Lee T. Baker on building a one-night-only Red Bull Jukebox setlist
How Lee T. Baker became Red Bull Jukebox Nashville's music director
What about your musical journey led you to becoming Max’s guitarist and Red Bull Jukebox Nashville’s music director?
My dad played guitar around the house when I was younger. I got interested, and that led me to play a lot in church as a kid. I ended up in a few garage bands, figuring out music for years in high school and college. Then started working at churches as a creative director, music director, and worship pastor at different levels for 20 years. I played regularly while also working with gear companies as a side man for certain events outside my normal job. Then I started a firm where I coach and consult for creative firms and independent creatives. That meant I ended up working with a lot of artists in that realm, and even started doing a lot of music for TV and film. A film director friend of mine in Atlanta was shooting McCown's first couple of music videos and had me play in them.
What goes into directing a Red Bull Jukebox performance
As a music director, you have to make sure the whole show is running seamlessly. How has your deep music knowledge allowed you to be able to do that?
You want to make sure that, first and foremost, it’s about the artist. The artist has to be comfortable, and they have to feel the music. Is the music arranged and the band playing in a way that inspires the artist? We're fortunate to work with great monitor engineers and people on the production side who make that stuff work.
Any examples of how you’ve translated a record live using your extensive knowledge of gear?
Max has a song we play every night called “World Change Me.” That song has a few layers of instruments on it that we were like, “How do we replicate this live?” One of the instruments on it was a 12-string guitar. But we needed a little bit more energy than just a 12-string acoustic guitar. So I ran that acoustic guitar through a direct-in source like a normal acoustic guitar. But I'm also routing it through amps and using a different routing pathway than I normally would. It gave the song the right energy.
How fan voting shapes the Red Bull Jukebox setlist
We may find out what we're playing right when you guys find out live in the room
What were some custom versions of songs fans were able to choose from?
Playing songs with a string quartet, with some horns, they also get to choose live in the room between something from Max’s older catalog of his first album and stuff like that. We may find out what we’re playing right when you guys find it out live in the room.
Preparing Max McCown, Cassidy Daniels and Kameron Marlowe
You’ve spent a lot of time with Max’s music before becoming the music director of this event. What has it been like working with Cassidy and Kameron?
Before this, I had heard a little bit of Kameron's music. I hadn't heard any of Cassidy's music before this event. Cassidy's record is amazing. Kameron's music is amazing. Working with them has been seamless. They're professionals. They've provided all sorts of resources, clarity and real vision for what songs they want to do and things they want to do that night. I’m stoked to play these songs.
Building a one-night-only Red Bull Jukebox Nashville setlist
Have you already come up with the setlists for the shows?
Yeah, the setlists are really close, except maybe for a couple of the songs voted by fans. We’ll be prepared for whatever the fans vote on. So far, the setlist development has been great. We're really excited about it. We'll have some rehearsal leading up that week to the event. Now, we’re just finalizing that sort of stuff and then creating all the resources that the band and the production staff will need.