big wave competitions.

Another part of Lenny’s workout innovation is his mindset. Rather than viewing the gym as a chore or a checklist, he stays motivated by focusing on specific things he wants to achieve within the sport.

“If I’m doing duck walks or hip movements, I’m thinking about the turn while I’m doing it,” Lenny said. “If I’m lifting heavy, I’m thinking about the strength I’ll need for wipeouts and for going over these big bumps at high speeds. If you have a goal and you have a path, the journey is always more fun than the destination.”