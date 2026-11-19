Gaming
GTA 6: All Ultimate Edition bonus content and where to find it
Chapter 1
- Jason’s Dinka Enduro military motorcycle and Crest kayak: You can find both of Jason’s safehouse vehicles just outside or underneath his house, which you’ll visit as part of the game’s first chapter. These can only be used during Chapter 1.
- Goodtime Gear: You can buy this Vice City merchandise from the Wonder Whale store in Key Lento. Its location can be found on your map by going into the ‘Souvenir & Swimwear’ section of the ‘Style’ category on your map’s location index.
- Ganado retro build: Can be obtained from the Coastal Auto Care in Key Lento. It’s an upgraded version of Jason’s Vapid Ganado and is completely free to get. Its exact location can be found on your map by going into the ‘Mod Shops’ section of the ‘Vehicle’ category on your map’s location index.
- Jason’s personalised weapon variants: Jason’s can be found in the ‘Variants’ tab of the weapon locker at Ammu-Nation. For Jason, this is a Girardi ES9 pistol.
- One-Eyed Willie's Vehicle Mod Shop: This is unlocked early in Chapter 1 and can be found in the Lake Leonida area. Use the ‘Mod Shops’ section of the ‘Vehicle category’ on your map’s location index.
- Rideout Customs: Found in Crosstown. Use the ‘Mod Shops’ section of the ‘Vehicle category’ on your map’s location index.
- Stock 305 Clothing: Use the ‘Casual & Street’ section of the ‘Style’ category on your map’s location index.
- Sara’s Unisex Salon: The Salon can be found in Hamlet after you’ve discovered Vice City. If you need help pinpointing its location, you can find it in the ‘Hair & Beauty’ section of the ‘Style’ category on your map’s location index.
- Electric Fang Tattoo Parlour: Use the ‘Tattoos’ section of the ‘Style’ category on your map’s location index to find this tattoo parlour in Stockyard.
- PTT Youngin$ compound: This gang compound is only available after visiting Southside for the first time. Its exact location can be found in the ‘Illegal Operations’ section of the ‘Robberies’ category in your map’s location index.
Chapter 2
- Lucia’s personalised weapon variants: Like Jason’s, Lucia’s weapon variants can be found in the ‘Variants’ section of the Ammu-Nation weapon locker. For Lucia, this is a Klose K17 pistol.
- Additional salon style unlocks: An additional set of style unlocks for both Jason and Lucia is unlocked for Sara’s Unisex Salon once you reach Chapter 2.
- Dominator buggy and garage: Visit the Mud Club with Wyman in Chapter 2 to unlock this.
- Classic car collection: Unlocked after Wyman contacts you after you’ve got the Dominator.
- Morgan revolvers: Can be found in any Ammu-Nation weapon locker in Chapter 2. There’s a variant for both Jason and Lucia.
Chapter 3: No Ultimate Edition unlocks
Chapter 4
- Vice City styles: These are unlocked as soon as you reach Chapter 4. The outfits are available in your wardrobe, while the hair and facial hair styles are accessed at Sara’s Unisex Salon. The tattoos are found in the ‘Special’ section of tattoo parlours.
- Shitzu Squalo: Use the ‘Personal’ section of the map index once you reach Chapter 4 to find the location of this boat on your map. It’s at a dock in Washington Beach Canal.
Chapter 5
- ‘95 Grotti Cheetah: This supercar can be obtained from the Pegassi Residences building in Chapter 5. There’s a task related to it in the ‘Exploration’ part of the map index.
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition: Complete rewards list
Chapter
Reward
Type
Location / Unlock Requirement
1
Dinka Enduro and Crest kayak
Vehicles
Jason's safehouse
1
Goodtime Gear
Clothing
Wonder Whale, Key Lento
1
Ganado Retro Build
Vehicle
Coastal Auto Care, Key Lento
1
Jason's personalised weapon variant
Weapon
Ammu-Nation
1
One-Eyed Willies
Mod shop
Lake Leonida
1
Rideout Customs
Mod shop
Crosstown
1
Stock 305 Clothing
Clothing
Casual & Street section of the map
1
Sara's Unisex Salon
Shop
Hamlet
1
Electric Fang Tattoo Parlour
Shop
Stockyard
1
PTT Youngin$ Compound
Location
Unlocked after visiting Southside
2
Lucia's personalised weapon variant
Weapon
Ammu-Nation
2
Additional salon styles
Cosmetics
Sara's Unisex Salon
2
Dominator Buggy and garage
Vehicle / garage
Visit the Mud Club with Wyman
2
Classic Car Collection
Vehicles
Unlocked after Wyman contacts you
2
Morgan Revolvers
Weapons
Ammu-Nation
4
Vice City Styles
Cosmetics
Wardrobe, salon and tattoo parlours
4
Shitzu Squalo
Boat
Washington Beach Canal
5
'95 Grotti Cheetah
Vehicle
Pegassi Residences
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