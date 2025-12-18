Fitness
How Noah Ohlsen prepares for the World Fitness Project
Why the World Fitness Project format challenges every aspect of fitness
How do you prepare specifically for the World Fitness Project?
With the World Fitness Project, there’s a variety of movements we need to be prepared for. Training is fun because it’s never the same. Every day you can train something differently, so you can be prepared for whatever might come in the competition. What they do differently, which I appreciate, is when a tour stop is coming up in events, they release all of the workouts about one month ahead of time. So you have time to prepare specifically for those workouts.
How does WFP’s early workout release affect your training?
In a lot of other competitions in our space, sometimes we’ll wait weeks, days or even hours before the competition to tell you what the events are going to be. And so you really have no way to specifically prepare to the best of your ability. With the World Fitness Project announcing all of the events, I can practise them two or three times, change my strategy, find the breaks that make sense for me, and show up feeling more prepared than I know.
Are there exercises you still find challenging or tough, no matter how experienced you are?
I don’t think so. I definitely used to have movements that I would dread if they came up in a workout, either because I wasn’t going to do well in them or I knew it was going to hurt. Now I just feel confident enough with all of the movements that even if it’s not the best one for me, I know how to manage it so that it won’t be too damaging to my score and physically won’t hurt as much. That being said, still thinking about doing an echo bike sprint gives me butterflies in my stomach – that is always tough, no matter how fit you are.
Thinking about doing an echo bike sprint gives me butterflies in my stomach
There are different divisions in the World Fitness Project, from amateurs to pros. Do you think the World Fitness Project is beginner‑friendly, and why?
I think WFP, having different divisions, allows it to be beginner‑friendly. There is the pro division, but they also have qualifier and community divisions that give you the opportunity to grow through the sport. If you aren’t automatically the best, you have different levels that you can work your way up through over time.
Where should someone start if they want to get into WFP for the first time?
I think just getting into a gym and starting training the variety of movements we do is key. They’re creating an affiliate program that I think would be very helpful. But just watching some of the WFP events, getting inspired by the movements they do, and then going back to the gym and giving your best on some of the workouts the pros are doing is a great way to see where you stack up.