Jamie Foy riding on a course he designed for KASSO Fest Skate & Sound in Long Beach, California
Skateboarding

Skate to survive at KASSO – here’s what you need to know and how to watch

KASSO Fest Skate & Sound is a skateboarding obstacle-course race like no other; a showdown for the ultimate skate warriors - coming to the US for the first time. Here’s how it works and how to watch.
By Agnes Aneboda
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Kasso Fest Skate & Sound

Chaos meets pure joy as Kasso Fest Skate & Sound goes live from Long Beach, California, for the first time worldwide.

United States

Jamie Foy

Hailing from Florida, Jamie Foy is a handrail innovator with a style all of his own.

United States

CJ Collins

CJ Collins is a skateboarding sensation from California, who has been blessed with a heavy box of tricks.

United States

Torey Pudwill

Teenage prodigy, game-changing video star, entrepreneur, all around representation for all that's great about skateboarding – Torey Pudwill is all these.

United States

Gavin Bottger

A park powerhouse with a street game to match, Gavin Bottger blends raw talent with a laid-back approach – and he’s just getting started.

United States

Summary

  1. 1
    When is KASSO coming to the US?
  2. 2
    What is KASSO?
  3. 3
    How does KASSO work?
  4. 4
    How to watch KASSO live?
Thirty pro skaters drop in one by one, racing a custom-built course full of technical obstacles. The goal is simple: get through clean and fast. Miss an obstacle, or post the slowest time, and you’re out. KASSO is a skateboarding obstacle-course race like no other – this clip should give you the general idea, then you can watch the next edition live on Red Bull TV and Red Bull Skateboarding on YouTube.
Born in Japan, KASSO is a stage-by-stage elimination challenge for the most all-around shredders – a “skate to survive” showdown where speed, skill and nerve decide who makes it through. Invented by the creators of Takeshi’s Castle, it’s adrenaline-fueled, fast and nerve-wracking, for skaters and spectators alike.
01

When is KASSO coming to the US?

Making its US debut in Long Beach, California on March 21–22 as KASSO Fest Skate & Sound, the two-day festival will bring unforgettable drop-ins, live music and festival vibes to fans of skateboarding and sound alike.
02

What is KASSO?

Overview of the Rainbow Rail obstacle course at KASSO 2024 in Yokohama, Japan.

The Rainbow Rail feature was a challenge, to put it mildly

© Keisuke Kato/Red Bull Content Pool

KASSO started as a cult skateboarding game show in Japan in 2024 where pro skateboarders as well as local talents take on wild obstacle courses. The courses are designed by the creators of Takeshi's Castle and Ninja Warrior, with each one built for its location. This isn't a normal skate contest judged on style – it's part race, part survival challenge, testing speed, control, balance and nerve under pressure.
Even though only one rider wins, the spirit is supportive – as Madars Apse said after competing in 2024, it's more about pushing each other to survive the course than rivalries.
Skateboarding pros at KASSO hanging out

The KASSO gang hanging out

© Red Bull Content Pool/KASSO

KASSO rules in a nutshell:
  • If you don't finish, you're out
  • If you're the slowest, you don't move on
  • Clear all stages to reach the final
  • Win the final to claim the KASSO crown.
03

How does KASSO work?

Jamie Foy shredding on the KASSO course

Jamie Foy shredding on the KASSO

© Red Bull Content Pool/KASSO

Top pros like Jamie Foy, Torey Pudwill,CJ Collins and Gavin Bottger take on the course one by one, racing against the clock through three challenging stages. Miss an obstacle or post the slowest time and a rider is eliminated.
Only those who clear all three courses reach Sunday’s final, where one last run decides the winner and the KASSO crown. Expect fast runs, big falls, clutch saves and inventive obstacles you won’t see in a normal skate contest – all building to tense, edge-of-your-seat moments.
Torey Pudwill performs an ollie to fakie at Red Bull LA Mini half pipe skate sesh in Los Angeles, California

Torey Pudwill is one of the confirmed skaters at KASSO in Long Beach

© Anthony Acosta / Red Bull Content Pool

KASSO is fast, unpredictable and made for fearless skaters.
04

How to watch KASSO live?

If you can’t be in Long Beach, catch all the action on the final day, March 22, live on Red Bull TV.

