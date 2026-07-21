Music
Red Bull Setlist Chicago U.S. debut: What to expect and how to get tickets
Lil Yachty headlines the U.S. debut of Red Bull Setlist in Chicago, where fans help shape the show, discover new talent and create a one-night-only hip-hop experience.
© Red Bull
On October 24, 2026 Red Bull Setlist arrives in the United States for the first time, transforming Radius Chicago into a fan-powered hip-hop experience unlike a traditional concert. Headlined by acclaimed rapper, creative innovator and cultural trendsetter Lil Yachty and supported by Chicago's own Lyrical Lemonade, the event puts fans at the center of the action by allowing them to influence what happens on stage.
This show is really important because [there is] just so much range for creativity that I want it to be awesome. Plus, Chicago is one of the most beautiful cities to walk around ever in America, so it'll be cool to perform this set here.
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What is Red Bull Setlist?
Red Bull Setlist is an interactive live music experience that gives fans a voice in shaping the show. Rather than simply watching from the crowd, attendees can help determine song selections, performance styles and surprise moments throughout the night. The result is a unique setlist designed by both the artist and the audience.
Event details at a glance
- Date: October 24, 2026
- Venue: Radius Chicago
- Headliner: Lil Yachty
- Special Feature: Fans help build the setlist and live experience
- Local Artist Opportunity: Open-call freestyle competition via the Red Bull Setlist mobile studio
- Tickets On Sale: July 24 at 10 a.m. CT
- Tickets & Info: RedBull.com/SetListChicago
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How fans can shape Lil Yachty's performance
The audience's role begins long before show day.
Leading up to the event, fans will be able to vote for the setlist both online and at Red Bull Setlist activations around Chicago. During the show itself, attendees will continue influencing key moments in real time, helping create a performance that can only happen once.
From favorite songs to unexpected twists, the crowd will have a direct impact on the experience.
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How local artists can get involved
Starting August 1, the Red Bull Setlist mobile recording studio will travel throughout Chicago, giving emerging artists the opportunity to record a freestyle verse on one of three locally produced beats.
One standout artist will earn the chance to open Red Bull Setlist before Lil Yachty takes the stage, creating a major platform for local talent. Lyrical Lemonade will also play a role in spotlighting the next generation of artists throughout the experience.
Artist discoveryhas always been important to us, so our immersive experience for upcoming artists is going to be aton of fun. We're excited to see what we can pull off together.
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How to buy tickets for Red Bull Setlist Chicago
Red Bull Setlist takes place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Radius Chicago. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, July 24.
Fans can purchase tickets and find the latest event information, voting opportunities and pop-up schedules here.
Bottom line:
If you've ever wanted a say in what happens at a concert, Red Bull Setlist Chicago is your chance. With Lil Yachty, emerging local talent and fan-driven interactions at the heart of the experience, this is set to be one of the most unique hip-hop events of the year.