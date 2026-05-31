RE KAOFELA: The Night Africa Answered

You could have called it a friendly. The record books will call it that. But nobody inside Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night was treating it as one — least of all the eleven men in yellow and blue who tore into a Bundesliga side with the kind of territorial ferocity that wins CAF Champions Leagues.

Mamelodi Sundowns 3, RB Leipzig 1. African champions over European giants. But on a night when the local team took a first-half sucker punch and came back swinging to score three without reply, the energy inside Atteridgeville felt less like a celebration of a scoreline and more like a declaration of something bigger.

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01 FIRST HALF: GERMAN EFFICIENCY MEETS SOUTH AFRICAN SOUL

The match kicked off at a pace that surprised everyone. The South African side played without fear, pressing high as though they were defending a continental title.

But it was the visitors who scored first. The Bundesliga side found the breakthrough courtesy of Samba Konaté in the 22nd minute, heading into the half-time tunnel leading 1-0. The goal came from a midfield recovery, converted through a lightning-fast counter-attack.

Leipzig grew increasingly comfortable after the goal, playing with greater composure, finding dangerous spaces on the counter. Masandawana were battling hard but running into a German defensive wall every time they pushed forward. They went in at the break 0-1 down, but the atmosphere said they weren't done.

RB Leipzig face Mamelodi Sundowns in Red Bull-packed Pretoria showdown © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

02 HALF-TIME: SAM SAM TAKES THE STAGE

While both benches regrouped, Lucas Moripe got a different kind of show.

Sam Sam Red Bull stunt at RB Leipzig vs Mamelodi Sundowns match © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sam took the floor. Or rather, the pitch. The BMW E30 Gusheshe screaming, tyre smoke rolling through the floodlights, and 30-plus years of South African street culture distilled into five minutes of pure showmanship. The crowd lost themselves in it.

03 SECOND HALF: SUNDOWNS TURN THE LIGHTS ON

Masandawana came back strongly after the break. In the 48th minute, Bennet Mokoena's effort was saved by Péter Gulácsi. Tashreeq Matthews came closest in the 50th minute when his effort from the right hit the post.

The pressure was relentless, and when coach Miguel Cardoso introduced Brayan León for Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos for Katlego Ntsabeleng, the game shifted completely. Tashreeq Matthews teed up León for a cool finish at the near post in the 76th minute — one-all, the momentum entirely with the hosts, the stadium shaking.

RB Leipzig vs Mamelodi Sundowns © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

With two minutes left, an inch-perfect cross by Santos picked out León, who back-heeled it in off the far post to complete his brace. Leipzig, had no answer for a Sundowns side who simply refused to lose.

The lively Bennet Mokoena got his name on the score sheet in stoppage time to round off the scoring and seal the comeback win. 3-1. Full-time. Job done.

WHAT THIS NIGHT MEANT

Before kick-off, Werner had said he wanted to "give the people here something to enjoy" and predicted it would be "a brilliant experience." He got both — just not the result.

For Sundowns, this was never just a post-season friendly. It was a statement. Five days after lifting the CAF Champions League, missing their first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, half their Bafana Bafana core on World Cup duty, and still playing with continental champions' energy. They went behind and came back. Because that's what they do.

For RB Leipzig, the night delivered everything Werner promised. A passionate crowd. An opponent who gave them nothing for free. An academy prodigy scoring on Africa's big stage. And a glimpse of what this club looks like in two years — because Konaté, Harder, Bakayoko, Gomis and the rest of that touring party are going to be very loud names in European football.

Re Kaofela. All together.