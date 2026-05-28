Red Bull Padel: Court Legends is bringing Premier Padel to mobile

The best padel series in the world is about to land on your phone. Red Bull Padel: Court Legends , the Premier Padel mobile game, has arrived on iOS and Android . Here’s what to expect.

After a few hours with an early build, the direction of the game is already clear: a real-time padel experience built around fast PvP rallies, with a strategic management layer running underneath. Here are the five things every padel fan will want to know before launch day.

01 Real action, real padel gameplay

1 min Get a taste of Red Bull Padel: Court Legends Step onto the court today with Red Bull Padel: Court Legends, a brand-new mobile game that delivers the thrill of padel to the palm of your hand.

The first thing that stands out is how accurately the game reflects the sport itself. The doubles format is the foundation; walls, rebounds and ball speeds are all part of the puzzle, and rallies rely on the same principles that define elite-level padel: positioning, patience and shot placement.

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Controls are simple, but they offer plenty of variety. You tap the court to move, and the nearest player shifts into the selected position, allowing you to manage on-court positioning manually. Shot variety depends on the type of swipe you use: long and loose sends up a lob, short and sharp produces a flat shot, while a powerful swipe delivers a smash.

Serves, just like in the real sport, are played diagonally into the opposite service box, with the ball bouncing first. Points are scored exactly as you’d expect: missed return, double bounce, net or out.

Gameplay mirrors real padel rallies © Red Bull

Two distinctive mechanics add extra depth to the experience. The first is Bullet Time: during the most intense exchanges, the game briefly slows down, giving you a window to read the rally and choose your shot. This keeps fast exchanges from turning into a guessing game driven purely by luck or probability.

The second is the feature every padel fan will want to try first: out-of-court play. When the ball flies out of the arena, you can chase it down and return it from outside the court. Padel’s most spectacular trademark move, now in your pocket.

02 Build your club and draft your squad

Club management and player signings are key features © Red Bull

The on-court action sits front and centre, but there’s also a strategic management layer running underneath it. You name your club, choose a logo and begin assembling a roster through the Draft Athletes system. Each athlete arrives on a card showing their power rating, star level, nationality and league eligibility, alongside one Dominant Stat that defines how they play. That Dominant Stat is where the squad-building becomes genuinely interesting, because it encourages you to think in terms of player roles rather than pure numbers.

Pairing two players from the same country is also worthwhile, as it unlocks a chemistry boost on court – a small but effective touch that rewards smart scouting. Athletes can be trained to improve their stats, while the Draft pool refreshes on a timer, giving recruitment its own rhythm.

The headline names are the real anchor here. Star padel athletes Alejandro Galán , Juan Lebrón and Bea González all appear as unlockable trainers. They’re not playable in the traditional sense; instead, their role is to develop your squad by passing on elements of their playing styles to your athletes.

03 The Premier Padel experience in your pocket

The venues available in the game reflect the sport's global reach © Red Bull

The game’s competitive structure is where it will really connect with the sport’s most dedicated fans. Tours run across two-week blocks in multiple venues, with qualifiers and finals taking place each weekend. Win enough, and you climb the rankings: Friendly League at the bottom, followed by P2, P1 and finally the Majors, mirroring the same progression used in a real Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour season.

The game doesn’t attempt to recreate the entire Premier Padel calendar. Instead, Event Tournaments appear at key moments. These are limited-time competitions tied to real-world events, such as the Premier Padel Italy Major, complete with themed challenges and rewards. The result is a system that captures the excitement of major tournaments without turning the game into an endless content schedule.

The venues themselves are inspired by real host cities, with architectural backdrops that reflect each location. After a victory, the camera lingers on the court, the crowd reacts and the celebrations unfold in full 3D.

04 Hall of Fame adds long-term progression

One of the game’s most interesting systems is the Hall of Fame. When an athlete reaches the end of their career, you can retire them, after which they continue contributing to your progress through items, bonuses and legacy rewards.

The Hall of Fame effectively turns retirement into a strategic choice rather than an automatic mechanic triggered when a card is no longer useful. In a game built around long-term squad management and stability, it rewards players who stay invested in developing a successful club over time.

05 Branding and presentation

Key branding lends an air of authenticity © Red Bull

The game’s presentation matches the ambition and polish of the gameplay itself. The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour branding sits front and centre, while in-match advertising includes the International Padel Federation and Red Bull logos on the net itself, exactly as you’d see during a real broadcast. Recognisable padel brands also appear throughout the stadium environments. The bottom navigation bar is clean and easy to use, with Club, Tour, Events and Shop tabs all clearly laid out.

Visually, Court Legends strikes a balance between realism and stylization. Player models have personality without drifting into cartoon territory, the courts look sharp and the match engine runs smoothly on mobile hardware. Matchmaking prioritizes real-time PvP opponents first, only switching to AI when another player isn’t available, which keeps queues moving quickly without leaving you stuck playing bots.

06 Why this game matters for padel

Red Bull Padel: Court Legends arrives at a moment when padel is reaching new global heights. The 2026 Premier Padel season features 25 tournaments across 17 countries, including new stops in the UK and South Africa. The tour’s broadcasts now reach more than 240 territories.

A licensed mobile game, backed by the world’s biggest padel competition, feels like the next logical step in introducing the sport to millions of people who may never have played it before.

For fans already immersed in the padel world, the appeal is slightly different. Court Legends works surprisingly well as a tool for improving tactical understanding and exploring the role of team management. Spend a few weeks guiding your club through Tour mode, and you’ll quickly learn the dynamics of qualification pathways, ranking progression and the rhythm of a real season.

Based on the strength of this early build, Red Bull Padel: Court Legends looks capable of becoming the definitive mobile padel game. It captures the sport accurately, understands its audience and delivers an experience that is both accessible and genuinely fun.

07 How can I play Red Bull Padel: Court Legends?

08 Where can I watch Premier Padel?

You can watch every Premier Padel tournament from the quarter-finals onwards live on Red Bull TV . For full tournament schedules, ticket information, results and player news, visit the Premier Padel website .

About the author Who is Javier Romero? Javier is CMO at Siux Padel and a certified padel coach with deep roots in the sport, on and off the court. He previously led content and digital strategy at Babolat Padel. As a racket sports writer for Red Bull, he brings an insider's perspective on the players, events, brands, and trends shaping padel's global rise. He's also an avid player and one of the most active voices in the padel industry on LinkedIn.