Meet the teams set to make waves at League of Legends MSI 2026

The 2026 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is right around the corner. As the name implies, it's the mid-season point for the world's top teams to come together and show just who's capable of taking the top spot, and which region has got to grips with the current meta best.

With 11 teams invited from across the globe – the top two finishers of each league, including Europe's LEC, Korea's LCK, China's LPL, North America's LCS, Asia-Pacific's LCP, and the winner of Brazil's CBLOL – it's an early opportunity for teams to secure an invitation to the 2026 World Championship, as well as get a feel for just how the world's teams are performing. Let's take a look at some of the top teams to keep an eye on as they clash from June 28.

01 G2 Esports - Europe's top seed

Champions of Europe, G2 have their sights set on MSI glory © Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games

G2 Esports are no strangers to international competition, and this year already they've placed as runners-up during First Stand in Brazil. With a record of deep runs at Worlds and having taken the MSI trophy before, Europe's current top team will be looking to add to the trophy cabinet with another piece of silverware this year.

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Led by the venerable Rasmus 'Caps' Winther , G2's current roster has been together since 2025's season and have gelled incredibly well over the last few seasons – with bot laner Steven 'Hans Sama' Liv and jungler Rudy 'SkewMond' Semaan signed through to at least 2028. And with their 19th LEC title just recently lifted following the 2026 LEC Spring Playoffs, G2 are fired up to take on their international rivals – and get revenge on Billibilli Gaming for their last clash at First Stand.

02 Karmine Corp - France's leading light

Karmine Corp have had a tremendous rise over the past few years © Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games

With a second place finish during the LEC 2026 Spring Playoffs, Karmine Corp earned their first-ever ticket to MSI – albeit the Play-In stage – and second overall international event in the few short years the team have been competing at the top flight of European esports. In just 2023, KC were taking the top spot at France's LFL Summer as well as European Masters Summer, and have since grown in stature and skill to compete successfully against the best of the best in Europe.

KC have finished high so far this year, with a first-place finish during the round robin stage of LEC Versus, followed by second place finishes at the LEC Versus Playoffs, LEC Spring Season, and LEC Spring Playoffs, and they'll be looking to go one better at this year's MSI. When last competing on the international stage, KC lost out on the top spot at First Stand 2025 to Korea's Hanwha Life Esports, but if they make it through the Play-In stage, they'll have the opportunity to even the score as HLE is Korea's top seed at this year's MSI – it'll be well worth seeing how this unfolds later this month.

03 Furia - Representing Brazil's best

Furia will be looking to capitalise on a solid start to the year © Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

2026 is Furia's second time out at MSI, and following a high-flying start to their year, they'll be looking to improve on their last appearance. Having taken the top spot at CBLOL's 2026 Split 1 Playoffs, Furia will have a spring in their step having conquered their region – and will have the world's best in their sights. Underdog stories are always welcome and Furia have what it takes to show the world that their region can compete with the best.

04 T1 - Never count out Faker

T1 are poised for a heated MSI © LCK/Riot Games

South Korea's T1, the six-time World Champions, are back for MSI and despite having taken MSI wins in 2016 and 2017 as SK Telecom T1, they are yet to take the title as just T1 following their rebrand in 2019. With a second-place finish to Gen.G during last year's MSI, they'll be looking to go one further this year. They have a mountain to climb first, however, as their second-place finish during the LCK's 2026 Road to MSI event sees them first face off in the Play-In stage, where North America's Team Liquid are their first hurdle.

Never count out Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok and co., however, as we've seen T1 climb out of deep chasms before, and even took last year's World Championship trophy following a stint in the Play-In stage. For an exciting run, look no further than T1.

05 Bilibili Gaming - Aiming high

Bilibili have one international trophy already this year © Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

China's current number one team have lofty goals this year, and they have their sights set on the top spot at MSI. With a 9-11-place finish at last year's World Championship, Bilibili Gaming have turned up the heat and are full guns blazing for 2026. China is known as a competitive League of Legends region, yet Bilibili have already slayed some of their domestic rivals with a first-place finish during both LPL Split 1 and 2 Playoffs, and have already bested G2 Esports on the international stage during First Stand in March to lift the trophy.

With one international trophy in the bag, Bilibili will be surely aiming for another at MSI – before setting sights on the Summoner's Cup at Worlds.

06 Team Secret Whales - APAC's unstoppable force

Can Team Secret Whales lead the charge for APAC? © LCP/Riot Games

One of the top teams to come flying out of APAC, the LCP's top team have had a stellar season to date. Team Secret Whales dropped just one game during the first Split, before dominating the Playoffs 3-0, and even conquered Split 2 with a flawless run and taking the play-offs with a 3-1 scoreline.

Secret Whales are no stranger to the international stage either, with a 12-14-place finish at last year's World Championship, but were stopped by G2 Esports during First Stand earlier this year in São Paulo – but they will surely be looking for redemption, and to show just how solid Vietnam is as a region. This is one team that could be capable of a dark horse run, and it's certainly not safe to count them out.

About the author Who is John Partridge? Jon has been covering almost all aspects of gaming and esports for over a decade for Red Bull, and has worked with brands such as Riot Games and Bandai Namco on gaming-related content.