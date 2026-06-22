Red Bull Midsummer takes over New York with Global energy

On June 21, 2026, Red Bull Midsummer arrived in New York City, transforming Brooklyn’s Sunset Park Rooftop into a hub for global electronic music culture.

As part of a groundbreaking worldwide experience spanning seven cities, the New York stop connected thousands of fans to a continuous, sun-following celebration that stretched across Tokyo, Mumbai, Vienna, Berlin, London, Los Angeles - and right into Brooklyn.

Floorplan performing at Red Bull Midsummer in Brooklyn, New York © Payton Abner / Red Bull Content Pool Movement and music collided in high-energy fitness sessions © Payton Abner / Red Bull Content Pool

From the moment doors opened at 10am, the energy was undeniable. With panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, more than 2,000 attendees gathered for a day that blended music, movement, and community into one shared experience.

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The lineup paid tribute to the roots and future of electronic music, with a strong emphasis on Black electronic culture. Across more than fourteen hours, artists including Anastazja, Andre Power, Ayanna Heaven, BAMBII, Black Rave Culture, PLYR1, Tim Fields, UNIIQU3, and Shekdash took the stage - each bringing their own sound and perspective to the rooftop.

Special appearances from JT and Floorplan added another layer to the experience, bridging genres and generations while keeping the crowd moving from day into night.

But Red Bull Midsummer in New York extended far beyond the DJ booth. Throughout the venue, guests explored a curated mix of local, community-driven activations that reflected the city’s creative spirit. A thrift market spotlighted independent vendors, while a pop-up record shop curated by Rotten Island Records gave attendees the chance to dig into the culture behind the music.

Ayanna Heaven performs at Red Bull Midsummer in Brooklyn, New York © Payton Abner / Red Bull Content Pool

Local food vendors, wellness and fitness sessions, and open gathering spaces rounded out the experience - creating a festival atmosphere rooted just as much in connection as it was in sound.

At the center of it all was Red Bull Midsummer’s defining concept: global connection. Through a live broadcast system linking all seven cities, attendees in New York were able to tap directly into other dance floors around the world. As each location followed the sun across time zones, the event created a continuous, shared rhythm - uniting audiences across continents in real time.

The result was a celebration that felt both deeply local and entirely global. In New York, that meant honoring the culture and communities that have shaped electronic music for decades, while pushing it forward through new voices and collaborations.

From sunrise sets to skyline views at golden hour, Red Bull Midsummer captured the essence of New York: fast-moving, deeply creative, and always connected.

And as the music continued into the evening, one thing became clear - the global dance floor had found a powerful home in Brooklyn.