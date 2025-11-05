Red Bull King of The Air 2025: Rider List

With a weather window scheduled from November 22 to December 7, 2025, this Red Bull King of The Air fleet brings together defending champions, qualifier victors and breakthrough talents in what promises to be one of the most competitive editions in the event's storied history.

01 REIGNING CHAMPION RETURNS TO DEFEND THE CROWN

Leading the charge is Andrea Principi (20, Italy), the back-to-back champion who dominated in 2023 and 2024. The Italian maestro cemented his status as the rider to beat by not only defending his title but also winning the Porto Pollo qualifier in October 2025—despite competing with a broken board in the semifinals. Principi's consistency and technical brilliance have set a new standard in Big Air kiteboarding.

Joining him will be Lorenzo Casati (19, Italy), the 2022 champion and 2024 runner-up who has proven himself as one of the sport's most explosive talents. Casati dominated the Tarifa qualifier in June 2025, being the only rider to score over 30 points in every heat and landing the highest-scoring trick of the entire event. Also returning to the battlefield is Luca Ceruti (22, South Africa), who made history in 2024 as the first South African to reach the podium with his third-place finish, a moment that electrified the home crowd.

QUALIFIER CHAMPIONS EARN THEIR GOLDEN TICKETS

"It's been a year of powerful progression for the Red Bull King of the Air 2025, started with the Qualifier Series, which has ignited the global kiteboarding scene through three high-energy stops: Tarifa (Spain), Cold Hawaii (Denmark), and Porto Pollo (Sardinia, Italy)," explained Sergio Cantagalli, Red Bull King of the Air Sports Director. "Each event came with its own strong identity and extreme weather challenges, showcasing world-class performances and delivering a top-tier selection of riders ready for the grand finale in Cape Town."

The 2025 qualifier series delivered dramatic performances across three continents, with several riders punching their tickets to Cape Town through jaw-dropping displays of aerial mastery.

Charles Brodel (26, France) secured his spot by finishing second to Principi at the intense Porto Pollo qualifier in Sardinia, where Mediterranean winds and technical conditions separated contenders from pretenders. The experienced Frenchman's consistent performance under pressure earned him a well-deserved return to the main stage.

Eliott Bouton (18, France) rounded out the Porto Pollo podium in third place, showcasing the fearless approach that has made him one of France's most exciting young prospects. At just 18, Bouton represents the new wave of riders pushing boundaries with unprecedented aggression and innovation.

02 YOUNGEST COMPETITOR MAKES HISTORY

Among the most remarkable qualifiers is Leonardo Casati (16, Italy), who becomes one of the youngest riders ever to compete at Red Bull King of the Air. The younger brother of two-time finalist Lorenzo Casati, Leonardo has been turning heads with his mature approach and technical skill that belies his age. The Casati brothers competing together adds a compelling family rivalry storyline to this year's competition.

03 INTERNATIONAL FLAVOUR WITH GLOBAL TALENT

The 2025 fleet represents nine nations, with particularly strong contingents from the Netherlands (5 riders), Italy (4 riders), France (3 riders), and a powerful South African trio defending home turf.

Notable returning competitors include: Giel Vlugt (30, Netherlands) – The veteran brings invaluable experience as the eldest competitor in the fleet Stino Mul (23, Netherlands) – A consistent performer known for technical precision Cohan Van Dijk (23, Netherlands) – Part of the Dutch powerhouse contingent Timo Boersema (23, Netherlands) – Another experienced campaigner from the Netherlands

04 AMERICAN POWER RETURNS

Two of the most exciting riders from the United States return to Cape Town: Zac Adams (17, USA) – The teenage sensation who won the Mystic Most Extreme Move award in 2024 with his highly innovative kite loop rotational board flip. At just 17, Adams continues to push what's possible with fearless creativity Parker Sage (20, USA) – Bringing American Big Air style back to the competition

05 FRESH FACES AND RISING STARS

The 2025 lineup features several exciting additions: Baptiste Jacquemain (19, France) – Young French talent making his King of the Air debut Jeremy Burlando (20, Spain) – Representing Spanish kiteboarding with local qualifier experience Josh Gillitt (20, South Africa) – Another local hopeful looking to follow in Ceruti's footsteps Jason van der Spuy (24, South Africa) – Adding depth to the South African contingent Shahar Tsabary (17, Portugal) – One of the youngest competitors bringing fresh energy Kimo Verkerk (NED) - Another Dutch youngster following the legacy.

Saffa Luca Ceruti soars to 3rd at Red Bull King of the Air in Cape Town © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

06 A NEW ERA OF YOUTH AND PROGRESSION

"A new generation of international kiteboarders is rising fast, young, fearless, and determined to make their mark in the King of the Air universe," said Sergio Cantagalli, Red Bull King of the Air Sports Director. "Their relentless drive is pushing the boundaries of the sport, fueling a technical and creative evolution that's taking kiteboarding to the very edge of what's possible."

The youth movement is undeniable: 11 of the 18 riders are aged 20 or younger, with four teenagers in the mix. Yet they'll compete alongside experienced campaigners who bring tactical awareness and years of big-air expertise.

WOMEN’S DIVISION RETURNS WITH STACKED LINEUP

For the second time in event history, Red Bull King of the Air will host a dedicated Women’s Division, spotlighting the incredible progression and talent in women’s Big Air kiteboarding. Leading the charge is Francesca Maini (23, United Kingdom), the reigning women's champion, back to defend her title with unmatched style and composure.

Francesca Maini © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

Joining her in Cape Town are some of the sport’s most exciting female athletes:

Mikaili Sol (20, Brazil) – A multi-time freestyle world champion making her Big Air mark

Nathalie Lambrecht (27, Sweden) – Known for her aggressive boosts and fearless trick selection

Pippa Van Iersel (26, Netherlands) – One of the most experienced Big Air competitors in the fleet

Svenja Zoé Peters (22, Germany) – Bringing explosive energy and rising star potential

Zara Hoogenraad (32, Netherlands) – A consistent performer with podium potential

07 WHAT'S AT STAKE

Kite Beach in Cape Town remains the ultimate proving ground for Big Air kiteboarding. With consistent winds averaging 30 knots during the November-December window and perfect swell conditions, the venue offers riders the canvas to paint their most extreme aerial masterpieces against the stunning backdrop of Table Mountain.

The competition format remains unchanged: organizers will call the event 48 hours in advance when optimal conditions arrive—winds of at least 25 knots paired with the right swell. When nature delivers, the world's best will have just hours to prove they deserve to be crowned King of the Air.

"Expectations for Cape Town are sky-high: the stage is set for breathtaking action, innovation, and pure spectacle," Cantagalli emphasized. "The global kiteboarding community is counting down to the most anticipated event of the year — and we're ready to play our part in celebrating the passion, progression, and unstoppable energy that define this incredible sport."

Lorenzo Casati © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

For Principi, a third consecutive title would cement his legacy as one of the greatest Big Air riders of all time. For Lorenzo Casati, redemption after two runner-up finishes. For Ceruti, the chance to win on home soil. For the teenagers like Adams, Leonardo Casati, and Tsabary, an opportunity to announce themselves on kiteboarding's biggest stage.

And for the sport itself, Red Bull King of the Air 2025 promises to showcase the explosive progression, technical innovation, and sheer courage that continues to redefine what's possible when wind, waves, and human ambition collide.