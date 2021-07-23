5 South African Dance Styles explained

South Africans are strongly connected to music and dance; and dance in SA is versatile and energetic. The country has different dance styles that each tell a story, whether it began as a response to oppression or if it is about simply having fun at groove. South African dance sets trends with its unique dance styles. Here are but a handful that make up the country's rich tapestry of dance:
IsiPantsula
IsiPantsula is a South African energetic dance style that emerged in the 1950’s and 1960’s, it emerged as a response to forced removals implemented by the Apartheid Government. The dance style began in two Townships in Johannesburg, Alexandra and Sophiatown. The Pantsula dance style was used as an expression of resistance against the Apartheid Government during political struggles in South Africa. Panstula has an interesting technique, the dance style is quick stepping, there is an influence of tap dancing, there are everyday gestures included such as the rolling of dice, the dancers have on the spot rhythmic footwork. The style of dressing is as important as the dancing in isiPantsula. Pantsula dancers move to Kwaito and House music. There is also an element of whistling. IsiPantsula is mostly performed by male dancers but there is a growing number of female dancers. Dancers such as Tebza Diphehlo, Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa 2018 winner keeps IsiPantsula alive by teaching the next generation and making sure that Pantsula fashion remains relevant and moving with the times.
Amapiano
Amapiano is Zulu for “The Pianos”, the genre is often referred to as “The Yanos”. Amapiano is a stye of House music that emerged in South Africa recently, in 2012. The genre is a combination of deep house, Jazz and Lounge music, the sound can easily be identified by its high-pitched piano melodies. The emerging of the Amapiano genre sparked the Amapiano dance style. The dance style has quick step moves and body popping. The Amapiano genre is fast becoming huge all over the world, social media dancers are getting involved in viral trends that are pioneered by Amapiano dance styles on platforms such as Tik Tok. Amapiano has created trending dance moves such as “the pouncing cat”, the “Zekethe” and the famous “Dakiwe challenge”. Bontle Modiselle is a versatile dancer who also dabbles in the Amapiano dance style and is currently working with Red Bull on Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021.
Bhenga/Gqom
Gqom is a Zulu word meaning drum or hitting a drum. Gqom emerged in Durban, the genre is a minimal form of House music, the genre has beats that have a raw and repetitive sound. With the Gqom genre came a dance style called Bhenga, dancers “bhenga” to the repetitive raw beats of qgom music. With this dance style, the aim is to grab the audience’s attention, to seem flexible as a dancer. The dance style has moves of wavy arms, toe tapping and wobbly knees. The dance style requires proper footwork. Gqom is associated with different dance moves such as the “gwara-gwara” and the “Vosho” made famous by “Gqom Queen” Babes Wodumo.
Breaking
Breaking is also referred to as b-boying/girling. This is can be described as an athletic style of street dance and its origins can be traced back to the United States. Breakdancing mainly consists of 4 kinds of movement: power moves, toprock, downrock and freezes. The dance style focuses mostly on moves that are on the ground. Breaking uses songs that contain drum breaks, hip hop music, funk, and breakbeat music. Breaking is still a relevant dance style in South Africa. Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa 2019 winner, Lee Shane is one of the versatile dancers who make Breaking look like a breeze.
S’bujwa
Is’bujwa was invented in the 1990’s, it was invented by young experimental dancers from Soweto. Is’bujwa is free style, the dance style incorporates some elements of Hip Hop, Jive and isiPantsula. As time went by, in the 2000s I’sbujwa got merged with house music to be able to create its own different identity. The dance style is very energetic, it requires every muscle in the dancer’s body to work to complete the moves, the dance style requires a lot of creativity from dancers. Dancers such as Limpopo Boy have taken Is’bujwa to the world, in 2019 Limpopo Boy participated in the Red Bull Dance Your style competition and now he will be traveling around the country with other great dancers hosting workshops and battles for Red Bull Dance Your Style.
