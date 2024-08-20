F1 24: What to expect in F1 World

Last year, EA Sports introduced the F1 World mode, which quickly became one of the most popular game modes in the racing simulation. Now the mode returns in F1 24 with some exciting new features and improvements . We introduce you to the best features of F1 World.

01 What is F1 World?

F1 World mode in F1 24 quickly became one of the most popular modes in the game, serving as a central hub for single and multiplayer events, time trials and much more.

If you don't fancy the long seasons in Career or MyTeam mode, you can start varied fast races and Grand Prix's in F1 World or compete with other drivers in online events.

However, at least in some cases, you will not be racing with the official teams and drivers of the 2024 Formula 1 season , but will be able to customise your own F1 World car.

Time for fun: In the ' (Un)serious Race Series ', Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda compete against each other in a variety of events in which the main focus is on having fun. Who will be the best lifeguard on the Australian coast?

7 min Formula One drivers race as Australian surf lifesavers Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda race Can-Am Commanders in Melbourne.

02 The F1 World car

In F1 World, you not only start with your own customised driver, but also get behind the wheel of your own car, which is only available in this mode.

Not only can you freely paint and customise it to your liking, but you can also equip it with upgrades and improvements over time.

You can upgrade the F1 World car in an easy RPG system. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

There are a total of eight categories to choose from: four for the vehicle and four for the team. These include aerodynamics, engine performance, the engineer and the sponsors that you equip in the garage.

You can obtain updates in completed events or races or craft them yourself with the necessary materials by clicking on the respective category.

New parts improve your car and can be manufactured by yourself © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

They are available in different levels of rarity: Uncommon upgrades offer a small unique advantage, while epic upgrades bring significantly better benefits. These upgrades also have an overall value that can be increased by investing materials.

03 Off to the fan zone

One of the most important new features in F1 24 is the so-called Fan Zone, which is not a separate mode, but a centralised system above F1 World.

Support your favourite team and driver in the fan zone © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

Once you have completed the first events and series, the fan zone is unlocked. Here you select your favourite team and your favourite Formula 1 driver and compete against others together with your fandom.

By completing races and series, all members of your fan zone collect points for constructors or drivers and climb up the rankings . To ensure fairness, less popular and less frequently selected teams and drivers receive more points than the top teams and contenders for the drivers' title.

You can also increase your points score by setting goals, which provides you with additional materials for improving your car.

There is also a Grand Prix vote before or after a Formula 1 race weekend. In the voting, you have to make a prediction for the next Formula 1 race and, for example, guess which team will score more points next time. If you are right, you can win additional materials.

04 Set and fulfil goals

Also new this year are the goals. These are targets that you have to fulfil in the races and events in order to unlock additional bonuses.

They are initially divided into general objectives such as driving a certain distance or completing 30 clean laps, while you will later unlock additional specialised groups.

Here you can activate up to 15 objectives that reward you with additional unlocks when you complete them, including 10 clean sectors or a certain number of fastest race laps on tracks on a given continent.

So it's best to only tackle the objectives that you can actually complete.

05 The virtual F1 sticker album

Did you also like collecting stickers in your childhood? Congratulations, because F1 24 brings these childhood memories back to life in F1 World.

Over time, you will unlock new stickers that you can add to the album. This is divided into the categories Teams, Drivers, Tracks and Champions, as well as various sub-categories.

The stickers provide you with additional information about the respective category and, who would have thought it, reward you once again for completing them with numerous unlocks that give you advantages in the races.

06 Varied events and series

If you're not in the mood for the same old requirements in Career or MyTeam mode, F1 World offers a wide variety of events and series. These are divided into solo challenges and multiplayer events.

These add extra spice to the races, for example by deactivating certain driving aids or putting your consistency to the test in a particularly long event.

The series, on the other hand, are short championships in which your points score across all races is important.

07 Time trials, rankings and more

F1 World mode in F1 24 also serves as the centre for all game modes that are not located in Career or MyTeam. This includes the time trial mode, in which you try to set the fastest time on the track and conquer the leaderboard.

The gameplay has been made even more realistic this year. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

Fast Grand Prix events also await you here, which you can tackle both individually and in multiplayer or online multiplayer. You decide how long the race weekend and race distance should be.

In the ranking list events, you compete for victory online against drivers from all over the world and advance to leagues that reward you additionally. However, it's not just about speed, but also about your fairness on the track.

Love F1? Watch as the world's fastest-filming drone chases Max Verstappen around the track!

12 min World’s fastest filming drone chases Max Verstappen Fast laps like you've never seen before – take flight with a drone that matches F1 car speeds of 300kph-plus.