Watch Wyclef Jean, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe on Red Bull Spiral

Some collaborations feel inevitable. Others arrive as a surprise and create something entirely new.

The latest episode of Red Bull Spiral brings together global music icon Wyclef Jean with Houston creatives Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe for an original track that blends hip-hop, storytelling and cultural influences into a performance that feels both spontaneous and intentional.

Known for pushing creative boundaries throughout his career, Wyclef Jean's ability to blend hip-hop with Caribbean and global sounds has made him one of music's most influential artists. On the other side of the collaboration, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe have built a devoted following through their distinctive visual storytelling, independent artistry and unmistakable sound rooted in Houston and their Nigerian heritage.

Their unique styles, perspectives and influences converge in the Red Bull Spiral format, creating a track that showcases lyrical dexterity, personality and creative chemistry.

01 Watch the Red Bull Spiral performance

02 Follow along with the lyrics

Wyclef Jean

[INTRO]

The beast is loose

I shoulda been a matador

I handle a Red Bull

[VERSE]

Ima need more than 16

Cause at 15 I seen the pigs pullout

And kill 14’s (Four Teens)

It happened on the 13th

12 gave the hammer shoulda been a guillotine

Mac-11 I'm talking cold heart

Only time my n***** laugh Kevin Hart

9/11 hit the building the eagles rise

Paramilitary welcome to the genocide

8x8 picture frame life lessons

A little bit of everything 7/11

6 hit 5 4 (fought) 3 - 2 1

Miseducation I won some but lost one

But the peace comes

That’s what I call a blessing

I.C.E. On my neck n****

That's Immigration

That’s word to Big Pun

If you need a plug I’m your Caribbean connection

Tobe Nwigwe

This make me feel like

Prime time with the high step

I'm with Wyclef and my n***a Tica

Guidelines in which I set

Are in high def so you see the features

Lowkey I don't like to speak to people

Pack a pistol but I keep it peaceful

I was broke for the whole first half of my life

n***a this the sequel

Me and Fat rare as double eagles

But I never played golf with the nine iron

What u find lying under all the fine lines

Is a well refined rhyme

(pattern I need space like Saturn)

Pockets getting fatter

Every deal that matter on the way

They say (love don't circulate) on the block

But I get more props than a stage play

Wow it's crazy.. real n***as done had a baby

Then we had another baby

Then we had another baby

Then we had another baby

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Then we had another baby

Might just have another baby

If we have another one it's crazy

Or maybe it's sanity n***a,

Exactly the way it was planned to be n***a

I MOVE WITH MY WIFE AND MY FAMILY N***A

And swim in mo green then a manatee n***a

But it's relative, if you relate, then we relatives

If you can't relate you on sedatives

Wake the hell up my n***a I'm done

Fat Nwigwe

Yuh big fat n***a

Bout to have 6

A. BS (Tobe)

Six pack n***a

No huddle every mic I get quick snap n***a

Keep it brief, hoes get folded, get packed n***a

Yuh can’t u see I'm chosen

Treadmill, even when I'm stationary got motion

Living on a prayer when I rock out but I'm not Bon Jovi

Light skin but I use dark skin emojis look

Big fat lowkey one in a million like Aaliyah

Keep a k for the drama like Korea

Bout to go pop like an onomatopoeia

When n***as act like hoes that's Madeaaaa

n***a I'll Dragon Ball Z ya

My king cold… and I call him daddy..Frieza

Me and my n***a move like Bulma and Vegeta

U on that bulla then we poppin trunks for tha heataaaaaaaaaa

big fat n***a