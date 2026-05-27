Forza Horizon 6: 5 ways it beats its predecessor hands down

A fan-favourite setting, deeper racing systems, vastly improved steering-wheel support and next-generation technology: with Forza Horizon 6, Playground Games have delivered the most ambitious entry in the open-world racing series to date. Compared with Forza Horizon 5, the latest instalment introduces a wide range of meaningful upgrades and new features. Here’s what makes Forza Horizon 6 the stronger game.

01 A richer open world set in Japan

Forza Horizon 5 focused on the vast landscapes of Mexico. While visually impressive, many parts of the map often felt empty and underused. Forza Horizon 6 takes a very different approach. Instead of scale alone, the new Japan setting prioritises density, variety and verticality.

The open world blends neon-lit cities, winding mountain roads, rice fields, ancient temples, coastal routes and snow-covered peaks around the iconic Mount Fuji across nine distinct biomes. The result is far more diverse – not just visually, but in terms of gameplay too.

Forza Horizon 6 delves deep into Japanese car culture © Xbox Game Studios Forza Horizon 5 explored the dusty landscapes of Guanajuato © Xbox Game Studios

Tokyo is reportedly five times larger than any previous Horizon city. Districts such as Ginza, Shibuya and Akihabara have been recreated with remarkable attention to detail, complete with elevated motorways, narrow side streets and cinematic junctions straight out of a Japanese street-racing film. Verticality plays a major role throughout the map, with routes leading over bridges, through tunnels and high into the mountains.

The open world is more varied than ever before © Xbox Game Studios

One particularly smart addition is the new Fog of War map system. Unlike previous entries, where the full map and all activities were visible from the start, players now have to actively explore regions to reveal them.

The complete Forza Horizon 6 map © XBox Game Studios

It may sound like a minor change, but it transforms exploration into a genuine discovery-driven experience rather than a checklist of icons. With hundreds of events, roads and hidden secrets to uncover, the sense of adventure feels far more rewarding.

Forza Horizon 6 vs Forza Horizon 5 at a glance

Category Forza Horizon 6 Forza Horizon 5 Release Year 2026 2021 Setting Japan Mexiko Map Size About 25% larger than part 5 Around 110 km² Largest City Tokyo (about 5x larger than Guanajuato) Guanajuato Launch Vehicles 550 504 (today: 900+) Steering Wheel Support Full; up to 540° rotation Rudimentary, weak FFB Tuning Extended body kits, Forza Aero, decals, performance tuning and more Liveries, performance tuning, simple body kits Progression Revised wristband system + Collection Journal Wristband system, Accolades

02 Seamless races and events in the open world

One of the biggest criticisms of Forza Horizon 5 was the separation between free roaming and organised races. Starting an event usually meant opening menus, loading into a race, finishing it, then loading back into the open world again.

Forza Horizon 6 is already the hottest racing game of 2026 © Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 largely removes those interruptions by integrating events directly into the world itself. Drive past a Time Attack circuit and the challenge begins instantly – no menus or loading screens required. As soon as you finish, your time appears alongside the records of real players around the world. The same applies to Drag Meets, where up to 12 players can compete simultaneously on wide city streets.

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The standout addition, however, is the Touge Battle mode. Inspired by Japan’s legendary mountain-pass drift culture, these night-time duels take place on tight, twisting roads where style, precision and line choice matter just as much as outright speed. Combo systems and score multipliers add an arcade-style layer without losing the sense of skill.

It’s clear that Japanese car culture sits at the heart of Forza Horizon 6. Even in the preview build – which lacked full multiplayer functionality and touch battles – the flow between exploration and competition already felt significantly smoother and more immersive than before.

03 Steering-wheel support finally gets serious

Forza Horizon 6 finally delivers the level of steering-wheel and sim-racing support that players have wanted for years. This is one of the biggest improvements for the sim-racing community, and arguably one of the most important upgrades over Forza Horizon 5.

While the previous game technically supported steering wheels, the experience never felt fully convincing. Force feedback lacked depth, driving physics clearly favoured gamepads and cockpit animations felt stiff and unnatural.

Fight your way through deep snow in the north © Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 addresses this with a completely revised steering system. For the first time in the series, steering wheels support up to 540 degrees of rotation alongside fully synchronised cockpit animations. When tackling a tight hairpin, the in-game steering wheel now mirrors your real-world inputs accurately, making driving feel considerably more natural.

The underlying physics have also been reworked so that steering wheels are treated as a core input method rather than a secondary option. For players with dedicated racing set-ups at home, this could finally be the Horizon game that feels truly comfortable to play with a wheel from start to finish.

04 Expanded tuning and customisation options

Car tuning has always been central to Japanese automotive culture, and Forza Horizon 6 embraces that more than ever before. Although customisation was already a strength of the Horizon series, the new game expands the system in several meaningful ways.

The Toyota 2025 GR GT Prototype is an absolute beast © Xbox Game Studios

Players now have access to more extensive body kits and redesigned aerodynamic upgrades that influence both appearance and performance. One long-requested feature also finally arrives: custom decals on windows. Previously, windows remained untouched in player liveries, but now the entire vehicle can be customised consistently.

Another clever addition is the introduction of aftermarket vehicles found organically in the open world. While exploring Japan, players can discover limited-time offers on heavily modified cars already fitted with tuning parts. Spot a customised Nissan Skyline GT-R near a mountain pass and you can buy it instantly, jump in and start racing immediately. It creates a much more dynamic experience than browsing static dealership menus.

The virtual Tokyo is incredibly detailed © Xbox Game Studios

Reworked Forza Edition cars also return with more extreme and visually distinctive modifications than before. These vehicles are designed not only to offer gameplay bonuses, but also to stand out as showcase builds in their own right.

05 A deeper progression system and personal spaces

Exploration has always been part of the Horizon formula, but Forza Horizon 6 pushes it much further with the new Collection Journal system.

Forza Horizon 6 takes its cues from the origins of the series © Xbox Game Studios

The Collection Journal acts as a digital travel diary for car enthusiasts. Players can photograph famous Japanese landmarks, collect hidden regional mascots and record personal achievements throughout the world. Rather than feeling like a disconnected collectible system, these activities are tightly integrated into progression. Exploring the map unlocks new vehicles, events and rewards, making discovery a core gameplay mechanic rather than a side activity.

At the same time, Forza Horizon 6 introduces a fully customisable garage system. Every property you purchase includes a garage space that can be personalised with furniture, lighting, wall art and decorations. Whether you want a realistic Japanese tuning garage filled with neon signs or a futuristic anime-inspired hideaway, the system offers far more creative freedom than previous entries.

Technically, Forza Horizon 6 is a revelation © Xbox Game Studios

The biggest addition is the exclusive Valley Estate – a private mountain valley that players can shape almost like a miniature open world. Optional race circuits, temples and other structures can all be placed and customised freely.

These features push Forza Horizon 6 beyond a traditional racing game and closer to a broader lifestyle experience centred around automotive culture. For players who see cars as more than just competitive machines, it’s a significant step forward for the series.

06 Conclusion: Forza Horizon 6 vs Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 6 feels like far more than simply “Forza Horizon 5 in a new location”. It rethinks what an open-world racing game can be. Japan proves to be the ideal setting, offering huge visual variety, rich car culture and wildly different driving experiences within a relatively compact space.

Playground Games have used that setting to improve almost every part of the Horizon formula – from driving physics and event flow to exploration, tuning and steering wheel support. If the final release delivers on the promise shown so far, Forza Horizon 6 could become the new benchmark for arcade racing games.

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil Briel is a former esports professional in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. In recent years, he has also acquired extensive expertise in technology and gaming peripherals. He has been reporting on the entire gaming world since the 1990s and works as a hardware editor.