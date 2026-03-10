Skateboarding
Skate to survive at KASSO – here’s what you need to know and how to watch
KASSO Fest Skate & Sound is a skateboarding obstacle-course race like no other; a showdown for the ultimate skate warriors - coming to the US for the first time. Here’s how it works and how to watch.
Thirty pro skaters drop in one by one, racing a custom-built course full of technical obstacles. The goal is simple: get through clean and fast. Miss an obstacle, or post the slowest time, and you’re out. KASSO is a skateboarding obstacle-course race like no other – this clip should give you the general idea, then you can watch the next edition live on Red Bull TV and Red Bull Skateboarding on YouTube.
Born in Japan, KASSO is a stage-by-stage elimination challenge for the most all-around shredders – a “skate to survive” showdown where speed, skill and nerve decide who makes it through. Invented by the creators of Takeshi’s Castle, it’s adrenaline-fueled, fast and nerve-wracking, for skaters and spectators alike.
When is KASSO coming to the US?
Making its US debut in Long Beach, California on March 21–22 as KASSO Fest Skate & Sound, the two-day festival will bring unforgettable drop-ins, live music and festival vibes to fans of skateboarding and sound alike.
What is KASSO?
KASSO started as a cult skateboarding game show in Japan in 2024 where pro skateboarders as well as local talents take on wild obstacle courses. The courses are designed by the creators of Takeshi's Castle and Ninja Warrior, with each one built for its location. This isn't a normal skate contest judged on style – it's part race, part survival challenge, testing speed, control, balance and nerve under pressure.
Even though only one rider wins, the spirit is supportive – as Madars Apse said after competing in 2024, it's more about pushing each other to survive the course than rivalries.
KASSO rules in a nutshell:
- If you don't finish, you're out
- If you're the slowest, you don't move on
- Clear all stages to reach the final
- Win the final to claim the KASSO crown.
How does KASSO work?
Top pros like Jamie Foy, Torey Pudwill,CJ Collins and Gavin Bottger take on the course one by one, racing against the clock through three challenging stages. Miss an obstacle or post the slowest time and a rider is eliminated.
Only those who clear all three courses reach Sunday’s final, where one last run decides the winner and the KASSO crown. Expect fast runs, big falls, clutch saves and inventive obstacles you won’t see in a normal skate contest – all building to tense, edge-of-your-seat moments.
KASSO is fast, unpredictable and made for fearless skaters.
How to watch KASSO live?
If you can’t be in Long Beach, catch all the action on the final day, March 22, live on Red Bull TV.
