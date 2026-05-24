Una wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Northeast Qualifier 2026
© Morgan Smith / Red Bull Content Pool
Dance

Red Bull Dance Your Style Philadelphia: Una claims Qualifier victory

A first-time competitor turns heads in Philly as Red Bull Dance Your Style delivers high-stakes freestyle battles decided entirely by the crowd.
By Alyah Ryder
2 min readPublished on

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Red Bull Dance Your Style USA

The premiere one-on-one street dance competition returns for its 2026 season.

42 Tour Stops

Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier Northeast USA

Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to Philadelphia. The nation's top dancers go head to head at the iconic Franklin Music Hall r to be crowned NORTHEAST CHAMPION –and you decide the winner.

United States

Summary

  1. 1
    Philly brings the Red Bull Dance Your Style energy
  2. 2
    From newcomer to contender: Red Bull Dance Your Style winner
The music hits without warning. A new beat, a new mood, a new test. In Red Bull Dance Your Style, there’s no choreography to fall back on - just instinct, individuality, and the crowd’s verdict.
Inside Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall, that unpredictability defined the night as more than 1,500 fans packed the venue for a high-energy qualifier where anything could happen. And by the end of it, everything seemed to align for one dancer: Una.

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Representing New York City, Una (Yusyuan Lin) didn’t just win - she battled her way up from the preliminary rounds to claim the title, earning the audience’s vote in each matchup until the final. Her victory over No1ne capped off a run that felt as organic as the competition itself.
Una (Yusyuan Lin) is from New York City

Una (Yusyuan Lin) is from New York City

© Morgan Smith / Red Bull Content Pool

Quotation
I just want to have fun, connect to the music, connect to the audience, and show my style.
Una (Yusyuan Lin)
01

Philly brings the Red Bull Dance Your Style energy

Philadelphia delivered both talent and intensity. Local dancers like Deshnnn and Rylee Prodigy brought hometown pride to the floor, energizing the crowd with bold performances.
One of the night’s defining moments came when Rylee Prodigy faced Anty in a electrifying round set to “Push the Feeling On.” Combining dramatic drops with sharp voguing, Rylee captured the audience and surged forward with overwhelming support.
Between rounds, hosts Killsing and Steve Believe kept the momentum alive, while DJ Diamond Kuts and performances from groups like Umami Collective and I Am Phresh ensured there was never a lull in energy.
02

From newcomer to contender: Red Bull Dance Your Style winner

Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier Northeast USA

Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier Northeast USA

© Maggie Zerbe / Red Bull Content Pool

What makes Una’s victory even more compelling is how quickly it came together. Just weeks earlier, she had competed in her first-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style event in New York City. Entering Philadelphia through the preliminary qualifier, she fought her way into the main bracket - and never looked back.
By the time the field narrowed from 16 dancers to the final two, her connection with the crowd had become impossible to ignore.

What's next

With the Northeast qualifier complete, Una and No1ne now advance to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Tampa. From there, the stakes climb even higher: a chance to represent the United States at the World Final in Zurich.
If Philadelphia was any indication, Una isn’t just riding momentum - she’s building it in real time, one freestyle round at a time.

Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style USA

The premiere one-on-one street dance competition returns for its 2026 season.

42 Tour Stops

Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier Northeast USA

Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to Philadelphia. The nation's top dancers go head to head at the iconic Franklin Music Hall r to be crowned NORTHEAST CHAMPION –and you decide the winner.

United States
Dance