Lee T. Baker on building a one-night-only Red Bull Jukebox setlist

Lee T. Baker: My dad played guitar around the house when I was younger. I got interested, and that led me to play a lot in church as a kid. I ended up in a few garage bands, figuring out music for years in high school and college. Then started working at churches as a creative director, music director, and worship pastor at different levels for 20 years. I played regularly while also working with gear companies as a side man for certain events outside my normal job. Then I started a firm where I coach and consult for creative firms and independent creatives. That meant I ended up working with a lot of artists in that realm, and even started doing a lot of music for TV and film. A film director friend of mine in Atlanta was shooting McCown's first couple of music videos and had me play in them.

I met Max and his management, and we hit it off. A few months later, they were putting together a live band, and he asked me if I wanted to be involved. I said yes, and here we are almost 300 shows later. The first full band show was in May 2024. I started just playing guitar for Max, and now I’ve been the music director for the last year or so.

I met Max and his management, and we hit it off. A few months later, they were putting together a live band, and he asked me if I wanted to be involved. I said yes, and here we are almost 300 shows later. The first full band show was in May 2024. I started just playing guitar for Max, and now I’ve been the music director for the last year or so.

I met Max and his management, and we hit it off. A few months later, they were putting together a live band, and he asked me if I wanted to be involved. I said yes, and here we are almost 300 shows later. The first full band show was in May 2024. I started just playing guitar for Max, and now I’ve been the music director for the last year or so.

You want to make sure that, first and foremost, it’s about the artist. The artist has to be comfortable, and they have to feel the music. Is the music arranged and the band playing in a way that inspires the artist? We're fortunate to work with great monitor engineers and people on the production side who make that stuff work.