Inside Red Bull’s new ‘Mic Flex’ series

Red Bull Mic Flex brings together powerhouse rappers whose technical ability, charisma and on-camera presence captivate the crowd through a series of lyrical challenges. Competitive but collaborative, Red Bull Mic Flex is a challenge-based short-form series that thrives on chemistry and creativity.

Check out a Red Bull Mic Flex teaser below

01 What is Red Bull Mic Flex?

Red Bull Mic Flex is a new short-form hip-hop series from Red Bull 1520 , dedicated to showcasing the next movement in rap culture. Built around lyrical challenges, live performance energy and undeniable chemistry, the series brings together standout MCs to test their skills across format-driven battles that spotlight creativity, technique and on-camera presence.

Rather than a traditional battle format, Red Bull Mic Flex emphasizes versatility. Artists are pushed to think quickly, adapt to shifting beats and concepts, and build off one another’s creativity - highlighting not just bars, but presence, rhythm and storytelling instincts.

02 How does the Red Bull Mic Flex game work?

MCs are handpicked to offer a distinct regional flavor and proven performance energy that together, capture the full spectrum of modern rap: technical precision, emotional range and undeniable showmanship. In each segment of Red Bull Mic Flex, two MCs go head-to-head in a series of challenges, for example:

Alphabet Challenge: Create a verse using sequential letters of the alphabet.

Story Mode : Create a verse in response to a specific scenario set by the host.

Genre Drop: Using a plinko board to randomize results, MCs are given a genre to perform over.

03 Who are the Host and DJ of Red Bull Mic Flex?

Red Bull Mic Flex is hosted by Gina Views

Red Bull Mic Flex is hosted by Gina Views, the unfiltered voice of L.A. hip-hop culture and media personality who brings raw energy, humor, and insider perspective to every conversation. On the turntables is DJ Hed, a powerhouse DJ, radio host, and cultural connector who champions hip-hop authenticity and amplifies new talent with unapologetic energy.

04 Where can I watch Red Bull Mic Flex?

Watch the short-form series on the Red Bull 1520 YouTube channel , with new segments dropping every week.