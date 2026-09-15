Ghostface Killah, Scarface & Kool G Rap unite on Red Bull Spiral

On the latest episode of Red Bull Spiral , three of hip-hop's most influential storytellers come together for a rare collaboration. Ghostface Killah , Scarface and Kool G Rap join forces on an exclusive, never-before-released track that celebrates the art of lyricism, narrative craftsmanship and cultural legacy.

Representing three influential rap strongholds, Staten Island, Houston and Queens, the trio delivers a performance that bridges generations and regions. Known for their vivid imagery, technical excellence and timeless impact on the genre, these legendary MCs showcase why their voices remain essential to hip-hop's evolution.

Three hip-hop icons unite for a historic Red Bull Spiral cypher © Koury Angelo

01 Watch Ghostface Killah, Scarface and Kool G Rap on Red Bull Spiral

Watch the full Red Bull Spiral episode below and explore the lyrics, analysis and standout moments from this landmark cypher.

02 Lyrics from the Red Bull Spiral freestyle

Scarface verse

What’s understood don’t need explaining

You know what my name is

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10 toes planted in the game nothing changing

These rappers out here be so entertaining

talkin reckless on the internet and claiming that they still gang bangin

addicted to the drive by

laying down the innocent

livin for what they die by

in the hills but you still slanging dope tho

We know you fakin it

but you thinkin we don’t tho

So what’s up with this tough guy talk

like you the boogie man something homie knock that off

the ones out here that’s really livin’ in it

Is really tryin to get the f*** up out it can you dig it?

The elders laid this game down for us

This is biblical you can’t not know it

lost too many homies to the streets

I’ve visited the graves where they sleep

can’t help but sit and think how the f*** did we sink

so low that we would murder our own at the blink

of an eye you and I got to do for you and I

this is mandatory it’s our only means to survive

So I’ve put this in a rhyme selector rewind

You’ll understand my reasoning just read between the lines

You ain’t a gangster cuz you done a little time

What make a n**** gangster is the way you use ya mind…

now grind

Kool G Rap verse

I spit that rubber hose 'round ya arm type of grammar (pause)

Lady Sing the Blues pack, I laid more tracks than John Henry Hammer.

Flash Gordon to the Wheel of Fortune,

They big wheeling like they real important.

Kids sitting on bricks, what a big misfortune,

Gotta remind 'em nine mil still scorching, did more fish sticks than Gorton's.

Life-size enormous, whip high performance,

Seen more keys than fifty organs.

Need Rich Porter and Fisher portions,

Know guerrillas, stone-cold killers, long chillas that kill the noise often.

Fill them boys' coffins,

For that dough I go Lizzie Borden, Billy Corben, Illinois Gordon.

I leave you like the Donald Goines portrait,

Daffodils and wild orchids.

Send 'em parties as wild gorgeous (pause),

Only 007-style Porsches, boss of bosses.

They can't get drug away with wild horses,

Tryna get that money a hundred ways.

I had runaways look like Faye Dunaway in younger days,

Where number runners stay.

Gangrene, I seen fiends that put injections of that lean

Till they thumb decay.

Same with a banger's arm,

My handshake felt the rings of dons.

Been through more Great Walls than Genghis Khan,

Black James Bond with an English blonde.

Mag shells, name ring bells so loud

It can ring alarms.

Ghostface Killah © Kourey Angelo Ghostface Killah, Kool Grap and Scareface © Kourey Angelo Scareface © Kourey Angelo Kool G Rap © Kourey Angelo

Ghostface Killah verse

Skuffed up hardware

Snow on the low glass and crushed with Aqua Diamonds and African Climates

Hypochondriac with murder indictments

Snipin

Run across stage and killin your hype men

Burnt off fingerprints

Noses in frozen boxes and sawed-off ligaments

Little N***** mimic em

Bit a hole in his lip based on adrenalin

Laid the plug down he mixed sweet and low with Ritalin

Starks with the green clarks Army Fatigue

Russian machine Blick the switch is Vietnamese

One mop

One shot

You cop Pleas

Opium farms I could market the leaves

Killers with album covers made outta mug shots

Rode around with other n***** fingers in the glove box

While you was fanned out in the city

We had the club locked

Them emerald stones on the wrist

We call em chubb Rocks