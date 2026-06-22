These are the top 10 fastest cars in Forza Horizon 6

The Forza Horizon series has long been known for its eclectic range of cars. From sluggish hatchbacks and retro classics through to the latest and greatest hypercars and drifting machines, the roster has always catered to a wide audience. For the most part, though, players typically lean towards hopping into the fastest cars to set new records on PR stunts and beat out opponents in races. This article will outline the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 6 that you can get your hands on.

A quick note: the cars listed here are the fastest ‘stock’ cars. In other words, we’re not looking at cars that can be tuned to exceed ridiculous top speeds. Those looking for the fastest car after tuning should look for the Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT-Apex (AE86) Forza Edition.

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Rather than simply listing the cars with the highest ‘speed’ stats, acceleration and launch have also been taken into account. These stats are just as important in making a car feel fast as the top speed it can reach.

01 Nissan GT-R Black Edition (R35) Forza Edition

The Nissan GT-R Black Edition (R35) Forza Edition is as quick as they come © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 10

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

Tens across the board of speed-related stats make this an easy inclusion. The Forza Edition of the GT-R Black Edition is, without a doubt, the fastest car in Forza Horizon 6 that you can get without having to dive into tuning. Its top speed of 304.8mph [490.5kph] makes it the fastest ‘stock’ car in the game, even if the Forza Edition benefits from additional developer tuning.

It can only be obtained as a random Aftermarket purchase from somewhere on the map, or as a prize from a wheelspin, making it very rare. Other players may put it up for auction, but this often costs millions of credits, and any listings disappear incredibly quickly.

02 Zenvo TSR-S

The Zenvo TSR-S is seriously fast and a great all-rounder © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 9.2

Acceleration: 7.6

Launch: 8.3

The Zenvo TSR-S’ prowess comes in its stats. Not just in speed, but across the board. Combining a top speed of over 200mph [322kph] and respectable acceleration and launch, with 9.1 in handling and 10 in braking, the TSR-S is one of the best cars in Forza Horizon 6.

The handling, in particular, makes it an appealing option for tackling speed trap challenges. If the top speed really is an issue, it can be pushed further with extensive tuning. Even without it, this is one of the fastest cars for proper racing.

03 Lamborghini Revuelto

The Revuelto makes up for top speed with unrivalled acceleration and launch © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 8.6

Acceleration: 9.9

Launch: 10

Despite not having a chart-topping speed stat, the Lamborghini Revuelto makes up for it with unrivaled acceleration and launch stats. The all-wheel drive system delivers a 9.9 in acceleration and flawless off-the-line launch, making it great for straight-line drag racing over shorter distances.

That being said, it does begin to fade over long distances once its top speed of 217mph [349kph] starts to pale in comparison to the competition. Regardless, the Revuelto feels fast and can more than hold its own in races with plenty of corners.

04 Koenigsegg Gemera

The Gemera is a great car for getting three stars on PR stunts © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 10

Acceleration: 9.7

Launch: 10

The Koenigsegg Gemera has the second-best combination of speed, acceleration and launch on this list. An all-wheel-drive monster with 1451 horsepower, the Gemera combines a 272mph [438kph] top speed with impressive off-the-line acceleration and launch. Not every player will be able to get it, though, as it can only be obtained via Forza Horizon 6’s Car Pass at the time of writing.

That being said, if you do have it at your disposal, it’s an excellent option for PR stunts. The Gemera can get up to over 200mph in time for most danger signs and speed traps that have a straight lineup. It’s also a great option for supercar street races and general road racing thanks to its ability to swiftly shift through the gears.

All that speed does come at the cost of handling at 7.1. This makes it the joint second-worst Koenigsegg for handling available in the game.

05 Ferrari FXX / FXX-K EVO “Welcome Pack”

The Ferrari FXX-K EVO is tough to beat in road races © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 8.7 / 8.1

Acceleration: 8.1 / 8.7

Launch: 8.9 / 9.4

This entry is a bit of a two-for-one, purely down to the fact that the Ferrari FXX and FXX-K EVO “Welcome Pack” essentially switch two of their stats around.

The standard FXX favors all-out speed at the cost of acceleration and launch, whereas the FXX-K EVO “Welcome Pack” edition takes a sliver off the top speed to help the car accelerate to it faster. The off-the-line launch of the EVO is particularly useful for circuit racing with lots of corners, as you can power out of them far faster than the competition.

While it may seem controversial to include the FXXs over the LaFerrari with its 9.4 speed, 7.2 acceleration and 7.9 launch, the FXX feels like the ultimate track day toy thanks to its far superior handling and launch.

06 Koenigsegg Jesko

The fan favourite from Forza Horizon 5 returns and is as fast as ever © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 10

Acceleration: 6.5

Launch: 7

Yes, it’s another Koenigsegg. The Jesko was a fan favorite back in Forza Horizon 5 thanks to its dominant speed and handling stats, and those characteristics are as strong as ever in Forza Horizon 6.

Combining a max speed of 284mph [457kph] (which can be improved further with the right tuning) and exceptional handling, the Jesko is one of the best cars for road racing. Its acceleration stat does mean it can feel a little sluggish initially, but once it gets traction, it can keep up with most other cars.

07 Koenigsegg Agera RS

The middle of the pack Koenigsegg out of the three on this list © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 10

Acceleration: 6.6

Launch: 7.1

It’s the third Koenigsegg on the list, but the Swedish manufacturer makes some seriously fast supercars. While not as impressive as the Gemera in terms of speed-based stats, it offers superior handling to its newer counterpart.

It sits squarely in the middle of the Gemera and the Jesko, offering better handling than the Gemera at the cost of acceleration, but marginally better acceleration than the Jesko for a dip in handling.

It also sits in the middle of the three for top speed, with a staggering 275mph [443kph], just shy of the Jesko’s 284mph [457kph], but beating out the Gemera’s 272mph [438kph]. It can be purchased from the Auction House for 2.9 million credits.

08 Hennessey Venom F5

The fastest stock vehicle in Forza Horizon 6, Forza Editions excluded © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 10

Acceleration: 6.5

Launch: 7

The Hennessey Venom F5 has the highest max speed of any stock vehicle in Forza Horizon 6, with a whopping 304.7mph [490kph]. Even more impressive is the fact that the Venom F5 actually handles corners relatively well. This makes it one of the strongest options for races and PR stunts that you’re struggling to get three stars in and require outright speed.

It can be purchased from the Autoshow for 2.05 million credits, or from the Auction House if you’re looking to get a discount. The cheapest way of obtaining it is via a wheelspin, but you’ll need to have luck on your side for that.

09 Porsche 918 Spyder

Two electric motors combined with a V8 = exceptional speed and acceleration © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 8.8

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

Despite not having the highest max speed, the Porsche 918 Spyder benefits from maxed-out acceleration and launch stats. This means it can get up to its max speed of 243mph [391kph] with relative ease, making it a solid option for both races and PR stunts.

That being said, on particularly long straights or with some smart handling on the highways of Tokyo, other cars are likely to eventually outpace it, but it’s a solid all-around speed machine, all the same.

10 Mazda MX-5 Miata Forza Edition

The MX-5 Miata Forza Edition is so fast it struggles for grip off the line © Xbox Game Studios

Speed: 9.4

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 4.8

The MX-5 Miata Forza Edition is a complete rework of the stock vehicle. It can be found as an Aftermarket purchase on the map for 450,000 credits. Its twin-turbocharged V10 bursts out of the hood, and it's got so much power in such a lightweight shell that it struggles for traction off the line.

It also has pretty terrible handling in general, making it purely a straight-line speed demon. But if you’re looking for a vehicle that can get up to speed and fire itself off Danger Signs or tackle those speed cameras on straight roads, this is a great option.