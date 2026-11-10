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Music
Watch Wyclef Jean, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe on Red Bull Spiral
Watch Wyclef Jean, Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe create an original track on Red Bull Spiral, then follow along with the official lyrics as the collaboration unfolds.
Some collaborations feel inevitable. Others arrive as a surprise and create something entirely new.
The latest episode of Red Bull Spiral brings together global music icon Wyclef Jean with Houston creatives Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe for an original track that blends hip-hop, storytelling and cultural influences into a performance that feels both spontaneous and intentional.
Known for pushing creative boundaries throughout his career, Wyclef Jean's ability to blend hip-hop with Caribbean and global sounds has made him one of music's most influential artists. On the other side of the collaboration, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe have built a devoted following through their distinctive visual storytelling, independent artistry and unmistakable sound rooted in Houston and their Nigerian heritage.
Their unique styles, perspectives and influences converge in the Red Bull Spiral format, creating a track that showcases lyrical dexterity, personality and creative chemistry.
01
Watch the Red Bull Spiral performance
02
Follow along with the lyrics
Wyclef Jean
[INTRO]
The beast is loose
I shoulda been a matador
I handle a Red Bull
[VERSE]
Ima need more than 16
Cause at 15 I seen the pigs pullout
And kill 14’s (Four Teens)
It happened on the 13th
12 gave the hammer shoulda been a guillotine
Mac-11 I'm talking cold heart
Only time my n***** laugh Kevin Hart
9/11 hit the building the eagles rise
Paramilitary welcome to the genocide
8x8 picture frame life lessons
A little bit of everything 7/11
6 hit 5 4 (fought) 3 - 2 1
Miseducation I won some but lost one
But the peace comes
That’s what I call a blessing
I.C.E. On my neck n****
That's Immigration
That’s word to Big Pun
If you need a plug I’m your Caribbean connection
Tobe Nwigwe
This make me feel like
Prime time with the high step
I'm with Wyclef and my n***a Tica
Guidelines in which I set
Are in high def so you see the features
Lowkey I don't like to speak to people
Pack a pistol but I keep it peaceful
I was broke for the whole first half of my life
n***a this the sequel
Me and Fat rare as double eagles
But I never played golf with the nine iron
What u find lying under all the fine lines
Is a well refined rhyme
(pattern I need space like Saturn)
Pockets getting fatter
Every deal that matter on the way
They say (love don't circulate) on the block
But I get more props than a stage play
Wow it's crazy.. real n***as done had a baby
Then we had another baby
Then we had another baby
Then we had another baby
Then we had another baby
Might just have another baby
If we have another one it's crazy
Or maybe it's sanity n***a,
Exactly the way it was planned to be n***a
I MOVE WITH MY WIFE AND MY FAMILY N***A
And swim in mo green then a manatee n***a
But it's relative, if you relate, then we relatives
If you can't relate you on sedatives
Wake the hell up my n***a I'm done
Fat Nwigwe
Yuh big fat n***a
Bout to have 6
A. BS (Tobe)
Six pack n***a
No huddle every mic I get quick snap n***a
Keep it brief, hoes get folded, get packed n***a
Yuh can’t u see I'm chosen
Treadmill, even when I'm stationary got motion
Living on a prayer when I rock out but I'm not Bon Jovi
Light skin but I use dark skin emojis look
Big fat lowkey one in a million like Aaliyah
Keep a k for the drama like Korea
Bout to go pop like an onomatopoeia
When n***as act like hoes that's Madeaaaa
n***a I'll Dragon Ball Z ya
My king cold… and I call him daddy..Frieza
Me and my n***a move like Bulma and Vegeta
U on that bulla then we poppin trunks for tha heataaaaaaaaaa
big fat n***a