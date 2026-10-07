For the second U.S. edition of Red Bull 64 Bars , one of this generation’s technically skilled MCs, Denzel Curry , united with the multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning producer-and-rapper Hit-Boy for a brand-new track. This new Red Bull 64 Bars marks the duo’s first-ever collaboration.

Watch the second Red Bull 64 Bars episode below and follow along with Denzel Curry's lyrics.

Denzel Curry and Hit-Boy collaborate in the studio © Koury Angelo

01 Watch Red Bull 64 Bars, Episode 2

02 Follow the flow: Red Bull 64 Bars, Episode 2 with Denzel Curry lyrics

Kicking a** and taking names

Lyrics like Alaskan Winters

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Then I Make It Flame

Since the start of my career

I went against the grain

Haters like to bring up who I was

And not who I became

Denzel Don DaDa

The Musical Manslaughter

If I die for my city then I’m the lands Martyr

Rappin put me under pressure I’m the king of diamonds

Now I’m riding off my wins like I’m hang gliding

Talking Black Excellence and Ignorance

Duality of Man forgive for my wickedness

I Believe a women should be treated like a queen

Yet I’m quick to call you a b**** in the same scheme

But Most B*****s are the n****s with feminine traits

Doing s*** behind your back but not in your face

The same n**** from river view and Leslie Estates

Regardless of what ima do I’ll be upping the stakes

I’m from The 304 plus 1

Kept a smile but was taught never trust none

Made a vow won’t return till I done sumn

Till my nieces got a mill in they trust fund

Till my record top 10

Till my brothers got ins

Even though you not fans you’ll respect the hustle

Everybody locked in

I don’t gotta rock trends

Even if we Not friends you’ll respect the hustle

People always told me what I can’t do

I use it as my motivation so I can’t lose

They say it’s no space when you make it to

The top well call me trafalgar law cause I made room

It’s me and a couple of brothers from the lower east

I cut some ties with some n****s who ain’t want me to eat

Bon appetite we breaking the bread when you say Cheese

So Lemme get that 500k over jay z

Won’t let A mill disappear in blink of an eye

ZELTRON became a force n****s couldn’t deny

Denzel Curry records a new track for Red Bull 64 Bars © Koury Angelo Hit-Boy produces a new track for Red Bull 64 Bars © Koury Angelo

N**** say I stole from em tryna bait reply

When everybody know the truth boy you

Ain’t gotta lie

I was running it back when I had a MySpace

And every play that you ever got was off my face

That’s automatic rip my n**** Tay Keith

That bad women and fast cars and new van cleef

Got 304s bringing plus 1s

Who thought rapping eventually have me touch g***

Doing a lot but I don’t think I got enough done

Put something for my future daughter or my young son

Man you the money long like a epilogue

Even if I lose a step I could never fall

Zel solid as rock and b**** I’m walking tall

Manifest 100 plaques hanging on the wall

Sick of talking send a emt

When I hit the top there ain’t nobody

But just Me and Me

Regardless what you say them boys

Ain’t seeing me

They Dragging in the comments

Yet my phone always on D N D

Cause always staying focused

Where I Need to be

You going play yourself the day you

Ever try to play with me

If it ain’t nothing good ain’t s*** to

Say to me

Gotta help myself and then it’s Tee and Key

I was naive but I’m wise now

always hated liars over thieves

Cause a thief just want your money

A liars after your lifestyle

I heard it from Curtis I had to write it down

I met so many obstacles on my mission board

When I’m out of the country I push the

Vision forward

I don’t need to pray to satan just to stay famous

Don’t need to make a wish kid cause ima stay patient