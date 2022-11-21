Top 10 surf spots in New Jersey

In New Jersey, the waves are best in the middle of the winter , when air temperatures drop below freezing and water temperatures hover around 40°C. Most surfers wouldn’t envy these conditions… when the water is so cold that going under can make you nauseous… but most surfers aren’t from New Jersey.

This dedicated group looks forward to cold days that bring world-class surf with no crowds. Some even plan their life around having time off in the fall and winter, like commercial fisherman and surfer Nick Rossi . “Those cold, overhead, offshore days are what I live for. I have traveled all over the world to surf, and not much compares to a good day in Jersey,” he says.

10 Top Surf Spots in New Jersey

Participants surf at Red Bull Foam Wreckers in Ocean City, New Jersey © Pat Nolan / Red Bull Content Pool

In the summer, the Jersey Shore is a different world. It’s one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world for families and party animals. Even though the water is crowded, surfers flock to cruise the waves. Which ones stand out? Here are 10 of the best surf sports in New Jersey.

01 Inlet Beach, Manasquan

One of the best-known surf breaks on the east coast, Manasquan Inlet breaks pretty much any time there’s a swell in the Atlantic. The large man-made jetty collects ocean swell into a powerful right wedge ranging from 2 feet to 20 feet. It’s one of the most crowded waves on the east coast as well since the reliable rip current next to the jetty allows surfers of all levels to drift out to the peak. But don't let the easy paddle out fool you. It can be dangerous for beginners, who are already battling the crowds to catch a wave.

02 L Jetty, Avon

The L Jetty in Avon is another fun wave, but you’ve got to catch it on the right day at the right time. It only breaks on south swells, which means it’s best in the summer. If the tide is low, the L-shaped jetty creates a large cover where kids often play in the water and chase fish. Since it’s heavily affected by the tide, make sure to plan and be there on the low-mid tide when there are light winds.

03 16th Ave, Belmar

This stretch of beach produces the big, hollow barrels that expert surfers dream about. The beach breaks on all swells and tides so that you can score year-round. But be aware that in the summer, Belmar is one of the most popular vacation towns on the Jersey Shore. The crowd thins out in the off-season and leaves only the top surfers who travel from around the region to surf this consistently barreling wave.

04 Bay Head

Bay Head is a large stretch of beach broken up by short jetties which produce barreling waves. This beach is good all year round and works on almost any swell. The crowd is thick with local rippers, so be mindful of that when picking where to surf. The waves here can be good from waist-high to double overhead.

05 Seaside Park

Seaside Park, just south of Seaside Heights, the now-infamous location of MTV’s The Jersey Shore, is a south swell magnet. While most breaks in Jersey work on all swells, Seaside Park will amplify south swells more than other breaks. It’s generally not as heavy as other waves, with fewer barrels but more rippable rights, so the crowd is less intimidating for beginners and visitors. It’s best surfed at mid-tide on a south swell of any size.

06 Nuns Beach, Stone Harbor

Nuns Beach is the rare sandbar in New Jersey that is best during the summer. As it mainly picks up small south swells, it can produce waves on most summer days. It works just as well with groundswell as with windswell, so this is a consistently breaking wave. Be mindful of strong rip currents and rocks.

07 Broadway Beach, Cape May

Broadway Beach is located in the popular vacation town of Cape May. It’s a beach break that picks up most swells. Even though it can get good in the summer, the beach is closed to surfing since it’s such a popular destination for beach-goers and swimmers. This town gets packed, and Broadway is at the center of it. So better to wait for the colder months. You’ll be in good company as there will probably be a lot of good surfers here on an epic day!

08 The Seawall, Brigantine

Located at the former site of a haunted castle and fishing pier, this spot is best on a northeast swell when the lefts line up to produce nice shoulder-to-head high peelers. The wave is more gentle than some of the other steep barreling beach breaks in New Jersey. But beware of the submerged pilings - remnants of the former fishing pier. This beach stays open to surfers even in the summer, but only through paid access with a beach tag.

09 Crystals, Atlantic City

At the last beach in Atlantic City, you will find this jetty setup that produces good waves on all swells. This quirky wave has a unique cast of obstacles to be aware of–from fishermen to people ending a long night out at the same time as your sunrise session. Still, it’s worth it for a consistent wave, which is few and far between on the east coast.

10 32nd Street, Longport

32nd Street in Longport is a rock jetty that creates solid lefts and rights. It works on all swells from head to well overhead. This wave is best on bigger swells and requires very specific conditions to break. But since it’s a bit off the beaten path, it’s worth a trip for anyone looking for a less crowded lineup with more friendly surfers than other spots in northern Jersey.

Ben Gravy © Pat Nolan / Red Bull Content Pool

The Jersey Shore is not only one of the most well-known beach vacation destinations in the US, it’s also a great place to surf. This area draws a fun-loving crowd and has produced unconventional professional surfers like Ben Gravy. Gravy set out to surf in all 50 states, starting with his home in New Jersey. Contests like Red Bull Foam Wreckers in Ocean City capture the fun-and-mayhem-loving spirit of the Jersey Shore.