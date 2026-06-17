Red Bull Banda Choque Chicago 2026: What to know, tickets & how to attend

Regional Mexican music takes over Chicago this summer as

returns for its second year, bringing a high-energy battle between Midwest and West Coast bandas. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Plaza Garibaldi, the one-of-a-kind competition blends live performance, cultural pride, and crowd participation into an unforgettable day of music and community. Here’s everything you need to know - from what Red Bull Banda Choque is to how to attend and where to get tickets.