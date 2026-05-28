How Seattle built a breaking legacy: Red Bull BC One Cypher

Breaking
JeromeSkee: Building Seattle’s breaking scene
You co-founded Massive Monkees in 1999 and have been at the center of this scene ever since. For people who don't know Seattle breaking: why does this city have its own identity, and where did it come from?
We were very fortunate to learn from our pioneers, which is DVS Crew by way of Fever One. Fever One learned from Icy Ice of the New York City Breakers. They went to high school together, so he learned the essence of the dance, the framework, the foundation. DVS understood that hip-hop was about learning the foundation and then elevating it with your own style and originality.
That lineage is such a big part of what makes Seattle distinct. As a judge for the Red Bull BC One Cypher this weekend you’re sitting on the other side of the floor, what are you actually looking for when you watch someone battle?
You can have all the tools you want, top rock, footwork, freezes, drops, power moves, but what makes it magical is how you do it. Your style. How you maximize those tools in that moment, at that time, with the music and the energy. Style is not just foundation. Style is everything. It's within how you rock your moves.
So when you're watching someone who individually melds all these tools, what actually pushes them from great to world-class in your eyes?
It's the people who add to the dance. Those who bring their own personal style, something new and refreshing. When you see someone truly expressing themselves with their own signature moves and style competing at the highest level, but doing it just slightly differently. Or they're in flow state with the music, creating in the moment, which is very hard to do. Boom. That's the separation from good to outstanding to world championship level.
Beyond this weekend, Massive Monkees has built something much larger than a crew, from The Beacon Studio and Body Language Studio to youth programs across the city. Where is your focus now, and what does the next chapter look like for this scene?
The next generation is the key right now. Through our nonprofit Breaking Boundaries, we lead breaking programs and community building workshops at elementary, middle, and high schools. We also have the Massive Break Challenge, which works differently from your standard elimination competition. It's an exhibition style format where kids are matched by experience level, so a kid with one year in the game battles another kid with one year in the game, two rounds, and they get celebrated for what they bring.
B-Boy Buckshot: The next generation of Seattle breaking
Breaking was my way to channel my inner child.
You're born and raised in South Seattle, how did breaking find you, and what was it about this city's scene that pulled you in?
My journey in breaking started when I was in sixth grade, through an after-school program at Aki Kurose, a middle school in South Seattle close to my house. Both classes, the breaking and the popping, were instructed by two members from the Massive Monkees. And then for some reason the popping class got cut. So it was just breaking. Breaking was my way to channel my inner child. I was crazy as a kid.
You mentioned Jefferson Park as a place you pulled up. What were those early sessions actually like?
After the program ended they had practice sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Jefferson Park. My dad would take me, and I'd just be flipping across the whole practice. I had no spatial awareness. Everyone would be so upset — "Bro, what is this little kid doing back handsprings from here to here? Stay in your corner." But that's where my energy was channeled. Breaking was like my therapy.
In 2022 you made your first trip to Europe to compete. Alone and on a shoestring. What did that experience open up for you?
It was 11 days. I backpacked with about 400 euros to my name. I went to Outbreak in Slovakia and IBE in the Netherlands. Being there, seeing B-boys I'd been watching on screen, getting to meet them, interview them, exchange with them. It shifted something. The scene was bigger and more connected than I'd understood.
That trip clearly shifted how you see yourself in this culture. How would you describe your style and what you're bringing to the Red Bull BC One Cypher floor this weekend?
Very unorthodox. I'm not scripted. My game plan can switch within a split second based on what song plays, what's going on in the room. I'm very funky because I like to really dance, but I also got some blowups, and I do a lot of stuff on my head. You might go in with plan A. But if plan A doesn't work out, there are 26 other letters in the alphabet.
You mentioned you passed on Red Bull BC One in Seattle once before because you didn't feel ready. What's different this time?
I didn't feel like I was ready. I wanted to give myself a fair chance. Now I really feel like, all right, I've been working. I know what my strengths are, I know what I needed to work on prior, and that's what I've been working on. My family's going to be there, my friends are going to be there. I can't wait to just go out there and show everyone why I deserve a win.
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