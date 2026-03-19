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Music
Red Bull Spiral: Mozzy reacts to Method Man, Redman and Raekwon
West Coast’s own Mozzy reacts to legends Method Man, Redman and Raekwon going bar-for-bar on Red Bull Spiral. Watch now.
In the latest bonus episode, Mozzy reacts to rap royalty and platinum-selling hip-hop legends Method Man, Redman and Raekwon to take over the mic for a thrilling freestyle cypher.
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Watch Mozzy react to Method Man, Redman, Raekwon | Red Bull Spiral
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Watch Method Man, Redman, Raekwon | Red Bull Spiral Freestyle
Watch more episodes on Red Bull 1520, a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop from the world of Red Bull featuring beats, bars, and live performances.