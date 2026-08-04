Read along: T.I., Killer Mike & Domani Red Bull Spiral lyrics

Cross-generations of Atlanta hip-hop energy came together on the latest episode of Red Bull Spiral , as T.I., Killer Mike and Domani stepped into the studio for a one-take performance packed with confidence, reflection and lyrical precision.

Representing family, friendship and decades of Atlanta rap excellence, the trio delivered a memorable freestyle that showcased each artist's distinct voice. Killer Mike opened with his trademark larger-than-life presence, Domani leaned into introspective and thought-provoking lyricism, and T.I. closed things out with the veteran swagger that has defined his career for more than two decades.

Three generations of Atlanta hip-hop connect on Red Bull Spiral © Koury Angelo

Watch the full performance below, then read along with the complete lyrics and revisit some of the standout bars from the session.

01 Watch T.I., Killer Mike and Domani on Red Bull Spiral

02 T.I., Killer Mike and Domani Red Bull Spiral Lyrics

Killer Mike

Killer Mike opens Red Bull Spiral session with authority © Koury Angelo

Atlanta Georgia,.. my friend and brother TI, man.

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My rapping comrade Domani Harris, can't call him nephew, boy rap too good..

this for the A man, let me tell you bout mine...

one phone call I can get you in the flame or the office of the mayor

in talks with the owner of the hawks , and the president , head coach b**** imma player

got a bad a** wife, got a stupid a** body

She's smart enough to play dumb

got a bad b**** with her, lil lightskin hitter ice cold like Trae Young

you ain't seen nothing like me, I'm something more like a g

look at me guy, sitting here crookedly high

sit on the board of the High, thats a museum you peon

city treat me like I’m Deon

look at the wolf of Peach Street

look at the new Dominique

you think Atlanta

look at what the future gon' be

the future is me

man imma keep it buck imma keep getting rich as f***

I give a damn or a f*** about your opinion of us

me and potna from bankhead we went and bought Bankhead Seafood and we opened that b**** right back up

the f*** has you done besides let ur d********** run

bout us cuz we rich and famous

top of the back of the list

I'm moving capital b****

a rappers word gets heard and helps to moves policy under state capital b****

reader of books and the leader of crooks

I am the negro Magneto

we are the villians no chillin we living until life is over - finito

finito. finito

die in the garden like Vito

finito. finito

die in the garden like Vito

Domani

Domani showcases introspection and lyrical confidence in Red Bull Spiral © Koury Angelo

Finito

Is it Me Though?

Charlotte's Web done told me all I need

Might as well think hell’s as hot as me

Might as well put skeletons in Louis

Close the closet hope they never see

Pose the largest statue next to me

I snatched apart the ceiling gave to me

Saddest part is half the artist actually passed the torch and passed it off to me

Passed it off they know I’ll keep it safe

Crash the car in fashion if I late

Down baton

frowned upon

Sound the horn

We hear the drunken trumpets play

Sucker punched em in a sunken place

F*** the numbers f*** how long it takes

Bucket under hunker down I made it

Hate to see the greatest here to stay

From the deeply rooted

While the blood is blue-ish

Keep on speaking fluent, from the soul

Easily influenced, I see every nuance

I fill every corner in the room

I channel energy , a mix of Hennessy

I turn a bitter sweet into a poem

I turn the memories into a mourn

turned the lil boy into a...

See I can feel it caving

I can feel it breaking

No more secret saving

I got...

No more in the making

No more humble graces

No more conversating bout it

Promise I won’t save nobody

Out my body came up out it

I can proudly say I’m not it

Not a product of the problem just for profit

Not the gimmicky

Not a limousine ridin

mimicking

Let the critics see

All of them in me

Anyone but me

Say how can it be

Not the pouting, shouting not for Sympathy

Not a coward I would die on everything

Don’t know how to be

Anyone but me

Cross the 7 seas

Ask him who is he

T.I.

T.I. closes the Red Bull Spiral session with veteran swagger © Koury Angelo

Oou pop it kid

I gotta get my s*** together

Yeah okay

I got to get my s*** together

Man g****** hold on

Look at me gargantuan

Art hanging in penthouses

We don’t rent houses

Got big mansions

Man six capitals

Man filthy rich and still take chances

Heated marble my s*** fancy

Half a mil on my expansion

In a boom boom room getting dancy

Couldn't beat me you had ten chances

I’m swerving these n*****

Ducking these suckers

Dodging these h***, hmph

Swerving these lame a** n*****

Middle finger to a hater you know how this s*** go

Listen n**** hate fake n***** like fake jewelry

Hate fake b****** like lace fronts

Headlines only take one

They ain’t gotta story they’ll make one

Plenty b******* but we don’t take none

Run a hundred mil up in eight months

Okay you posed to be a street n****

But this ain’t the street for you to play on

N**** chain color like crayon

They play tough , they play dumb

Guess what when you deal with a real n****

Won’t be looking at a play gun

Beef covered like A1

N**** want attention paid none

How many n***** you know 40 plus

Go and do a tour with both they sons

Haaa, KING