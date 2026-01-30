Alexander Rončević misses world record by a single second at HYROX Phoenix

The 2026 Hyrox season kicked off with the Phoenix Elite 15 Major at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix, USA. Alexander Rončević , Austria’s top HYROX Elite 15 athlete, delivered an outstanding performance, finishing just one second off the world record with a time of 53m 16s.

The competition was intense: James Kelly from Australia finished second in 53m 39s, and American Rich Ryan took third in 53m 59s, both under 54 minutes. Rončević’s win marked his second victory of the 2026 season and his first triumph on US soil, cementing his status as one of the top competitors on the global HYROX circuit.

01 Rončević’s secret to his consistency

Alexander Rončević set the current HYROX world record in Hamburg © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Having raced twice this season and won both times, Rončević credits his stability to new coaching support and focus. A former swimmer and PE teacher in Vienna, he shared after the race: “I have two coaches now, one for running – Willi – and one for strength and HYROX conditioning – Tiago. It’s different, I feel like I’m on another level than I’ve been the past season. It is also very special because it’s my first win on US soil. I was trying to figure out how to race well here, finding a solution. Now I’m focusing on Stockholm, trying to bring the title back.”

The HYROX World Championships are taking place is Sweden in June this year, where Rončević will have the chance to claim another world title after winning it for the first time in his career in 2024. He came up short last year, with Germany's Tim Wenisch taking the crown.

After his win in Phoenix, where Wenisch wasn't present, Rončević also revealed his personal approach during the race that helped him win: “Not thinking too much. Having my dad with me, who is distracting me a bit, not thinking too much about the race. Just like in the good old times, just going out and racing.”

Just like in the good old times, just going out and racing Alexander Rončević

02 A race of high drama and tight margins

From the start, Rončević pushed the pace, initially challenged only by English rookie Luke Greer. As the 2024 world champion, Rončević was never shy about testing his limits.

The race was not without tension. Greer overtook Rončević before the sled pull, briefly rattling the Austrian. But Rončević regained composure, dominating the sled pull and gradually overtaking his rival.

The chase remained intense. Sean Noble passed Rončević at the farmer’s carry, and Rich Ryan closed in during the lunges. The final showdown came at the wall balls. Rončević, despite an unusual number of no-reps, stayed calm and focused, maintaining a relentless pace that ultimately secured the win – just one second shy of the world record.

03 Rončević’s HYROX Major Phoenix performance breakdown

Workout station splits:

Alexander Rončević powers through the sled pull station © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

SkiErg (1000 m): 3m 40s – 1st place

Sled Push (50 m): 2m 10s – 4th place

Sled Pull (50 m): 2m 54s – 4th place

Burpee Broad Jumps (80m): 2m 25s – 1st place

Row (1000 m): 3m 53s – 2nd place

Farmer’s Carry (200m): 1m 15s – 3rd place

Sandbag Lunges (100 m): 3m 01s – 8th place

Wall Balls: 3m 35s – 3rd place

Running splits (8 x 1 km):

Run 1: 3m 20s

Run 2: 3m 30s

Run 3: 3m 58s

Run 4: 4m 03s

Run 5: 3m 53s

Run 6: 4m 06s

Run 7: 3m 57s

Run 8: 3m 43s

04 Top results – HYROX Elite 15 Phoenix 2026

HYROX elite athlete Joanna Wietrzyk at the Ski Erg station © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Men’s Elite 15:

Alexander Rončević, AUT – 53m 16s

James Kelly, AUS – 53m 39s

Rich Ryan, USA – 53m 59s

Women’s Elite 15:

Joanna Wietrzyk, AUS – 56m 03s World Record

Lauren Weeks, USA – 58m 31s

Vivian Tafuto, USA – 59m 01s