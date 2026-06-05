“My legacy's already made”: Neymar Jr looks beyond 2026 after Brazil recall

Neymar Jr is heading back into a Brazil shirt with a World Cup on the horizon, but he insists his legacy is already secure.

The Brazilian forward has been recalled to the national team after a long spell disrupted by serious injuries, returning to the Seleção as preparations intensify for this summer’s global tournament in North America.

Neymar Jr is wowed by Séan Garnier © Jörg MItter/Red Bull Content Pool

Between club commitments and the scrutiny that follows the national team, the Santos star briefly stepped away from the pitch to take on Red Bull’s Ultimate Soccer Challenge with freestyle specialist Séan Garnier , where his soccer skills – and his fear of heights – were tested.

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Neymar admitted the task was far more intimidating than it looked.

“I thought it would be easier… it was just scary, and I realized it was harder than it looked… It’s mostly because of the wind – the way the ball comes at you, it changes direction a lot, so that makes it even harder to control… I liked going through that adrenaline rush, let’s say.”

Watch Neymar in action in the Ultimate Soccer Challenge in the video below:

01 Return to Santos and a short-term horizon

Neymar Jr rejoined Santos in 2025, returning to the club where he first became a star as he worked his way back from serious knee and muscular injuries. Despite now reclaiming a place in the national team, he insists his longer-term future remains open.

For Neymar Jr, returning to Santos was less a restart than a full-circle moment at the club where his professional story began. The connection goes back to his earliest memories of soccer with his father, as he told in an interview:

Neymar Jr shows off his skills while testing his fear of heights © Jörg MItter/Red Bull Content Pool

“I fell in love with soccer naturally, because I used to go with my dad when he played soccer. I’d go with him to the stadiums, to practice, and I ended up falling in love with the atmosphere,” he recalls. “Things just happened, I joined a youth academy, ended up standing out, went to Santos, and turned pro.”

With his recall to the Brazilian national team , Neymar Jr once again has the opportunity to add to his record as his country’s all-time top scorer on the game’s biggest stage. At the same time, he is clear that he is “taking it day by day”.

Neymar Jr was introduced to football by his father © Jörg MItter/Red Bull Content Pool

“I have a one-year contract with Santos, and I plan to fulfill it,” he says. “I plan to decide in December or January what’s best for me. It depends on how I’m doing mentally and physically; it depends on a lot of things.”

02 A legacy already made

Neymar Jr takes a quick break © Jörg MItter/Red Bull Content Pool

Neymar Jr’s call to the national team at the World Cup is set to add another chapter to a story he believes has already earned its place in the sport’s history.

“I think my legacy in soccer is already made,” Neymar Jr believes. “Everyone will remember me in some way when they talk about soccer. So I’m very happy about that, to have made history, to have left my name etched in the history of soccer. One day I’ll be able to tell my children, my grandchildren, about the important things I did for my country.”

Asked about what he wants to be known for in soccer, his answer is simple.

“I’m a guy who’s always been very authentic on the field,” Neymar Jr says. “I’ve always given my all, 100 percent every time I’ve been on the field, not just for Santos, for Barcelona, for PSG, for Al Hilal, but especially for the Brazilian national team.”