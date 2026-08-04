What makes Texas country music so special? Red Bull Jukebox Texas

From the outside, one might assume that Texans listen to a lot of country music, it being a Southern state with a lot (a lot!) of

Less commonly understood, though, is not only does Texas have a lot of country music fans, it has its own country music tradition that has mostly developed in parallel - and occasionally at odds - with the better known lineage on Nashville's Music Row. It began back in the '30s and '40s with Western swing, and evolved with the outlaws - Willie, Waylon and the boys - and neotraditional acts to the red dirt movement of the '90s, '00s and today; Texas country music has its own charts and its own radio stations, and runs on mostly independent artists who make their living touring largely within the state (and Oklahoma and New Mexico).