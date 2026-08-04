Read along: T.I., Killer Mike & Domani Red Bull Spiral lyrics

Cross-generations of Atlanta hip-hop energy came together on the latest episode of Red Bull Spiral, as T.I., Killer Mike and Domani stepped into the studio for a one-take performance packed with confidence, reflection and lyrical precision.
Representing family, friendship and decades of Atlanta rap excellence, the trio delivered a memorable freestyle that showcased each artist's distinct voice. Killer Mike opened with his trademark larger-than-life presence, Domani leaned into introspective and thought-provoking lyricism, and T.I. closed things out with the veteran swagger that has defined his career for more than two decades.
Watch the full performance below, then read along with the complete lyrics and revisit some of the standout bars from the session.
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Watch T.I., Killer Mike and Domani on Red Bull Spiral
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T.I., Killer Mike and Domani Red Bull Spiral Lyrics
Killer Mike
Atlanta Georgia,.. my friend and brother TI, man.
My rapping comrade Domani Harris, can't call him nephew, boy rap too good..
this for the A man, let me tell you bout mine...
one phone call I can get you in the flame or the office of the mayor
in talks with the owner of the hawks , and the president , head coach b**** imma player
got a bad a** wife, got a stupid a** body
She's smart enough to play dumb
got a bad b**** with her, lil lightskin hitter ice cold like Trae Young
you ain't seen nothing like me, I'm something more like a g
look at me guy, sitting here crookedly high
sit on the board of the High, thats a museum you peon
city treat me like I’m Deon
look at the wolf of Peach Street
look at the new Dominique
you think Atlanta
look at what the future gon' be
the future is me
man imma keep it buck imma keep getting rich as f***
I give a damn or a f*** about your opinion of us
me and potna from bankhead we went and bought Bankhead Seafood and we opened that b**** right back up
the f*** has you done besides let ur d********** run
bout us cuz we rich and famous
top of the back of the list
I'm moving capital b****
a rappers word gets heard and helps to moves policy under state capital b****
reader of books and the leader of crooks
I am the negro Magneto
we are the villians no chillin we living until life is over - finito
finito. finito
die in the garden like Vito
finito. finito
die in the garden like Vito
Domani
Finito
Is it Me Though?
Charlotte's Web done told me all I need
Might as well think hell’s as hot as me
Might as well put skeletons in Louis
Close the closet hope they never see
Pose the largest statue next to me
I snatched apart the ceiling gave to me
Saddest part is half the artist actually passed the torch and passed it off to me
Passed it off they know I’ll keep it safe
Crash the car in fashion if I late
Down baton
frowned upon
Sound the horn
We hear the drunken trumpets play
Sucker punched em in a sunken place
F*** the numbers f*** how long it takes
Bucket under hunker down I made it
Hate to see the greatest here to stay
From the deeply rooted
While the blood is blue-ish
Keep on speaking fluent, from the soul
Easily influenced, I see every nuance
I fill every corner in the room
I channel energy , a mix of Hennessy
I turn a bitter sweet into a poem
I turn the memories into a mourn
turned the lil boy into a...
See I can feel it caving
I can feel it breaking
No more secret saving
I got...
No more in the making
No more humble graces
No more conversating bout it
Promise I won’t save nobody
Out my body came up out it
I can proudly say I’m not it
Not a product of the problem just for profit
Not the gimmicky
Not a limousine ridin
mimicking
Let the critics see
All of them in me
Anyone but me
Say how can it be
Not the pouting, shouting not for Sympathy
Not a coward I would die on everything
Don’t know how to be
Anyone but me
Cross the 7 seas
Ask him who is he
T.I.
Oou pop it kid
I gotta get my s*** together
Yeah okay
I got to get my s*** together
Man g****** hold on
Look at me gargantuan
Art hanging in penthouses
We don’t rent houses
Got big mansions
Man six capitals
Man filthy rich and still take chances
Heated marble my s*** fancy
Half a mil on my expansion
In a boom boom room getting dancy
Couldn't beat me you had ten chances
I’m swerving these n*****
Ducking these suckers
Dodging these h***, hmph
Swerving these lame a** n*****
Middle finger to a hater you know how this s*** go
Listen n**** hate fake n***** like fake jewelry
Hate fake b****** like lace fronts
Headlines only take one
They ain’t gotta story they’ll make one
Plenty b******* but we don’t take none
Run a hundred mil up in eight months
Okay you posed to be a street n****
But this ain’t the street for you to play on
N**** chain color like crayon
They play tough , they play dumb
Guess what when you deal with a real n****
Won’t be looking at a play gun
Beef covered like A1
N**** want attention paid none
How many n***** you know 40 plus
Go and do a tour with both they sons
Haaa, KING