Casati Brothers Make History at Red Bull King of the Air

The 2025 Red Bull King of the Air delivered a fairytale finish at Kite Beach, Bloubergstrand, as Italian brothers Lorenzo and Leonardo Casati made history by facing off in an unforgettable final showdown that saw the older sibling claim his second King of the Air title.

In a competition defined by youth, determination and family legacy, the Open Division final became a watershed moment for Big Air kiteboarding, marking the first time two brothers have battled for the sport’s most prestigious crown.

Leonardo Casati shines at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025 © Keenan Meyer / Red Bull Content Pool

A Family Affair for the Ages

The 15-minute, three-rider final delivered nonstop action, culminating in 20-year-old Lorenzo Casati clinching victory with 34.02 points. He held off a fierce challenge from his 16-year-old brother Leonardo, who scored 31.12, while Dutch rider Cohan Van Dijk rounded out the podium with 27.18. Leonardo’s runner-up finish was remarkable—not only was it his debut at the event, but at just 16 years, 5 months, and 16 days old, he became the youngest finalist in King of the Air history, surpassing Jamie Overbeek’s 2022 record.

For much of the heat, it looked like the younger Casati might snatch victory, piling pressure on his older brother with composed, high-scoring moves. But Lorenzo, with the cool-headed experience of a former champion, answered back with a critical kiteloop-boardloop combo, before unleashing a massive move at 17:39 that effectively sealed the win. He added more tricks right at the buzzer to secure his second King of the Air crown.

“It’s the best to share it with my brother and father—a dream come true to win the three biggest competitions in the year,” said Lorenzo, emotional in victory. “I’m even more motivated to push with my brother in the water. I have to thank my dad—without him I wouldn’t be here today—and thanks to my sponsors and the public here.”

Their father, watching from the beach, witnessed a moment that transcended the sport, a shared dream realized through years of hard work and devotion.

01 Women’s Division: Lambrecht Claims Crown in a Thriller

If the Open final was about family legacy, the Women’s final was about razor-thin margins and sheer competitive fire.

Nathalie Lambrecht celebrates Red Bull King Of The Air victory in Cape Town © Keenan Meyer / Red Bull Content Pool

Sweden’s Nathalie Lambrecht edged the Netherlands’ Zara Hoogenraad by just 0.55 points (26.92 to 26.37) in one of the closest Women’s finals in event history. Slovenia’s Lana Herman, the injury replacement who captured hearts throughout the event, finished third with 23.73 points.

Hoogenraad, who battled through a tough semifinal to reach her second straight final, pushed Lambrecht to the edge. But the Swede’s consistency and technical precision—highlighted by a 7.52-point KiteLoop Board Off—gave her just enough to claim the win.

“This is amazing,” Lambrecht said after the final. “Thanks to my coach, my sponsors... I’m still trying to take this all in.” Herman’s unexpected rise from alternate to podium finisher became one of the event’s most inspiring stories, a testament to perseverance and preparation meeting opportunity.

02 Real-Time Impression Score Innovations

The 2025 edition also introduced a major innovation in how fans experienced the competition. The revamped live Impression Score provided spectators with unprecedented insight into riders’ style, variety, and trick execution in real-time—making the judging process more transparent and engaging for both live audiences and online viewers.

Cohan van Dijk soars at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025 © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

This advancement was widely praised for bringing fans even closer to the sport and adding a new layer of drama to every heat.

03 A Contest for the Ages

From defending champion Andrea Principi’s shock exit in Round 3 to Leonardo Casati’s remarkable debut, and Lambrecht’s razor-edge win in the Women’s Division, the 2025 Red Bull King of the Air delivered every kind of drama kiteboarding fans could ask for.

Even through weather delays and abandoned heats, the spirit of the event remained unshaken. And when the winds finally aligned, they carried stories that will live on in Big Air history.

The Casati brothers didn’t just share a podium—they elevated the sport. They reminded us that the biggest victories often mean the most when they’re shared.

As Sports Director Sergio Cantagalli said at the start: “Unpredictable, but that’s Red Bull King of the Air.”

And in the end, one image said it all: two brothers, one trophy, and a father’s dream realized—twice—on the shores of Cape Town.