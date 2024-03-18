AMA Supercross Round 10 Report: Jett Lawrence crowned in Indy

At just 20 years old and only nine rounds into his rookie 450 AMA Supercross campaign, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence has already taken the premier class by storm. On the heels of back-to-back wins in Daytona and Birmingham , Jett entered round 10 of the championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, with a 13-point lead over Cooper Webb. A soft, rutted track greeted riders for the second of three Triple Crown events in the series.

Jett Lawrence at AMA Supercross Series Round 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Unlike a typical AMA Supercross, Triple Crown rounds feature three races (in both 450SX and 250SX) with the rider with the lowest score across the three main events crowned the winner. While he hasn’t had many hiccups in his rookie season, Jett struggled at the first Triple Crown at Anaheim 2 , with a costly crash in the third and final main event.

With a propensity to forget his mistakes, Jett seemed determined to fix his Triple Crown woes in Indianapolis. In the first main event, Jett was able to stalk and pass early leader, Progressive ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen , and lead the final 10 laps of the 16 lap first main event to claim the win. It was a mirror image in the second main, as Roczen once again led the opening six laps before giving way to Jett, who again led the final 10 laps to hold a two-point advantage over Roczen heading into the third and final main.

Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Akin to the first two mains, Roczen once again grabbed the early lead over Jett and Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton. This time, Roczen was determined not to let the youngster by, as he led the opening 10 laps of the race. But Jett closed on Roczen late and made a pass for the lead on lap 11 and went on to take a third main event win on the night, becoming the second in history to sweep a Triple Crown since Roczen did it at Glendale in 2020.

“Yeah, no, it was pretty cool,” said Jett. “And yeah, Lars [Lindstrom, Honda HRC team manager] told me after the race and the last person [to sweep a 450 Triple Crown] was Kenny and it was on a Honda, too. So, it's kind of cool to keep that ritual going with the Honda going 1-1-1-1-1-1. But yeah, that track was gnarly. It can kind of catch you at any moment. It was scary riding next to someone in the rhythm, because you just try and stay straight as possible. And it just kind of, it could catch a guy pretty quickly.”

Roczen would lose second to Sexton late in the final race, but his 2-2-3 scores on the night were good enough for second overall.

Ken Roczen at AMA Supercross Series Round 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“One word, survival,” said Roczen on how he approached the track. “This track can bite you so quick. So, you kind of have to wait a little bit and I think it was more wet and saturated than it was last year. Last year, I feel like the ruts were a little bit more consistent. So, you have to approach these races… First off, start, we always talk about starts—you have to get the start in these ones. But at the same time, you gotta just really pick your battles.”

While Sexton would finish third on the night behind 3-3-2 finishes, he knows an early season hand injury and subsequent lack of ability to test on his new bike have affected him in his 450SX title defense.

“As you guys have seen this season, I haven't been super great but I feel like we're getting better and I'm able to do motos during the week now and kind of get back to how I have normally trained,” he said. “But yeah, with the bike, it's been a big change. We still have some room for improvement for sure, but we're on the right path. We're just gonna try and keep inching closer with these final rounds and yeah, just give it my best every weekend.”

Chase Sexton at AMA Supercross Series Round 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Behind his fifth win in 10 rounds, Jett now holds a 21 point gap over second place Copper Webb.

Entering the fifth round of the 250SX East Region on Saturday, a chaotic title fight had a chance to become clearer. Behind back-to-back wins Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle held a narrow one-point gap over Cameron McAdoo in the championship, but Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Pierce Brown and Haiden Deegan were all in the picture.

The first blemish on the night came from Vialle. In the first main, McAdoo was holding to a slim 2.3 second lead over Vialle late in the race when the points leader went down in the whoops and ended up finishing fourth behind McAdoo, Deegan and Seth Hammaker. In the second main it was once again the trio of Deegan, McAdoo and Vialle fighting for the win. After getting around early leader Jalek Swoll, Deegan continued to open a gap over McAdoo and Vialle and took the second main of the night. Behind their 1-2 and 2-1 finishes, McAdoo and Deegan entered the third main tied in points.

There was a big shakeup at the start of the third race when Deegan hit a Tuff Block and went down. Vialle grabbed the early lead and ran away with the third race win, McAdoo was able to move up to third in the final race to take the overall.

Tom Vialle at AMA Supercross Series Round 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I was behind Pierce [Brown] and I had some available pace, I had no clue where Haiden was, but I knew if Haiden got to the board [into the top five] I had to go,” said McAdoo. “I had to stay locked in, I quit hitting the triples in the rhythm lanes, but I was still racing it. In the past that’s maybe what cost me off guard before, not being locked in. I was focused on racing the track, but I also knew what was going on around me.”

Despite his crash in the first main, Vialle was able to take second overall ahead of Deegan behind 4-3-1 finishes.

“I feel way better this year and I feel like right now I feel pretty good on the bike,” he said after the race. “I had good starts tonight, I’m a little bit frustrated with the crash in the first moto. I tried to slow down in the whoops and super fast I tipped over. I’m really happy I won the third race. I was kind of a little bit back from those two guys. I was kind of a bit back from those two guys so I really wanted to win the last one. I had a pretty good start, and I was riding good to the end.”

Pierce Brown at AMA Supercross Series Round 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Pierce Brown stayed in the title hunt as he rebounded from a 12th in the first main to go 4-2 and claim fourth overall.

“The second two were better with a fourth and a second, so I just need to eliminate those mistakes and we will get there,” he said. “It was a good way to finish the night in second, and we will keep pushing from here!"

Behind his win, McAdoo now holds a two-point lead in the championship over Vialle. Brown sits third in points, 11 behind McAdoo. The 250SX East Region now goes on break before returning April 13 in Foxborough, MA.

Round 11 of the AMA Supercross Championship returns to Lumen Field in Seattle, WA, next Saturday, March 23.

01 450SX Results

Jett Lawrence 1-1-1 Ken Roczen 2-2-3 Chase Sexton 3-3-2 Jason Anderson 5-6-6 Cooper Webb 8-5-4 Aaron Plessinger 6-4-9 Eli Tomac 4-7-10 Justin Barcia 7-9-6 Malcolm Stewart 9-8-8 Justin Cooper 11-11-7

02 250SX East Region Results

Cameron McAdoo 1-2-3 Tom Vialle 4-3-1 Haiden Deegan 2-1-6 Pierce Brown 12-4-2 Coty Schock 5-8-8 Nick Romano 8-10-5 Jeremy Martin 7-9-7 Chance Hymas 9-5-11 Seth Hammaker 3-14-9 Daxton Bennick 11-15-4

03 450SX Point Standings

Jett Lawrence 210 Cooper Webb 189 Chase Sexton 185 Ken Roczen 175 Eli Tomac 174 Jason Anderson 165 Aaron Plessinger 162 Justin Cooper 120 Justin Barcia 109 Dylan Ferrandis 107

04 250SX East Region Point Standings

Cameron McAdoo 98 Tom Vialle 96 Pierce Brown 87 Haiden Deegan 82 Coty Schock 79 Seth Hammaker 72 Daxton Bennick 71 Max Anstie 62 Chance Hymas 60 Jalek Swoll 58