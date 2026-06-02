Red Bull 64 Bars Episode 1 lyrics: Ab-Soul and Hit-Boy

Watch the first Red Bull 64 Bars episode below and follow along with Ab-Soul's lyrics .

01 Watch Red Bull 64 Bars, Episode 1

02 Sing along to Red Bull 64 Bars, Episode 1 lyrics

Ab-Soul - one of the West Coast’s most technically respected MCs © Koury Angelo Grammy-winning producer Hit-Boy © Koury Angelo

Intro:

Knowledge reigns supreme too,

Aye, man

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Verse 1:

Listen close,

Carson in the mothafuckin, (shoo!)

Del Amo watch yo mothafuckin, (shoo!)

Eastside, bitch,

Wesssiaaa Fo' Leeea Neeeeah

Best bow down the connection extensive,

A lot of wigs split for n-ggas to get ahead,

Original premise was simply protectin’ each other from the feds,

Huey, Bob, and Fred did what they could,

But of course,

The invisible hands had other plans,

Plant artillery and narcotics up in the hood,

In hindsight that strategy was brilliant,

Like,

Black and white,

Red and Blue,

Wait,

Racism rewritten in different hues?

We went from blood cousins to Cuz and Blood,

Manipulative as it was, I can’t front Hit-Boy,

That shit was creative as fuck,

Jake really had it mapped,

No doubt,

Crustaceans in a bucket ain’t gon hold each other down,

They only gon hold each other down,

But only for so long though,

Dead homies, homie, hold on,

Yo

(beat switch)

Verse 2:

Ooooo,

Cause where was you when Me, Rock, Dot and Q,

Was livin in the stu,

Fightin over one mic,

2 or 3 records a night,

Sleepin on the flo’,

While yall was sleepin on the flow,

wave brought the boat, Punchino

was like Xavier,

Dave had a vision,

Ali ears were becoming an engine,

Top was silently plotting behind the scenes,

Moo-wop ain’t know that he was the future yet,

Mack had personality that the world would have to see,

Raids, brawls, shootouts, losses,

hard drive crashes,

Labels passin,

What was supposed to discourage us only enhanced the passion,

Boss Dawg gave us one more year to make it happen,

We didn’t flinch, just went and got this bitch crackin,

So call us the Gods of the blog era,

That brought all of yall terror,

The songs should’ve came with pallbearers

Unifying the Gangs

Pirus and Crips were getting along

We led by example

On the low

Hiii Power was an intelligent gamble

Black Hippy was way too much

for the game to handle, Gang

A collective you’ll never get again

Fingers crossed behind my back

I’m x 2

Tricky like that

Aye

Verse 3:

Man

Ab-Soul

Lieutentant

Of the lyrical miracle spiritual shit

My presence is pivotal

Essence is imminent

In summation

I did it my way

A status that was naturally cultivated

No publicity related stunts gimmicks or cosplay

Name ring from a so cal suburb all the way to Johannesburg

That’s my word

And I did all that off words

No grammy awards or plaques on my wall

Well, not without one of the homies names of course

But hey

My bed is made and I ain’t slept in days

Wracking my brain

Tryna come up

what It’s gon’ take

For a youngin from DA

To get inducted into the hall of fame

I should’ve did it with a mask like

SEA and DOOM

Only need your attention and praise

When gracing a stage

And to be paid what I weigh

I don’t play bout my paintings

Nor of my value

Since 2010 I’ve been the new Rakim

And I know you got soul somewhere

On one of ya lists

Hence

Pump up the motherf’in volume

As loud as your allowed to

Spoken:

Sou

Lo

Hoe

The legendary Hit Boy on the one’s and two’s

Red Bull 64

Like the old school

I’m just an old soul in new shoes

Who’s the boat? you choose

Church on the Move