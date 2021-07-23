5 South African Dance Styles explained

IsiPantsula is a South African energetic dance style that emerged in the 1950’s and 1960’s, it emerged as a response to forced removals implemented by the Apartheid Government. The dance style began in two Townships in Johannesburg, Alexandra and Sophiatown. The Pantsula dance style was used as an expression of resistance against the Apartheid Government during political struggles in South Africa. Panstula has an interesting technique, the dance style is quick stepping, there is an influence of tap dancing, there are everyday gestures included such as the rolling of dice, the dancers have on the spot rhythmic footwork. The style of dressing is as important as the dancing in isiPantsula. Pantsula dancers move to Kwaito and House music. There is also an element of whistling. IsiPantsula is mostly performed by male dancers but there is a growing number of female dancers. Dancers such as

, Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa 2018 winner keeps IsiPantsula alive by teaching the next generation and making sure that Pantsula fashion remains relevant and moving with the times.