Calculate how far you'll run at the Wings for Life World Run

Fitness
Unlike most races, there’s no finish line at the Wings for Life World Run. Instead, it comes for you.
“How far can I really go?” is the question every runner asks. Whether you’re aiming to complete a 5K or a marathon, to work out the pace you need to stay in the race – and ahead of the Catcher Car, you need to know your average target pace per kilometre.
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The pace you need to run to hit your distance goal
There are two ways to run the Wings for Life World Run. You can set off by feel and see how far you get, adjusting your pace as you go. Or you can start with a clear target and run to hit it. The second option is the one ex-triathlete Camilla Pedersen has chosen as she aims to run 4m 08s per kilometre for a staggering 100km.
While achieving this kind of target requires incredible endurance, it is actually achieving the right pace that is most important. It's the same for all levels of runners. Go out too slow and the Catcher Car gets you early. Find the right rhythm, and you can stay ahead far longer than expected.
Fortunately, to make it less of a guessing game, Wings for Life has developed a calculator that shows what pace you need to run to achieve a specific distance. Click here to use the goal calculator or check out the simple breakdown below.
- 5km: 51mins at 10:17min/km
- 10km: 1hr 12mins at 07:12min/km
- 21km: 1hr 54mins at 05:26min/km
- 42km: 3hr 5mins at 04:24min/km
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What is the Catcher Car?
The Catcher Car at the Wings for Life World Run is the moving finish line. Thirty minutes after the start, it begins its pursuit, gradually accelerating until every runner is caught.
By the later stages, the speed of the Catcher Car increases sharply, and even the strongest runners are eventually reeled in. The very last athletes are typically caught somewhere between the 65km and 75km mark.
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How to train for Wings for Life World Run
If you want to stay ahead of the Catcher Car, consistency beats hero workouts. That’s according to Japan's Jo Fukuda, who ran a record 71.6km in 2025, holding an average pace of around 3:30 min/km before finally being caught.
In an exclusive interview, Fukuda stressed that aiming for one long run wasn't the optimal way to train. Instead, he recommends running 12–13km every day to build endurance through consistency.
His second key insight: train both faster and slower than race pace. Fukuda regularly runs fast one-kilometre intervals at well above race pace. This is then combined with long, easy daily runs. The result? The body naturally finds that crucial middle gear on race day.
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How to sign up for Wings for Life World Run 2026?
Want to support the Wings for Life World Run cause and join the global movement on May 10th? You can still register by clicking here. The event will also be streamed live on Red Bull TV.