All you need to know about Red Bull Dance Your Style USA 2026
The premiere one-on-one street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style, returns for its 2026 season, bringing together top dancers from across the country.
The 2026 Red Bull Dance Your Style USA season is officially here! With additional stops that'll be announced soon, in cities all around the U.S. Dancers from around the country will go through battle after battle, round after round, all in the hopes of being crowned the Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Champion – and perhaps make it to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final stage.
What is Red Bull Dance Your Style?
Here’s how a Red Bull Dance Your Style event works
Get the lowdown on how global 1v1 street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style works.
Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format. From hip-hop to house, to locking to popping – dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will need to ‘wow’ the crowd and ultimately win their vote. Testing freestyle and musicality skills through unpredictable mainstream tracks ranging from recent global hits to classic beats, Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the crowd deciding who will rule the dance floor.
2026 Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Schedule
The Red Bull Dance Your Style 2026 season has just begun. Check back as the season progresses for updates on city, regional, and the national final.
Red Bull Dance Your Style City Qualifiers
Red Bull Dance Your Style Regional Qualifiers
Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final
The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final will be announced soon!
How to participate in Red Bull Dance Your Style USA 2026
The journey begins at local City Qualifiers and builds through Regional events and the National Final - culminating in a shot at the World Final in Zurich, where the world’s top street dancers collide.*
1. City Qualifiers
- Each city has open prelims you can register for via the event link.
- Prelims happen the day of the event and fill 12 spots.
- 4 invited wildcards are added to complete the Top 16 bracket.
- The Top 4 dancers advance to their Regional Qualifier.
2. Regional Qualifiers
Each regional event includes:
- 10 invited wildcards
- 4 dancers from City Qualifiers
- 2 dancers from on-site prelims
The Top 2 dancers from each region advance to the National Final.
*Registration for the particular event will end the earlier of (i) day of the event; or (ii) registration of 100 total competitors. See the official rules here.
3. National Final
- Features 8 invited wildcards
- Remaining spots are filled by the Top 2 dancers from each Regional Qualifier
Not a dancer? Come through and be part of the action - the crowd decides who rules the dance floor. Your vote matters!
Where is Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final?
Replay the 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, Los Angeles below:
Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final livestream
After the national comps, the best international street dancers meet in Los Angeles to battle for the crown.
How to watch Red Bull Dance Your Style
Livestreams for Red Bull Dance Your Style 2026 will be announced as the season progresses.
