Red Bull Midsummer lights up Los Angeles in Global finale

On June 20, 2026, Red Bull Midsummer touched down in Los Angeles, closing out a groundbreaking global music journey that spanned seven cities and 28 continuous hours of electronic sound.

Set at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the Los Angeles finale brought together a cross-section of the city’s music community for a day-to-night experience that reflected both local identity and global connection. As the final stop in a worldwide celebration moving through Tokyo, Mumbai, Vienna, Berlin, London, and New York, LA delivered a fitting last chapter - sun-soaked, community-driven, and deeply rooted in culture.

Los Angeles closed the global Red Bull Midsummer celebration © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool Sunrise runs kicked off Red Bull Midsummer across Los Angeles © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

The day began before most festivals even wake up. At sunrise, Long Distance World led community runs through the city, setting an energetic tone that blurred the lines between wellness, movement, and music. By the time guests arrived at the Roosevelt, that momentum carried straight into The 9AM Banger - a beloved LA daytime party series known for its high-energy sets and early-start ethos.

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From there, Red Bull Midsummer unfolded as a celebration of Los Angeles’ diverse electronic music ecosystem. Emerging collectives and rising talent shared the stage with globally recognized names, showcasing the range that defines the city’s sound. Performances from Strawbry & Friends, heds featuring Sophie Gray, Pangea Sound, and Baile World with DJ Hunny Bee highlighted the next wave, while Noodles and Austin Millz brought their signature styles to an already buzzing crowd.

As the sun dipped behind the Hollywood Hills, the night built toward a powerful hometown moment. Grammy-nominated producer TOKiMONSTA took the stage to close out the Los Angeles stop - and the entire global series - delivering a set that tied together the spirit of the day: forward-thinking, emotional, and rooted in community.

TOKiMONSTA performs at Red Bull Midsummer in Los Angeles © Koury Angelo Noodles performs at Red Bull Midsummer in Los Angeles © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool 9AM BANGER performs at Red Bull Midsummer in Los Angeles © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool Pangea Sound performs at Red Bull Midsummer in Los Angeles © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool STRAWBRY performs at Red Bull Midsummer in Los Angeles © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool Austin Millz performs at Red Bull Midsummer in Los Angeles © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Beyond the music, Red Bull Midsummer extended into a multi-sensory playground inspired by LA summer culture. Guests explored interactive activations throughout the venue, from aura readings and tooth gems to permanent and temporary tattoos. Custom jewelry stations and curated lifestyle experiences added layers of creativity, while the Red Bull Summer Lounge served the limited-time Red Bull Summer Edition.

What set Red Bull Midsummer apart was not just its lineup or location, but its global connectivity. Throughout the day, attendees tapped into live moments from six other cities around the world. As each location followed the sun across time zones, the event created a continuous, shared dance floor - linking communities from Tokyo to Los Angeles in real time.

The result was more than a festival. It was a statement about the future of music culture: interconnected, community-first, and borderless.

In Los Angeles, that vision came to life through the people who shape the scene - local crews, independent artists, and the audiences that support them. By bringing them together under one roof, Red Bull Midsummer didn’t just showcase the city’s influence - it amplified it.

As the music faded and the final set came to a close, one thing was clear: the global journey may have ended in LA, but the energy it sparked is only just getting started.