Arda Saatçi is running 14 marathons in 4 days – inside the 600 km ultrarun

From Death Valley to the Pacific coast, Arda Saatçi is attempting to cover 600km in less than 96 hours. The route takes him from Badwater Basin, the lowest point in the United States, to Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles under constant livestream coverage .

The challenge, known as Red Bull Cyborg Season – Ultra 600 , is a multi-day endurance project built around heat, fatigue and long-distance performance. Temperatures in Death Valley can climb towards 50°C during the day, while the road surface itself radiates additional heat back into the body. Watch how he's getting on right now in the player below:

The distance alone is extreme. But the real difficulty comes from managing movement, recovery, hydration and decision-making over four continuous days with almost no real rest. Here are the main questions around the run – and how Saatçi is approaching them.

01 How is Saatçi sleeping?

Arda Saatçi catches a few brief moments of rest © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool

Sleep becomes a performance tool in multi-day ultras like this. The goal is not proper recovery in the traditional sense, but just enough rest to keep the body functioning and reduce the risk of mistakes caused by exhaustion.

Saatçi is using short, planned sleep blocks rather than full nights of rest. Those breaks are designed to reset both body and mind just enough for him to continue moving safely and efficiently.

That balance matters because severe sleep deprivation affects reaction time, pacing decisions and body temperature regulation. In extreme heat, even small lapses in concentration can become dangerous. His support crew also use those breaks for medical checks, food intake and equipment changes.

02 What pace does Saatçi need to run?

Arda Saatçi needs to run fast enough to allow himself time to rest © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool

On paper, the maths looks simple. To cover 600km in 96 hours without stopping, Saatçi would need to average around 9m 36s per kilometre.

But ultra-distance pacing is rarely about maintaining one constant speed. Every stop for food, hydration, medical checks or short sleep breaks reduces moving time. That means his actual running pace needs to be considerably quicker whenever he's on the road.

The best estimate is that his effective running pace may need to sit closer to 6m 30s – 7m 30s per kilometre in order to create enough buffer for recovery stops.

03 How many calories is Saatçi burning – and how is he eating while running?

Arda Saatçi hits the 100km mark © Daniel Gracanin/Red Bull Content Pool

During a challenge like this, energy demand becomes constant. The body is working almost continuously for four days while also trying to regulate temperature in extreme desert conditions.

It's estimated that Saatçi could burn between 15,000 and 20,000 calories every 24 hours. That's far beyond what most people could comfortably replace through normal meals. Solid food also becomes harder to digest during prolonged efforts in high heat.

Instead, he is relying mainly on liquid calories, energy gels and high-calorie shakes that can be consumed while moving. The aim is less about eating normally and more about delivering a constant flow of carbohydrates, sodium and calories without upsetting the stomach.

04 How much is Saatçi drinking and fuelling?

Arda Saatçi must replace water and maintain his electrolyte balance © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool

Hydration is one of the biggest risks in the entire attempt. In temperatures approaching 50°C, the body can lose enormous amounts of fluid through sweat every hour.

The challenge is not only replacing water, but maintaining electrolyte balance at the same time. Drinking large quantities of plain water without replacing sodium and minerals can create its own medical problems during ultra-endurance efforts.

Saatçi’s support team is mixing precise amounts of sodium, potassium and magnesium into his drinks based on sweat loss and environmental conditions. The crew also monitor his vital signs throughout the route. In multi-day desert ultras, dehydration affects more than performance – it can place serious stress on the kidneys, cardiovascular system and core temperature regulation.

05 What running equipment is Saatçi using?

Arda Saatçi varies his running kit throughout the day © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool

In this kind of environment, gear choices are made around efficiency and heat management rather than comfort or speed alone.

The route combines exposed desert roads, climbing sections and long hours on asphalt. Clothing needs to reduce heat build-up while still protecting the skin from direct sun exposure.

Small details also become important over four days. He will also rotate hats, sunglasses, socks and layers depending on temperature swings between day and night. Any equipment failure that would normally be minor can become a serious issue after hundreds of kilometres.

06 What shoes is Saatçi wearing?

Arda Saatçi will switch up his shoes as his feet swell © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool

Foot management becomes critical in long-distance desert running because heat and constant impact cause significant swelling over time.

Saatçi has multiple pairs of shoes available, including pairs several sizes larger than his standard fit. That extra space helps reduce pressure as the feet expand during prolonged exposure to heat and repetitive movement on asphalt. Without adjustments, swelling can lead to blisters, nerve compression and toenail damage.

Shoe rotation also helps manage moisture, friction and changing terrain conditions across the route.

07 Why is Saatçi running through Death Valley?

Death Valley's conditions amplify every part of the challenge © Daniel Gracanin/Red Bull Content Pool

Death Valley is widely considered one of the hottest places on Earth. That makes it less about scenery and more about environmental stress.

The route was chosen because the conditions amplify every part of the challenge. Heat affects hydration, pacing, sleep, digestion and mental focus all at once. Even simple movement becomes harder after hours of exposure.

Long desert roads also create a psychological challenge. There is little shade, minimal variation and long periods without distraction. In ultra-distance events, that kind of monotony can become as difficult as the physical effort itself.

For Saatçi, the project is designed around testing endurance under controlled but extreme conditions rather than simply covering distance.

08 Where does the route start and end?

Arda Saatçi gets underway at Badwater Basin © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool

The route begins at Badwater Basin, the lowest point in the United States, and finishes at Santa Monica Pier on the Pacific coast.

Between those points, Saatçi runs through Death Valley, across desert highways and along sections of the historic Route 66 before reaching Los Angeles. The route also includes around 5,700–6,000m of elevation gain.

The contrast between start and finish is part of the challenge’s structure. It begins below sea level in one of the harshest environments in North America and ends at the ocean after four days of continuous forward movement.

09 Where can I watch Saatçi's run?

Simply tune in to the live stream on Red Bull TV to watch what's happening before his scheduled arrival time at Santa Monica Pier of 11am PST (7pm UTC) on Saturday, May 9.