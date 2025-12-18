Functional Fitness pro Noah Ohlsen takes on the air bike challenge during World Fitness Project
How Noah Ohlsen prepares for the World Fitness Project

Functional fitness pro Noah Ohlsen has faced the world’s fittest for years. In an exclusive interview he reveals how he trains for the WFP – and the exercise he still dreads, no matter how fit he is.
By Agata Strausa
4 min readPublished on

Noah Ohlsen has been at the top of functional fitness for over a decade, competing against the world’s best across major events. Now the 35‑year‑old American is turning his focus to the World Fitness Project, a new competitive fitness league with a season format that rewards preparation, strategy, and versatility. The WFP season includes multiple tour stops throughout the year and culminates in the World Fitness Finals, scheduled for December 18–21 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
At each tour event, athletes compete in multiple workouts across several days, earning points toward their season ranking. Unlike some competitions that reveal events only minutes before they begin, WFP releases workouts in advance, giving athletes time to prepare and refine their approach.

Why the World Fitness Project format challenges every aspect of fitness

Noah Ohlsen in action at the World Fitness Project performing box-overs during a workout

Athletes tackle a mix of movements at the World Fitness Project

In an exclusive interview, Ohlsen breaks down how he’s training for WFP – how it differs from other competitions and what athletes new to functional fitness should know before stepping onto the competition floor.

How do you prepare specifically for the World Fitness Project?

Noah Ohlsen: With the World Fitness Project, there’s a variety of movements we need to be prepared for. Training is fun because it’s never the same. Every day you can train something differently, so you can be prepared for whatever might come in the competition. What they do differently, which I appreciate, is when a tour stop is coming up in events, they release all of the workouts about one month ahead of time. So you have time to prepare specifically for those workouts.

Functional fitness pro Noah Ohlsen mid‑rep on a bar during training.

Mid‑rep on a bar during training

How does WFP’s early workout release affect your training?

In a lot of other competitions in our space, sometimes we’ll wait weeks, days or even hours before the competition to tell you what the events are going to be. And so you really have no way to specifically prepare to the best of your ability. With the World Fitness Project announcing all of the events, I can practise them two or three times, change my strategy, find the breaks that make sense for me, and show up feeling more prepared than I know.

Functional fitness pro Noah Ohlsen intensifies his warm-up on the bike at World Fitness Project Tour.

Warming up at the World Fitness Project event

Are there exercises you still find challenging or tough, no matter how experienced you are?

I don’t think so. I definitely used to have movements that I would dread if they came up in a workout, either because I wasn’t going to do well in them or I knew it was going to hurt. Now I just feel confident enough with all of the movements that even if it’s not the best one for me, I know how to manage it so that it won’t be too damaging to my score and physically won’t hurt as much. That being said, still thinking about doing an echo bike sprint gives me butterflies in my stomach – that is always tough, no matter how fit you are.

Thinking about doing an echo bike sprint gives me butterflies in my stomach
Noah Ohlsen
Noah Ohlsen competes at the World Fitness Project performing a challenging core exercise.

Digging deep during a World Fitness Project workout

There are different divisions in the World Fitness Project, from amateurs to pros. Do you think the World Fitness Project is beginner‑friendly, and why?

I think WFP, having different divisions, allows it to be beginner‑friendly. There is the pro division, but they also have qualifier and community divisions that give you the opportunity to grow through the sport. If you aren’t automatically the best, you have different levels that you can work your way up through over time.

Where should someone start if they want to get into WFP for the first time?

I think just getting into a gym and starting training the variety of movements we do is key. They’re creating an affiliate program that I think would be very helpful. But just watching some of the WFP events, getting inspired by the movements they do, and then going back to the gym and giving your best on some of the workouts the pros are doing is a great way to see where you stack up.

