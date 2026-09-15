© Koury Angelo
Music
Ghostface Killah, Scarface & Kool G Rap unite on Red Bull Spiral
Three legendary lyricists. One unforgettable cypher. Watch Ghostface Killah, Scarface and Kool G Rap perform on Red Bull Spiral and follow along with their technical lyricism.
On the latest episode of Red Bull Spiral, three of hip-hop's most influential storytellers come together for a rare collaboration. Ghostface Killah, Scarface and Kool G Rap join forces on an exclusive, never-before-released track that celebrates the art of lyricism, narrative craftsmanship and cultural legacy.
Representing three influential rap strongholds, Staten Island, Houston and Queens, the trio delivers a performance that bridges generations and regions. Known for their vivid imagery, technical excellence and timeless impact on the genre, these legendary MCs showcase why their voices remain essential to hip-hop's evolution.
01
Watch Ghostface Killah, Scarface and Kool G Rap on Red Bull Spiral
Watch the full Red Bull Spiral episode below and explore the lyrics, analysis and standout moments from this landmark cypher.
02
Lyrics from the Red Bull Spiral freestyle
Scarface verse
What’s understood don’t need explaining
You know what my name is
10 toes planted in the game nothing changing
These rappers out here be so entertaining
talkin reckless on the internet and claiming that they still gang bangin
addicted to the drive by
laying down the innocent
livin for what they die by
in the hills but you still slanging dope tho
We know you fakin it
but you thinkin we don’t tho
So what’s up with this tough guy talk
like you the boogie man something homie knock that off
the ones out here that’s really livin’ in it
Is really tryin to get the f*** up out it can you dig it?
The elders laid this game down for us
This is biblical you can’t not know it
lost too many homies to the streets
I’ve visited the graves where they sleep
can’t help but sit and think how the f*** did we sink
so low that we would murder our own at the blink
of an eye you and I got to do for you and I
this is mandatory it’s our only means to survive
So I’ve put this in a rhyme selector rewind
You’ll understand my reasoning just read between the lines
You ain’t a gangster cuz you done a little time
What make a n**** gangster is the way you use ya mind…
now grind
Kool G Rap verse
I spit that rubber hose 'round ya arm type of grammar (pause)
Lady Sing the Blues pack, I laid more tracks than John Henry Hammer.
Flash Gordon to the Wheel of Fortune,
They big wheeling like they real important.
Kids sitting on bricks, what a big misfortune,
Gotta remind 'em nine mil still scorching, did more fish sticks than Gorton's.
Life-size enormous, whip high performance,
Seen more keys than fifty organs.
Need Rich Porter and Fisher portions,
Know guerrillas, stone-cold killers, long chillas that kill the noise often.
Fill them boys' coffins,
For that dough I go Lizzie Borden, Billy Corben, Illinois Gordon.
I leave you like the Donald Goines portrait,
Daffodils and wild orchids.
Send 'em parties as wild gorgeous (pause),
Only 007-style Porsches, boss of bosses.
They can't get drug away with wild horses,
Tryna get that money a hundred ways.
I had runaways look like Faye Dunaway in younger days,
Where number runners stay.
Gangrene, I seen fiends that put injections of that lean
Till they thumb decay.
Same with a banger's arm,
My handshake felt the rings of dons.
Been through more Great Walls than Genghis Khan,
Black James Bond with an English blonde.
Mag shells, name ring bells so loud
It can ring alarms.
Ghostface Killah verse
Skuffed up hardware
Snow on the low glass and crushed with Aqua Diamonds and African Climates
Hypochondriac with murder indictments
Snipin
Run across stage and killin your hype men
Burnt off fingerprints
Noses in frozen boxes and sawed-off ligaments
Little N***** mimic em
Bit a hole in his lip based on adrenalin
Laid the plug down he mixed sweet and low with Ritalin
Starks with the green clarks Army Fatigue
Russian machine Blick the switch is Vietnamese
One mop
One shot
You cop Pleas
Opium farms I could market the leaves
Killers with album covers made outta mug shots
Rode around with other n***** fingers in the glove box
While you was fanned out in the city
We had the club locked
Them emerald stones on the wrist
We call em chubb Rocks