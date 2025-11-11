Asake’s Red Bull Symphonic fused afrobeats, classical music, and hip-hop

Afrobeats star Asake brought Lagos to Brooklyn and made history as the first African artist to headline Red Bull Symphonic in the U.S., bridging his Nigerian roots with classical music under the direction of conductor Glenn Alexander II.

At 8:33 p.m. on November 8th, the red curtains at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre opened to reveal a 33-piece orchestra. Behind them was an LED screen that played two videos simultaneously—one a vignette of New York’s cityscape and another showing Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city. The parallel imagery of bikers and breakdancers moving in sync was a poetic representation of the hustle and grit that link both cities. It was also a nod to Asake, a son of Lagos, his journey, and the determination it took for him to rise to global influence and headline another iconic stage in Brooklyn, New York.

Performing more than 20 selections from his critically acclaimed albums Mr. Money With the Vibe, Work of Art, Lungu Boy, and his forthcoming MONEY, Asake’s unique sound came alive through the combined forces of the orchestra, his band, an eight-piece choir, dancers, and several surprise appearances from fellow collaborators.

If you paid close attention, you saw a story unfold about fame, faith, perseverance, and the love of life told through his music. At an Asake show, the crowd matches his energetic vibe, and this night was no different as they danced and sang along to his many hits that famously combine Yoruba storytelling, Afrobeats, amapiano, and fuji—to name a few of his inspirations.

01 Warming up the crowd

Entering Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre at approximately 7:30 p.m., attendees were greeted with classic Afrobeats tracks like Fela Kuti’s “No Buredi” as guests dressed in black tie made their way to their seats. The theatre - with its red seats and gleaming details - was the perfect setting for the evening’s grand entertainment.

Once the show began, we saw a stage with three levels: his band at the top, the orchestra and conductor in the middle, and the choir and dancers at the lower level. Asake moved through each throughout the performance, creating dynamic movement on stage.

Asake performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York © Drew Gurian / Red Bull Content Pool Glenn Alexander II at Red Bull Symphonic © Mel D. Cole / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York © Faith Nguyen / Red Bull Content Pool

By 8:35 p.m., the orchestra opened with the violin-led “Dull,” the introduction from Asake’s debut album. The star then emerged in a gray three-piece suit to perform “Why Love,” his February 2025 single, followed by a string of more hits from Mr. Money With the Vibe. Something about hearing “Sunmomi,” “Organize,” and “Joha” back-to-back took fans back to his rise in 2023.

During this set, the crowd was already on their feet, energized by these songs' fast-paced rhythms and percussion. For instance, for “Joha,” a trio of drummers and dancers gave us an energetic drum break and a mix of Nigerian street dance and salsa-inspired choreography.

The mood shifted once more as Asake took the energy back down for a special version of “Nzaza,” mashed up with 2Pac’s “Do for Love” instrumental. A soulful choir provided the background vocals heard on the original record. Overall, these first 20 minutes set the tone for a night that moved through both his uptempo and soulful sounds with ease.

02 Asake brought guests upon guests

Midway through the show, the night reached a new high as surprise guests began to appear one by one. When Asake performed his latest single “BADMAN GANGSTA,” French rapper Tiakola, who is featured on the track, popped out to perform his verse to a surprised crowd. Singer and rapper Fridayyy then stepped to the top of the stage for a spiritual, gospel-infused performance of his song “Blessings,” which features Asake.

The next guest artist was the iconic and stylish Wizkid, an artist who paved the way for the headliner. Their smooth collaboration “MMS” brought the audience to their feet once more. During this segment, the Sarz-produced “Happiness” brought out rapper Gunna, and the momentum continued with another album cut, “Wave,” which inspired a guest appearance from UK rapper Central Cee.

Asake and Wizkid performing at Red Bull Symphonic © Greg Noire / Red Bull Content Pool

In between these guest acts, Asake also took us through a few notable bangers from his albums Work of Art and Lungu Boy. We were treated to heartfelt and upbeat live renditions of “Remember,” “Basquiat,” and his most-streamed song, “Lonely at the Top.” The crowd sang along to the melancholy anthem, waving their hands in the air. His more recent album cuts “Uhh Yeah” and “Fuji Vibe” both paid homage to his Fuji roots — another moment proving the possibilities of sound as the orchestra breathed new life into these deeper cuts.

Although Asake possesses the performance depth to carry the stage all night alone, this part of the night showed us his love for collaborating with artists across Afrobeats and hip-hop, is also a major part of his formula for success.

03 Closing Red Bull Symphonic

Asake combines the vibrant sound of Afrobeats with an orchestra © Greg Noire / Red Bull Content Pool

The finale circled back to the signature amapiano sounds from early studio albums to his latest. After taking us through a sequence of “Skating,” “Active,” the DJ Spinall-produced “Palazzo,” “Terminator,” and “Sungba,” Asake closed with “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY),” accompanied by drummers and dancers in full force.

When Asake sang his last note and exited the stage, guests stayed glued to their seats, hoping for an encore. Although there wouldn’t be one, attendees were left awestruck. Asake gave his heart to the stage and said very few words outside of singing, letting the music carry the emotion. The love for his craft was felt in every corner of the theatre.

Asake’s Red Bull Symphonic was more than a concert—it was a celebration of Afrobeats’ evolution. It fulfilled his promise to bridge authentic Afrobeats flavor with a classical setting, proving once more that Asake is a global ambassador for his sound and culture.