© Koury Angelo
Music
Red Bull 64 Bars episode 2 with Denzel Curry
Denzel Curry and Hit-Boy team up for their first-ever collaboration in the latest Red Bull 64 Bars. Watch the exclusive performance and follow along with the lyrics.
For the second U.S. edition of Red Bull 64 Bars, one of this generation’s technically skilled MCs, Denzel Curry, united with the multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning producer-and-rapper Hit-Boy for a brand-new track. This new Red Bull 64 Bars marks the duo’s first-ever collaboration.
Watch the second Red Bull 64 Bars episode below and follow along with Denzel Curry's lyrics.
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Watch Red Bull 64 Bars, Episode 2
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Follow the flow: Red Bull 64 Bars, Episode 2 with Denzel Curry lyrics
Kicking a** and taking names
Lyrics like Alaskan Winters
Then I Make It Flame
Since the start of my career
I went against the grain
Haters like to bring up who I was
And not who I became
Denzel Don DaDa
The Musical Manslaughter
If I die for my city then I’m the lands Martyr
Rappin put me under pressure I’m the king of diamonds
Now I’m riding off my wins like I’m hang gliding
Talking Black Excellence and Ignorance
Duality of Man forgive for my wickedness
I Believe a women should be treated like a queen
Yet I’m quick to call you a b**** in the same scheme
But Most B*****s are the n****s with feminine traits
Doing s*** behind your back but not in your face
The same n**** from river view and Leslie Estates
Regardless of what ima do I’ll be upping the stakes
I’m from The 304 plus 1
Kept a smile but was taught never trust none
Made a vow won’t return till I done sumn
Till my nieces got a mill in they trust fund
Till my record top 10
Till my brothers got ins
Even though you not fans you’ll respect the hustle
Everybody locked in
I don’t gotta rock trends
Even if we Not friends you’ll respect the hustle
People always told me what I can’t do
I use it as my motivation so I can’t lose
They say it’s no space when you make it to
The top well call me trafalgar law cause I made room
It’s me and a couple of brothers from the lower east
I cut some ties with some n****s who ain’t want me to eat
Bon appetite we breaking the bread when you say Cheese
So Lemme get that 500k over jay z
Won’t let A mill disappear in blink of an eye
ZELTRON became a force n****s couldn’t deny
N**** say I stole from em tryna bait reply
When everybody know the truth boy you
Ain’t gotta lie
I was running it back when I had a MySpace
And every play that you ever got was off my face
That’s automatic rip my n**** Tay Keith
That bad women and fast cars and new van cleef
Got 304s bringing plus 1s
Who thought rapping eventually have me touch g***
Doing a lot but I don’t think I got enough done
Put something for my future daughter or my young son
Man you the money long like a epilogue
Even if I lose a step I could never fall
Zel solid as rock and b**** I’m walking tall
Manifest 100 plaques hanging on the wall
Sick of talking send a emt
When I hit the top there ain’t nobody
But just Me and Me
Regardless what you say them boys
Ain’t seeing me
They Dragging in the comments
Yet my phone always on D N D
Cause always staying focused
Where I Need to be
You going play yourself the day you
Ever try to play with me
If it ain’t nothing good ain’t s*** to
Say to me
Gotta help myself and then it’s Tee and Key
I was naive but I’m wise now
always hated liars over thieves
Cause a thief just want your money
A liars after your lifestyle
I heard it from Curtis I had to write it down
I met so many obstacles on my mission board
When I’m out of the country I push the
Vision forward
I don’t need to pray to satan just to stay famous
Don’t need to make a wish kid cause ima stay patient