© Koury Angelo
Music
Red Bull 64 Bars Episode 1 lyrics: Ab-Soul and Hit-Boy
Rapper, Ab-Soul and producer, Hit-Boy collaborate in the booth and lay down 64 bars. Straight raps - no hooks, bells or whistles.
Watch the first Red Bull 64 Bars episode below and follow along with Ab-Soul's lyrics .
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Watch Red Bull 64 Bars, Episode 1
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Sing along to Red Bull 64 Bars, Episode 1 lyrics
Intro:
Knowledge reigns supreme too,
Aye, man
Verse 1:
Listen close,
Carson in the mothafuckin, (shoo!)
Del Amo watch yo mothafuckin, (shoo!)
Eastside, bitch,
Wesssiaaa Fo' Leeea Neeeeah
Best bow down the connection extensive,
A lot of wigs split for n-ggas to get ahead,
Original premise was simply protectin’ each other from the feds,
Huey, Bob, and Fred did what they could,
But of course,
The invisible hands had other plans,
Plant artillery and narcotics up in the hood,
In hindsight that strategy was brilliant,
Like,
Black and white,
Red and Blue,
Wait,
Racism rewritten in different hues?
We went from blood cousins to Cuz and Blood,
Manipulative as it was, I can’t front Hit-Boy,
That shit was creative as fuck,
Jake really had it mapped,
No doubt,
Crustaceans in a bucket ain’t gon hold each other down,
They only gon hold each other down,
But only for so long though,
Dead homies, homie, hold on,
Yo
(beat switch)
Verse 2:
Ooooo,
Cause where was you when Me, Rock, Dot and Q,
Was livin in the stu,
Fightin over one mic,
2 or 3 records a night,
Sleepin on the flo’,
While yall was sleepin on the flow,
wave brought the boat, Punchino
was like Xavier,
Dave had a vision,
Ali ears were becoming an engine,
Top was silently plotting behind the scenes,
Moo-wop ain’t know that he was the future yet,
Mack had personality that the world would have to see,
Raids, brawls, shootouts, losses,
hard drive crashes,
Labels passin,
What was supposed to discourage us only enhanced the passion,
Boss Dawg gave us one more year to make it happen,
We didn’t flinch, just went and got this bitch crackin,
So call us the Gods of the blog era,
That brought all of yall terror,
The songs should’ve came with pallbearers
Unifying the Gangs
Pirus and Crips were getting along
We led by example
On the low
Hiii Power was an intelligent gamble
Black Hippy was way too much
for the game to handle, Gang
A collective you’ll never get again
Fingers crossed behind my back
I’m x 2
Tricky like that
Aye
Verse 3:
Man
Ab-Soul
Lieutentant
Of the lyrical miracle spiritual shit
My presence is pivotal
Essence is imminent
In summation
I did it my way
A status that was naturally cultivated
No publicity related stunts gimmicks or cosplay
Name ring from a so cal suburb all the way to Johannesburg
That’s my word
And I did all that off words
No grammy awards or plaques on my wall
Well, not without one of the homies names of course
But hey
My bed is made and I ain’t slept in days
Wracking my brain
Tryna come up
what It’s gon’ take
For a youngin from DA
To get inducted into the hall of fame
I should’ve did it with a mask like
SEA and DOOM
Only need your attention and praise
When gracing a stage
And to be paid what I weigh
I don’t play bout my paintings
Nor of my value
Since 2010 I’ve been the new Rakim
And I know you got soul somewhere
On one of ya lists
Hence
Pump up the motherf’in volume
As loud as your allowed to
Spoken:
Sou
Lo
Hoe
The legendary Hit Boy on the one’s and two’s
Red Bull 64
Like the old school
I’m just an old soul in new shoes
Who’s the boat? you choose
Church on the Move