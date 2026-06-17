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Red Bull Banda Choque Chicago 2026: What to know, tickets & how to attend
Red Bull Banda Choque returns to Chicago for 2026, bringing a high-energy regional Mexican music showdown. Here’s how to attend, who’s competing, and where to get tickets.
Regional Mexican music takes over Chicago this summer as Red Bull Banda Choque returns for its second year, bringing a high-energy battle between Midwest and West Coast bandas. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Plaza Garibaldi, the one-of-a-kind competition blends live performance, cultural pride, and crowd participation into an unforgettable day of music and community. Here’s everything you need to know - from what Red Bull Banda Choque is to how to attend and where to get tickets.
01
What is Red Bull Banda Choque?
Red Bull Banda Choque is a live Norteño and regional Mexican music competition where bandas compete in a multi-round performance showdown. Each group is challenged to reinterpret classics, perform original music, and collaborate live - while judges and the crowd help decide who advances.
The event celebrates both tradition and innovation, highlighting Chicago’s growing influence in the regional Mexican music scene while introducing a cross-regional rivalry between the Midwest and California.
02
When and where Is Red Bull Banda Choque Chicago 2026?
- Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
- Location: Plaza Garibaldi, Chicago
- Time: TBD
The event builds on its successful 2025 debut and is expected to draw fans from across Chicagoland for a full-day celebration of music, dance, and culture.
03
Who’s competing in 2026?
This year’s lineup features rising bandas from two regions:
Midwest
California
The competition pits both regions head-to-head for the 2026 championship and regional bragging rights.
04
Who is hosting the event?
Local Latino personality Luis Sanchez returns to host the event, guiding fans through each round and keeping the energy high throughout the day.
Judges will be announced in the coming weeks.
05
Where to buy tickets
Whether you’re a lifelong fan of regional Mexican music or discovering banda for the first time, Red Bull Banda Choque is set to deliver unforgettable performances and community-driven energy. Don’t miss the Midwest vs. West Coast showdown when it takes over Chicago this July.
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