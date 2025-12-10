Meet every single Red Bull Dance Your Style champion to date

Red Bull Dance Your Style is the global mixed-style dance contest where the freshest freestylers on the planet battle 1-on-1. Voguers, waackers, poppers, lockers, house heads, krumpers and hip-hop royalty all collide, feeding off an unpredictable DJ playlist that flips from timeless classics and mainstream bangers to deep cuts that only true heads anticipate. There's no panels and no scores, just pure crowd fire deciding the champion. It's freestyle at its rawest: adapt or get sent home.

Since storming the scene in 2019, Red Bull Dance Your Style has bounced from Paris to Johannesburg, Frankfurt, Mumbai and now Los Angeles, birthing legends who turned battles into viral anthems. Dive into the world champs who've etched their names in the Red Bull Dance Your Style hall of fame.

01 Shinshan: The first-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style champion in Paris 2019

Shinshan took the win at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2019 © Little Shao

Dutch b-boy and all-styles dancer Shinshan shot to stardom at just 17 – first by making his mother’s dreams come true, winning Holland's Got Talent live on television on her birthday and then by making history as the first-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style world champion. Shinshan has one of the most recognizable styles in the game, which he describes as "like a Cuban snake – I'm flexible, but also rhythmic and static."

In the semi-finals, he delivered an explosive round against Czech breaker and freestyler Kriss, trading acrobatics, wild threads and party moves. He then took the win in the final against legendary U.S. popper Angyil, chopping it up to LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis's Can't Hold Us and Gala's Freed From Desire.

02 Kieran Lai – the virtual champ of the Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge 2020

Kieran Lai won Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge in 2020 © Eva Berten/Red Bull Content Pool

Struck by 2020's dystopian dance-floor lockdown, Red Bull Dance Your Style went virtual, becoming the first-ever global street dance competition held entirely on TikTok. This time, 24-year-old Brit Kieran Lai won the crown.

Lai took his first street-dance class while visiting Hong Kong at 13 and was hooked. He spent a year studying YouTube clips before landing a major dance role in a street-dance film. He battled around the world, reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent and even performed in a musical in London's West End.

He wowed in the semi-finals against South Korean popper Dassy and then faced Lin, an 18-year-old Japanese newcomer whose moves had captured the hearts of TikTok voters, in the final - dancing at the edge of the River Thames, with London's lights bouncing off the water, Kieran Lai turned illusions into the 2020 crown.

03 The D Soraki - the fluid king of Red Bull Dance Your Style Johannesburg 2022

THE D Soraki celebrates with the trophy © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

After a hiatus in 2021, Red Bull Dance Your Style made an explosive return in South Africa, where Japanese freestyler The D Soraki became the world champion.

Soraki was born into the dance world - his mother went into labour on her way to his older sister's dance contest. He started taking dance seriously at four, inspired by DANCE ALIVE, Japan's renowned street dance battle. By age five, he was competing alongside his sister, who became his first teacher.

The D SoraKi credits DJ XXX Large and Yoshie – a fellow Japanese freestyle icon he calls his dance master, who was also a wildcard in the finals – as his greatest influences and mentors, shaping both his artistry and career.

During his rounds at Red Bull Dance Your Style, The D Soraki mesmerized thousands with his lava-like flow, original style, and musicality, eventually claiming the title while battling to iconic tracks like Diana Ross's I'm Coming Out and Biggie's Mo Money, Mo Problems - songs that helped him overcome the rough patches of being bullied in high school. His clips dancing to Diana Ross went viral and added millions of followers to the Red Bull Dance Your Style social channels.

04 Waackxxxy - the precise queen of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 in Frankfurt

Waackxxxy is the new queen of Red Bull Dance Your Style © dieserbobby/Red Bull Content Pool

South Korean waacking star Waackxxxy became the first woman to win Red Bull Dance Your Style after defeating Dutch hip-hop dancer Gio in a pulse-racing 2023 final in Frankfurt, Germany.

Waackxxxy honed her style and skills as a member of the renowned street dance crew Mannequeen and gained international fame on the television show Street Woman Fighter 2, which she was filming just hours before claiming the Red Bull Dance Your Style world title.

Her dynamic presence and artistry have cemented her as a leading force in the global waacking scene and earned her a wildcard invite to the competition.

Climbing her way to the final, she ignited the crowd with her energy, waacking to Ciara’s Level Up, and almost couldn't believe her victory when she was announced champion – firstly because her fellow competitors were so good and, secondly, she was so stunned that her legs gave out beneath her.

05 MT Pop - the snake whisperer of Red Bull Dance Your Style Mumbai in 2024

MT Pop won Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 © Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

Vietnamese popping icon MT Pop won Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 with a high-energy performance against French hip-hop dancer Rubix in the final rounds.

MT Pop discovered street dance at 12 and was instantly hooked by its energy, creativity, and freedom. He fell in love with popping as he delved deeper into the style, he became captivated by its intricate techniques, precision, control, and the way it connects to the music.

In the world final, MT Pop flexed all of the above qualities . His goal when dancing is to bring joy and happiness to those around him - hoping everyone will love and appreciate dance as much as he does - and he certainly succeeded in Mumbai. He fused complex concepts with multiple nods to Indian culture and an intricate understanding of the music.

An audience of 5,000 spectators was stunned during the electrifying semi-finals, where MT Pop went up against local favorite T and both dancers delivered their best moves. The crowd was torn and a tie-breaker seemed on the cards, but T graciously stepped back, acknowledging that MT Pop had outperformed him.

06 Jaïra Joy - the crowd's choice at Red Bull Dance Your Style Los Angeles 2025

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, Los Angeles © Little Shao

18-year-old Dutch hip-hop sensation Jaïra Joy shocked the world by toppling 2023 queen Waackxxxy in an all-time first: an all-female final at LA's Intuit Dome. Over 10,000 fans split them dead-even through three rounds, forcing a tiebreaker where Jaïra's intuition sealed it, dropping devastating combos that had the dome erupting.

Starting classes at eight, Jaïra's superpower is that battle-sense: hitting iconic grooves (think smooth slides and glove-off flair) right when the DJ drops the unexpected. Months prepping at Oxygen Academy, she drilled locking, hip-hop, Afro and house for any musical curveball from old-school funk to house heaters.

"The crowd's energy? Insane boost from every angle," she said post-win, still floating in disbelief. As the second woman champ - and the first from a national final - Jaïra's takeover proves: everything goes at Red Bull Dance Your Style.

Next stop: Red Bull Dance Your Style Zürich 2026 . Who's ready?