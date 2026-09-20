JREAMZ wins 2026 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final

When the music hits, there is no script. Every step, twirl and tick is a chance to make an impression on audiences for dancers competing in Red Bull Dance Your Style .

That was the challenge in April, when dancers from across the Midwest gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, for Red Bull Dance’s 2026 regional qualifier. From there, talents with their own distinct styles and diverse backgrounds dwindled down to a group of 16 who would battle it out to earn a spot at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Zürich , Switzerland, this October.

On September 19, the national stage was set in Tampa, Fl., and by semifinals an intense bracket of dancers fueled excitement for an all-out battle. With DJ Hans’ music selection keeping the dancers both literally and figuratively on their toes and hosts K-Sole and Myverse hyping each challenger, it was a level playing field for the final eight contenders.

Tampa fans help decide the winner of every matchup © Jon Shih / Red Bull Content Pool

01 JREAMZ dances her way to the national title

In the end, 18-year-old phenom JREAMZ made her dreams a reality, taking first place in the freestyle dance competition.

“After I went to the West Coast regional, earlier this year, I was able to watch and I was inspired by all the dancers there. Getting to be in that environment was able to prepare me for this so I can know what it's like to be an audience member. Then coming back this time, I can understand how to relate as just someone enjoying dance,” reflected the 2026 national champion shortly after leaving the stage.

JREAMZ brings high energy to Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final © Marina Oya / Red Bull Content Pool Quotation I was preparing by being myself and having fun. I think dance is all about having fun and not to overthink much, because it's really easy for my mindset to, like, start overthinking all these things, but dance is supposed to be fun. So I wanted to make sure I was having fun in the moment JREAMZ

Flexing her krump and hip-hop-influenced dance skills, the Arizona-based dancer left an impression on voters who erupted in applause in the finale. Fans gathered inside the Tampa Convention Center were able to vote as always, using LED wristbands to choose a winner for each battle, but this year the digital audience also had a voice.

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Sparkling blue and red drapery reflected the stage lights, bouncing from each side of the stage and each dancer as they moved toward the spotlight. Cheers amplified the passion as the competition continued into the night.

02 Finalists battle for a spot at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

Harini battles among the nation's top dancers in Tampa © Marina Oya / Red Bull Content Pool Kidd The Monster commands the stage with every move © Marina Oya / Red Bull Content Pool

JREAMZ, as well as Lily Frias, Kidd The Monster, Jesse Sykes, Marlee Hightower, Surge, Tyler D. Creator and Harini showcased their unique flair to dancehall, pop hits, reggaeton earworms and hip-hop classics.

From Bad Bunny and RAYE to DMX and Nelly, the crowd enthusiastically applauded at each unexpected song selection while the finalists quickly improvised jaw-dropping moves. After four riveting matchups, Kidd The Monster, Lily Frias, JREAMZ and Jesse Sykes stood strong, each closer to their chance at representing the United States next month.

“I think one of my toughest battles was probably Kidd [The Monster] or I'm not gonna lie, all of them. All of them were really hard. I think, I would say, Kid and Tyler [D. Creator],” admitted JREAMZ. Breaking out a pair of heels without missing a beat, she defeated Tyler D. Creator to earn her spot in the final four and won the crowd over with high energy for the trophy in her final round against Kidd The Monster.

03 Omarion brings a special performance to Tampa

Before the semifinals, Omarion brought his own idiosyncratic dance style to the stage for a stress-free moment for the dancers, hosts and audience members to breathe. The Grammy-nominated singer performed a medley of songs including "Entourage" and “Touch” with a troupe of army-fatigue-clad dancers. Speaking directly to participants and onlookers, the R&B crooner spoke about beginning dance at 5 with tap, and encouraging moments for performers of all levels.

Ending his set with his latest release “The One,” the pop star's motivating moment led right to showtime.

04 JREAMZ secures her ticket to Zürich

JREAMZ battles Tyler D. Creator for a final four spot © Jon Shih / Red Bull Content Pool

Beginning with a friendly hug between the final two, JREAMZ and Kidd The Monster returned to their respective corners and the beat dropped.

Making use of her entire body, JREAMZ’s eye winks, hair flips and slight smirks mirrored every backbend, slow-motion glide and perfectly timed spin. The entire stage became her world, with the front row of onlookers visibly and audibly impressed. While Kidd The Monster’s hypnotic gliding, jooking and popping put up a worthy fight, JREAMZ came out on top.

“I really can't believe it. I think I'm not in denial, but in shock is a better way to say. I'm in shock of this moment, because going into this, I saw the lineup. I was like, I'm just gonna go there and I'm gonna have fun, I'm gonna be myself. I'm excited to even just dance alongside these dancers. So winning is just an incredible way, I don't even have words for it, honestly,” shared JREAMZ fervently.

“'I’m going to prepare with my training, my mindset and my movement and making sure that I feel confident in myself, so I can represent the USA in Zürich. And I'm just excited.”

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is set to take place in Switzerland's Hallenstadion Zürich on October 24, 2026.