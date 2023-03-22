Red Bull Spiral: Coast Contra freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch the debut episode below and follow along the lyrics with Los Angeles crew Coast Contra.

ERIC JAMAL

Coast Contra

They can’t stop us

We signed to God

4 Different Profits

So tell me why we should go Yahweh

When we know - HE (BREW)ing in our favor

Jah Rule – N**** Y’all lose

Courtesy thinking that y’all made us

Jesus

Take us to Court -

Watch how we turn into King James

We took the Crown with no fame

They calling us goats b4 rings

We believe UNITY gone save us

We hair together like Ant Davis

Feel like Dwayne I can’t Wade

Just Pass me the Rock I’m gone make it

I don’t know what’s gotten into me

I got love for my enemies

I got Red Bull’s Energy

Keep my wings on me spiritually

From the jump he was finicky

I done Read Bul’s Energy

Enough is enough - we calling ya bluff

Pull your card

You ain’t got it King

Rook

What’s Next

Why would I tell you this chess

Queen Gambit how I move

Always put myself in position for checks

Mating with the baddest piece on the West

You Know The Drug

Then you know she a threat

Know The Coast

Then You know we up Next

You Know our Plug

Then you know that we blessed

God Got Us We don’t gotta finesse

Triple 7’s how I hit da connect

Different angle, when a Angel invest

Master Chief I got dis Halo effect

I moved from East to West

I show you the recipe

I learned at the Restaurant

Cookin’ with Chef Alisa

Now My 2 cents Upper Echelon

I want a lot

I want the cream of the crop

I done gave all that I got

How could I not

Wanna be Bigger than Pac

All of this faith that I got

N**** I done slept on futons

The car a few times

And wouldn’t leave until I

Wrote my BEST RHYMES

I test my own drive

My soul is Telfon

So Word to next time

We See who next up

RIOLOZ

Yo soy El Niño de oro

Me Cantan los coros

Y nunca demoró

Shitting on these N*****

Got em pissed off without Inodoros

Si no estas hablando money

Te ignoro

Dime adonde estabas cuando estuve solo

Ya no me enamoro

Valgo más que todo

Sabes que te cobro un poco caprichoso

Pero soy piloso tóma una foto

Porque somos poco

De donde yo vengo

No salen muchos

Te lo juro

Yo se que La vida no está justa

Porque Es una lucha

Y No te confundas

Porque me ves en tu pantalla

No pienses que no me han tocado temporadas malas

Aquellos Se prestan

La ropa, El estilo y la música

Y piensan Que Yo me lo creo

Me Rio

Y le mando fumo

a lo bonito y lo feo

Lo que fumo

Lo hueles desde lejos

Se Que Llege tarde pero es mi tiempo

Ando tranquilo este mi tempo

Soy El evento

Tráeme el pollo y me como los huesos

Esto se pone sabroso

Como el sancocho

De mi Condoto

Yo soy El Pueblo

Sí!

RAS AUSTIN

Nu Population

Soul of a Nation

Reincarnate

The manifestation

Of my ancestor’s expectation

Blood don’t run

Heart of creation

Blood don’t run

Imagination

Flow through my veins

Same sensation

Blood don’t run

Fought facing

Foreign invasion

Colonization

Woah

Life of a n**** I figured I’d fight for much better

F*** ya new V unless that V for vendetta

What is a drive with nothing to show for?

What is a drive with nothing but chauffeurs?

N***** just can’t play the back seat forever

The only Woman King I know Correta (Correta Scott King)

They take our narrative make it whatever

Naw…

Too much G in my genetic

I’m way more beautiful than my aesthetic

Stand on my word when I said it, I said it

Let my nuts hang this ain’t for no fetish

I can’t play witchu (I ain’t able to)

I can’t enable you (That’ll disable you)

How they label you?

When y’all rap who the coldest cat, Sabretooth?

N**** feline

he lying (lion)

Say the truth

Coast going beyond eons (E I O)

Made vows to be on! (Fee Fii Foo)

Big stepping on peons

Finna go prime time like Deon (Sanders)

Y’all getting sideline Deon (Sanders)

But you can’t coach no team huh?

Goats no ring huh?

Flow so mean huh?

4 unseen now we run the whole scene huh?

Yeah

Soon to be rich

Soul is enriched

Got this shit all out the mud out a ditch

Time on my hands had to flood out the wrist

F*** all the risk

Heeeey uuhhh

Started from scratch earned it all off a itch

Minded my business until it exist

Coast in this bitch

Coast in this bitch

Who in this bitch?

TAJ AUSTIN

Wait… I feel great for greatness won’t do less than my best

Been had fun with the fundamentals and the basics now I can advance my steps

Rest in peace

I respectfully step on the dead (respectfully)

N**** I said what I said (respectfully)

Walking on bodies

Walking on water the coast is beside me

I’m walking on water flow tsunami

Watered the grass so don’t walk on the property pastures green

G in my DNA that’s in my PLASMA what you think got me on PLASMA SCREENS

Hustle MUSCLE strength HEART BONE GRISTLE grit ain’t no more room up UNDER MY SKIN N**** I’m bulletproof no one can offend N****

Don’t you play with my GOVERNMENT

I don’t play DEMOCRAT or REPUBLICAN

I be keeping the peace but they keep them a piece if I get me a piece it gets puzzling

Got the wife in the crib, two brothers they kids and I got this career I been juggling

Whether reckless or poise if I’m left with no choice and it’s death on my voice I ain’t stuttering

Real N**** appeal rap skill hol up I’m part of that convo

Must admit got a God complex won’t fit in no condo

Manifested never manufactured this 4pc combo

Bless that I am the best yes that I am

I am the essence I am the message I am the vessel I am the will

I am the law I am the lesson I am the weapon I am the shield

I am the source I am connected don’t gotta force shit I am the real

I am the flesh I am the imperfected perfected type build

I am the truth

Taj Austin

I am the engine Hip-Hop needs me

What does my day consist of being consistent that’s how you make it look easy

So I rapped then repeat then rapped then repeat then rapped didn’t eat didn’t sleep didn’t nap didn’t think bout much huh

Had thoughts I would think y’all suck huh

Don’t respect that guess that’s thinking out loud

But I rather that than be boxed in with the crowd

They irrelevant with culture right now

Revelation to a nation despite me

I walk in the light but don’t walk lightly

Huh yeah shit gets shiesty

Knife to a gun fight N**** that’s dicey

But a knife in the back that’s more likely woah!

ENDING

( Eric Jamal )

Try to belittle me

we got a tendency

Tighten a n****, Aye n**** it’s Coast

Y’all do the most

N**** emotion

F*** is you talkin’ bout,

N**** it’s Coast

( RioLoz )

This is the energy

We a necessity

Witness the legacy

This is the Coast

Rewriting history

Everyday literally

Sharing the victory

This is the Coast

( Ras Austin )

Y’all be offending me

You n***** finicky

Slave to the industry

N**** it’s Coast

We the new remedy

Four men in symmetry

This is divinity

N**** it’s Coast

( Taj Austin )

You get no sympathy f****** with me

It’s a penalty f****** me and the Coast

Might keep your dignity f****** with me

Get the ministry f****** with me and Coast