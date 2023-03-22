© Steven Hong
Red Bull Spiral: Coast Contra freestyle lyrics
Check out Coast Contra's freestyle lyrics on episode 1 of Red Bull Spiral.
Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch the debut episode below and follow along the lyrics with Los Angeles crew Coast Contra.
ERIC JAMAL
Coast Contra
They can’t stop us
We signed to God
4 Different Profits
So tell me why we should go Yahweh
When we know - HE (BREW)ing in our favor
Jah Rule – N**** Y’all lose
Courtesy thinking that y’all made us
Jesus
Take us to Court -
Watch how we turn into King James
We took the Crown with no fame
They calling us goats b4 rings
We believe UNITY gone save us
We hair together like Ant Davis
Feel like Dwayne I can’t Wade
Just Pass me the Rock I’m gone make it
I don’t know what’s gotten into me
I got love for my enemies
I got Red Bull’s Energy
Keep my wings on me spiritually
From the jump he was finicky
I done Read Bul’s Energy
Enough is enough - we calling ya bluff
Pull your card
You ain’t got it King
Rook
What’s Next
Why would I tell you this chess
Queen Gambit how I move
Always put myself in position for checks
Mating with the baddest piece on the West
You Know The Drug
Then you know she a threat
Know The Coast
Then You know we up Next
You Know our Plug
Then you know that we blessed
God Got Us We don’t gotta finesse
Triple 7’s how I hit da connect
Different angle, when a Angel invest
Master Chief I got dis Halo effect
I moved from East to West
I show you the recipe
I learned at the Restaurant
Cookin’ with Chef Alisa
Now My 2 cents Upper Echelon
I want a lot
I want the cream of the crop
I done gave all that I got
How could I not
Wanna be Bigger than Pac
All of this faith that I got
N**** I done slept on futons
The car a few times
And wouldn’t leave until I
Wrote my BEST RHYMES
I test my own drive
My soul is Telfon
So Word to next time
We See who next up
RIOLOZ
Yo soy El Niño de oro
Me Cantan los coros
Y nunca demoró
Shitting on these N*****
Got em pissed off without Inodoros
Si no estas hablando money
Te ignoro
Dime adonde estabas cuando estuve solo
Ya no me enamoro
Valgo más que todo
Sabes que te cobro un poco caprichoso
Pero soy piloso tóma una foto
Porque somos poco
De donde yo vengo
No salen muchos
Te lo juro
Yo se que La vida no está justa
Porque Es una lucha
Y No te confundas
Porque me ves en tu pantalla
No pienses que no me han tocado temporadas malas
Aquellos Se prestan
La ropa, El estilo y la música
Y piensan Que Yo me lo creo
Me Rio
Y le mando fumo
a lo bonito y lo feo
Lo que fumo
Lo hueles desde lejos
Se Que Llege tarde pero es mi tiempo
Ando tranquilo este mi tempo
Soy El evento
Tráeme el pollo y me como los huesos
Esto se pone sabroso
Como el sancocho
De mi Condoto
Yo soy El Pueblo
Sí!
RAS AUSTIN
Nu Population
Soul of a Nation
Reincarnate
The manifestation
Of my ancestor’s expectation
Blood don’t run
Heart of creation
Blood don’t run
Imagination
Flow through my veins
Same sensation
Blood don’t run
Fought facing
Foreign invasion
Colonization
Woah
Life of a n**** I figured I’d fight for much better
F*** ya new V unless that V for vendetta
What is a drive with nothing to show for?
What is a drive with nothing but chauffeurs?
N***** just can’t play the back seat forever
The only Woman King I know Correta (Correta Scott King)
They take our narrative make it whatever
Naw…
Too much G in my genetic
I’m way more beautiful than my aesthetic
Stand on my word when I said it, I said it
Let my nuts hang this ain’t for no fetish
I can’t play witchu (I ain’t able to)
I can’t enable you (That’ll disable you)
How they label you?
When y’all rap who the coldest cat, Sabretooth?
N**** feline
he lying (lion)
Say the truth
Coast going beyond eons (E I O)
Made vows to be on! (Fee Fii Foo)
Big stepping on peons
Finna go prime time like Deon (Sanders)
Y’all getting sideline Deon (Sanders)
But you can’t coach no team huh?
Goats no ring huh?
Flow so mean huh?
4 unseen now we run the whole scene huh?
Yeah
Soon to be rich
Soul is enriched
Got this shit all out the mud out a ditch
Time on my hands had to flood out the wrist
F*** all the risk
Heeeey uuhhh
Started from scratch earned it all off a itch
Minded my business until it exist
Coast in this bitch
Coast in this bitch
Who in this bitch?
TAJ AUSTIN
Wait… I feel great for greatness won’t do less than my best
Been had fun with the fundamentals and the basics now I can advance my steps
Rest in peace
I respectfully step on the dead (respectfully)
N**** I said what I said (respectfully)
Walking on bodies
Walking on water the coast is beside me
I’m walking on water flow tsunami
Watered the grass so don’t walk on the property pastures green
G in my DNA that’s in my PLASMA what you think got me on PLASMA SCREENS
Hustle MUSCLE strength HEART BONE GRISTLE grit ain’t no more room up UNDER MY SKIN N**** I’m bulletproof no one can offend N****
Don’t you play with my GOVERNMENT
I don’t play DEMOCRAT or REPUBLICAN
I be keeping the peace but they keep them a piece if I get me a piece it gets puzzling
Got the wife in the crib, two brothers they kids and I got this career I been juggling
Whether reckless or poise if I’m left with no choice and it’s death on my voice I ain’t stuttering
Real N**** appeal rap skill hol up I’m part of that convo
Must admit got a God complex won’t fit in no condo
Manifested never manufactured this 4pc combo
Bless that I am the best yes that I am
I am the essence I am the message I am the vessel I am the will
I am the law I am the lesson I am the weapon I am the shield
I am the source I am connected don’t gotta force shit I am the real
I am the flesh I am the imperfected perfected type build
I am the truth
Taj Austin
I am the engine Hip-Hop needs me
What does my day consist of being consistent that’s how you make it look easy
So I rapped then repeat then rapped then repeat then rapped didn’t eat didn’t sleep didn’t nap didn’t think bout much huh
Had thoughts I would think y’all suck huh
Don’t respect that guess that’s thinking out loud
But I rather that than be boxed in with the crowd
They irrelevant with culture right now
Revelation to a nation despite me
I walk in the light but don’t walk lightly
Huh yeah shit gets shiesty
Knife to a gun fight N**** that’s dicey
But a knife in the back that’s more likely woah!
ENDING
(Eric Jamal)
Try to belittle me
we got a tendency
Tighten a n****, Aye n**** it’s Coast
Y’all do the most
N**** emotion
F*** is you talkin’ bout,
N**** it’s Coast
(RioLoz)
This is the energy
We a necessity
Witness the legacy
This is the Coast
Rewriting history
Everyday literally
Sharing the victory
This is the Coast
(Ras Austin)
Y’all be offending me
You n***** finicky
Slave to the industry
N**** it’s Coast
We the new remedy
Four men in symmetry
This is divinity
N**** it’s Coast
(Taj Austin)
You get no sympathy f****** with me
It’s a penalty f****** me and the Coast
Might keep your dignity f****** with me
Get the ministry f****** with me and Coast