Siya Kolisi Brings Red Bull Roots Rugby Clinic Back to Gqeberha

The clinic welcomed 130 enthusiastic 18-year-old and older male and female players from across the Eastern Cape, offering them a unique opportunity to learn from Kolisi and a talented group of coaches. The day-long event blended technical skill-building with powerful messages of inspiration and community.

Working alongside the African Bombers Rugby Club, the clinic was more than just a day of drills—it was a talent-scouting ground for NMMU's first-team coaches, who kept a close eye on the young athletes. From tackling techniques to game strategy, players were put through their paces, but it was the mentorship and shared wisdom from Kolisi and his team that left a lasting impact.

Listen to the leader © Nick Muzik / Red Bull Content Pool

Reflecting on the day, Kolisi captured the heart of the initiative: "Kids do want to play sport. Kids do want to participate in stuff. We just need to create opportunities. Rugby is for everyone. Sport is for everyone. The best thing about today is that we’re bringing rugby back to the community—going back to the roots."

Red Bull Roots 2024 © Nick Muzik / Red Bull Content Pool

Kolisi’s passion for grassroots rugby is well known, and it shone through during the clinic. "I'm passionate about grassroots rugby because that's where it all started for me," he said. "There are so many young rugby players with so much passion for the game. Just to create that opportunity and make it a little better for the kids than it was for me—that’s what it’s about."

Beyond the technical skills, Kolisi stressed the values rugby instills in its players. "The more people have access to rugby, the more people play rugby, the bigger the pool of talent you can work from," he added, emphasizing the importance of access and opportunity in growing the game.

The future of SA rugby is bright © Nick Muzik / Red Bull Content Pool

For the young players, the day was a rare chance not only to sharpen their rugby skills but also to find motivation in Kolisi's personal story of perseverance and success. His message was clear:

When you leave here today, I want you to walk tall, walk strong, and work with confidence. There are rough diamonds out there—they just need to be nurtured and polished Siya Kolisi