If you’ve ever watched a soccer game, you’ll notice that top professional players like Trinity Rodman , Jaedyn Shaw and Olivia Moultrie always look comfortable with the ball. No panic, no heavy touches, no wasted movement.

No matter if they’re receiving a fast pass, dribbling in tight spaces or setting up a shot, their control gives them time and confidence to make the right play.

Ball control is one of the most important skills in soccer. It’s what allows players to stay calm under pressure, keep possession and actually do what they want with the ball instead of just reacting to it. A clean first touch can open up space, create scoring chances and shift how an entire formation operates.

The good news is that soccer ball control is a skill you can improve with the right drills and consistent practice. You don’t need expensive equipment or a full field, just a soccer ball, a little space and repetition.

Below are seven of the best soccer drills to improve ball control, with real-game context so you understand exactly why they matter.

Quick comparison table:

Drill Skill Focus Difficulty Toe taps Coordination Beginner Inside-outside touches Direction control Beginner Cone dribbling Ball control Beginner–Intermediate Wall pass First touch Intermediate Juggling Touch All levels First touch drill Decision-making Intermediate Tight space dribbling Pressure control Intermediate

01 Toe taps

Toe taps are simple, but they’re all about building a foundation. This drill can help improve balance, coordination and quick reactions.

How to do it:

Place one foot on top of the ball, then quickly switch

Alternate feet in a steady rhythm

Stay light and balanced

Game context:

Think about those moments when the ball is at your feet and defenders are closing in. You need to stay calm and keep moving. Toe taps train your feet to stay active so you’re never stuck or flat-footed.

02 Inside-outside touches

Jaedyn Shaw practicing inside-outside touches © Jared Martinez / Red Bull Content Pool

Inside-outside touches are about control while you’re moving. It helps you shift direction without losing speed or control.

How to do it:

Push the ball with the inside of your foot

Then quickly with the outside

Keep the movement smooth as you go forward

Game context:

Think about cutting past a defender or trying to get the right angle to take a shot. You don’t have much time for big touches, so you need precise, controlled movements.

03 Cone dribbling drill

Cone dribbling helps you feel like it’s the real game time. This drill improves precision, helps you stay in control when space might be limited and you feel pressure from defenders.

How to do it:

Set up cones in a line or zig-zag

Dribble through with small but controlled touches

Keep the ball close

Game context:

During a game, you hardly get open space to dribble. You’re most likely navigating defenders, adjusting your path and trying to protect the ball.

04 Wall pass drill

One of the fastest ways to improve ball control is by doing a wall pass drill. It’ll help you react quickly and cleanly, while improving both control and decision-making.

How to do it:

Pass the ball against a wall

Control it with one touch

Pass it back

Game context:

Every pass you receive in a game matters. A clean first touch can set up your next move, but a poor one can put you under pressure instantly.

05 Juggling

Jaedyn Shaw juggling © Wrenne Evans / Red Bull Content Pool

Juggling the soccer ball is all about getting comfortable with it. This drill helps improve your coordination and overall feel. The more touches you get, the more natural everything becomes.

How to do it:

Keep the ball in the air using your feet

Add thighs as you improve

Stay relaxed

Game context:

Soccer balls are in the air a lot during a game. So, whether it’s a bouncing pass or a high ball, you need control in every situation.

06 First touch control drill

Trinity Rodman practicing partner drills © Jared Martinez / Red Bull Content Pool

The first touch control drill helps you think one step ahead. A sharp first touch is important in fast-paced moments, like controlling the ball in extra time when defenders are pressing hard and fast.

How to do it:

Receive a pass from a partner or wall

Control the ball with one touch

Direct it into a space

Game context:

Good players move the ball into space with their first touch. That’s what creates time to pass, dribble or shoot.

07 Tight space dribbling

Tight space dribbling can really come in handy during a game. This drill builds composure and control in tight situations, helping you keep the ball when it matters most.

How to do it:

Create a small square area

Dribble inside using quick touches

Keep the ball under control

Game context:

Games are fast-paced and you can find yourself crowded instantly, especially in the midfield or near the goal. You won’t always have space, so staying calm and in control under pressure is key.

FAQs How do you improve ball control in soccer? You improve ball control by practicing consistently with drills like juggling, wall passes and cone dribbling. Repetition builds confidence and helps you stay calm under pressure. What are the best drills for improving ball control? Some of the best drills include toe taps, cone dribbling and first touch control drills. These focus on touch, coordination and control in tight spaces. Do I need equipment to practice ball control? Not necessarily. A ball and a small space are enough. You can also use everyday objects like cones.

Why ball control matters in soccer

When your touch is sharp, you can take on defenders, execute creative plays and make faster decisions without hesitation. It’s the difference between reacting to the game and actually controlling it.

The key is consistency – quick feet , precise touches and confidence under pressure. The more you practice, the more natural it comes to move, adjust and stay calm when the game speeds up. Once you’ve mastered ball control in soccer , everything else starts to feel easier. Shooting, dribbling and creating chances will all come naturally because you’ve built a foundation that lets you focus on the game and not just the ball.