Red Bull Basement is back with even more ways to help you launch your ideas

If you’re an aspiring student entrepreneur or first-time founder, the 2026 edition of Red Bull Basement could put you in the spotlight with resources and mentorship to help you make a true impact – and turn your outstanding idea into a viable product.

The winner of the 2024 Red Bull Basement World Final in Tokyo, Soj Gamayon of the Philippines, had a life-changing opportunity when his prize package took him to the tech hub of Silicon Valley, USA.

Soj Gamayon lifts his winner's trophy at the Red Bull Basement World Final © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

And this year, the World Final itself will be held in that same iconic US region, immersing more than 40 national finalist teams in an unforgettable three-day experience. It all culminates with the announcement of the global winner, whose prize package will include $100,000 USD of equity-free funding and more.

Here’s what’s new for Red Bull Basement 2026:

01 Application Phase - New AI resources

Teams of one or two people can apply at www.redbullbasement.com © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

A new AI Application Tool makes application easier than ever by putting AI guidance at your fingertips.

Don’t have an idea yet? The AI Application Tool will brainstorm with you to spark one. Already have something in mind? The AI Tool will help you to refine your pitch.

Then, when you’re ready, the AI Tool will generate the one-pager you’ll need to submit for a chance to be selected for your National Final.

02 National Finals - Prototype development

Impress the National Final panel and you could be going to Silicon Valley © Adam Glanzman/Red Bull Content Pool

As in past editions, each country's top 15 teams are invited to the National Final, where industry leaders choose the top 3 ideas to represent their country at the World Final.* This year, in addition to honing their pitch, teams selected to participate in their National Final will each develop a prototype using AI-powered tools.

03

AI tools will help teams prepare for the World Final © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

The Development Phase, when national winners get ready to make their pitch at the World Final, will be more productive than ever. In 2026, the national winners will receive resources such as AMD AI laptops, Microsoft Azure credits and expert mentorship to transform their prototypes into Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) in preparation for the World Final.

04 World Final - New location, fresh opportunities

Judges on stage at the Red Bull Basement 2024 World Final in Tokyo © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

Each Red Bull Basement World Final has a new location, and 2026 marks the first time the event will be held in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The Northern California tech hub is an epicenter of innovation, renowned as the birthplace of companies that have transformed the world.

The World Final is always packed with networking, mentorship, insightful keynotes and hands-on learning experiences from industry experts. This year the agenda will expand to include new storytelling training and AI workshops, as well as additional tech-based surprises to be announced.

The experience is packed with opportunities for learning and networking © Balazs Palfi/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Grand Prize - New package

The global winner of Red Bull Basement 2026 will receive $100,000 USD of equity-free funding, $25,000 USD in Microsoft Azure credits and mentorship from Red Bull Ventures. (For more information, check out the FAQs on www.redbullbasement.com .)

Red Bull Basement is in collaboration with Microsoft, AMD and Red Bull Ventures to give you the AI tools, mentorship and global platform to help bring your idea to life – and the wiiings to pitch it in Silicon Valley.

It takes one idea to make an impact. What’s yours?

*Apply to Red Bull Basement and start your founder’s journey here .

*NO PURCH. NEC. SKILL CONTEST. Entry period: 1/19/2026–3/29/2026. Open to legal US res. (incl. DC); 18+. To enter, scan QR code and complete entry form. For add’l info. and Official Rules: RedBullBasement.com . Sponsor: Red Bull North America, Inc., 1740 Stewart St., Santa Monica, CA 90404.