Mozzy, Red Bull Spiral
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Music

Red Bull Spiral: Mozzy reacts to Method Man, Redman and Raekwon

West Coast’s own Mozzy reacts to legends Method Man, Redman and Raekwon going bar-for-bar on Red Bull Spiral. Watch now.
By Alyah Ryder
1 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    Watch Mozzy react to Method Man, Redman, Raekwon | Red Bull Spiral
  2. 2
    Watch Method Man, Redman, Raekwon | Red Bull Spiral Freestyle
In the latest bonus episode, Mozzy reacts to rap royalty and platinum-selling hip-hop legends Method Man, Redman and Raekwon to take over the mic for a thrilling freestyle cypher.
01

Watch Mozzy react to Method Man, Redman, Raekwon | Red Bull Spiral

[insert YT embed here]
02

Watch Method Man, Redman, Raekwon | Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

Raekwon, Redman and Method Man

Raekwon, Redman and Method Man

© Koury Angelo

Method Man

Method Man

© Koury Angelo

Redman

Redman

© Koury Angelo

Raekwon

Raekwon

© Koury Angelo

Redman and Method Man

© Koury Angelo

Raekwon and Redman

© Koury Angelo

Watch more episodes on Red Bull 1520, a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop from the world of Red Bull featuring beats, bars, and live performances.

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